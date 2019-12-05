Regulated Electric Utilities Offer Attractive Dividend Yields

Another company, OGE Energy Corporation (OGE) also appears to be attractive, but has a different risk profile due to some unregulated midstream gas businesses.

Pure play electric utilities are utilities that are essentially all regulated electric companies as opposed to utilities that provide both gas and electric service or even have significant other operations (e.g., wholesale renewable energy businesses, energy trading, etc.). Like most utilities these companies often pay a significant portion of their net income in dividends and subject to the jurisdiction of a state utility commissions that are responsible for setting their allowed returns on equity and defining the amount of leverage used for calculating equity value. These commissions effectively set guardrails around the utility’s profitability. It caps the upside, but in some cases will also limit the downside. This provides investors with a relatively higher degree of predictability.

This article will explore the valuation of seven such utilities: OGE Energy Corporation (OGE), Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW), Allete, Inc. (ALE), Portland General Electric (POR), IDACORP, Inc. (IDA), PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM), and El Paso Electric Company (EE) to identify potentially high return electric utility dividend stocks. The utilities to be considered are listed in the table below with forward yields based on December 3rd closing price:

Utility Ticker Name Market Capitalization ($ B) Forward Dividend Yield Service Territory OGE OGE Energy Corporation 8.4 3.7% Oklahoma, Arkansas PNW Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 9.7 3.7% Arizona ALE Allete, Inc. 4.1 3.0% Minnesota POR Portland General Electric 4.9 2.9% Oregon IDA IDACORP, Inc. 5.3 2.6% Idaho, Oregon PNM PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) 3.9 2.6% New Mexico, Texas EE El Paso Electric Company 2.8 2.3% Texas, New Mexico

These seven utilities are primarily regulated electric utilities that derive the vast majority of their revenue from that type of business. The following table shows the approximate percentage of revenue from regulated electric operations.

Furthermore, each of these regulated electric operations is predominantly in a jurisdiction that has not deregulated. While El Paso Electric operates outside of ERCOT, which is commonly known as being the “Texas Grid,” EE is a vertically integrated utility. However, holding company PNM Resources is the parent of both the Public Service Company of New Mexico (regulated, vertically integrated utility) and the Texas New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), which operates only in Texas and is a wires utility. TNMP is commonly known as a wires utility and provides only distribution service. You cannot purchase electricity directly from TNMP.

Population growth is a key driver of utility valuation

Regulated electric operations should be consistent despite some fundamental trends that will impact the industry. Population growth is key to projecting earnings growth for electric utilities. Population and hence residential customers are highly correlated to overall electricity sales which are a key metric to measure utility growth. Improvements in energy efficiency for buildings and appliances and the rise of self-generation has slowed electricity sales growth across the US. Hence, having strong population growth will be a key asset to an electric utility’s future growth. The following chart illustrates the historic growth of the seven utilities across their service territories.

Looking forward, one would expect these utilities to continue to grow based on the population in their service territories. The following table shows the growth rates among the states that compose the service territories of these utilities. Of course, there are additional factors like urbanization, etc. that might make the growth within the service territory different from the overall state growth rate.

Regulated utilities derive their allowed income based on their rate base

APS, the primarily subsidiary of PNW, has shown a strong ability to grow its rate base increasing from x in 2005 to y in 2018. Rate base is a key measure for a utility to determine their target earnings which sets their rates from customers. In effect, a utility is provided an allowed ROE on the equity portion of their rate base. One other important metric is the portion of the rate base that is equity financed. This is often around 50% for most utilities. So, if a utility’s rate base is 100, its equity portion is 50% and the ROE is 10%, the utility is allowed to earn net income of 5. The math then works in reverse to determine what the utility's allowed revenue is, which is then used to determine rates by customer class based on allocations and expected volume and demand metrics. When looking at these publicly traded companies that are driven by regulated options, one can reasonably expect the holding company’s balance sheet assets to grow in line with rate base. This provides a more easily accessed proxy than pouring through historic rate cases that are available on the various state commission websites.

The following table shows the change in various assets for each of the public companies from 2014 to 2018. I used the Net Plant, Property & Equipment value from the 10-K balance sheets to estimate the rate base change.

Other factors that would impact this would include mix of assets and service territory size that might facilitate the need to add additional transmission and distribution infrastructure. It shows that these utilities have been able to significantly increase their assets and hence most likely their rate base.

Rate base increases should translate directly to growing dividends.

As each utility grows, it has shown an increase in dividends paid to shareholders. While the growth rates are single digit, for most utilities they have been consistent and, in some cases, even accelerating. The following chart shows the annual dividends (based on ex-dividend dates) for 2012 to 2020. The values for 2019 and 2020 were estimated.

Another factor to consider when looking at dividends is the associated payout. While the net income that is not distributed to shareholders is presumably reinvested in an efficient way to drive higher future growth, one might look more favorably on a company with lower payout ratio for the same level of dividend.

One issue is that PNM’s dividend appears to have a much higher payout ratio than typical. This appears to be due to impacts to recent earnings that no longer seem to be impacting the net income. However, one can look at these results and suggest that IDA might have better potential than EE given its potential to raise its dividend to match payout ratio of EE.

H-Models can be used to estimate target returns

Applying the H model which allows near term higher growth to smooth linearly to sustainable longer-term growth over a set period of time shows a very favorable valuation. Note that the following formula will be applied:

Po = Do * [ (1 +g2) + H * (g1 – g2) ] / (r – g2) where the variables are as follows:

Variable Description IDA POR PNW OGE ALE EE PNM Po Current Stock Price $104.34 $55.63 $87.61 $43.37 $80.66 $66.75 $48.41 Do Most recent TTM dividend 2.56 $1.50 $3.00 $1.48 $2.32 $1.49 $1.16 g2 Near term growth rate based on last three years of dividend growth rate 2.8% 2.4% 2.9% 1.1% 1.4% 2.7% 2.7% g1 Longer term sustainable growth rate =projected population growth rate x 2.5 7.2% 6.4% 5.8% 9.5% 4.0% 7.2% 9.6% H Period over which growth declines Use 5 for all stocks. r Discount rate or target return Apply formula to solve for r.

However, I’m going to use the formula to solve for the target return based upon the current stock price instead of solving for the what current stock price should be and then comparing that to the actual value to decide if it might be overvalued, undervalued or fairly valued. The point of this is to remove the subjectivity of applying the capital asset pricing formula to come up with an appropriate discount rate. As I discussed in a previous article on PNW, this provides an often non-sensical result.

Rearranging the formula gives: r = [ Po * g2 + Do * (1 +g2) + Do* H * (g1 – g2) ] / Po

Applying these variables gives the following ranking of expected returns:

However, when applying any formula, there is always a question around the quality of the inputs going into the formula. Several tweaks would potential change the order of the results. In particular, the value of H is key in that it determines the transition from the near-term growth rate to the longer-term growth rate. PNW has the highest long-term growth based on its high population growth. A larger value for H would shift the value to PNM or OGE which have much higher recent dividend growth rates. The following chart was created with setting H = 10 and not changing any other variables.

First, one can see that all the returns are higher due to the longer decline from near-term high growth rates. As expected, OGE has taken the top spot from PNW based on a greater emphasis on its near-term growth of 9.5% vs PNW’s of 5.8%. Furthermore, the gap between the target returns of PNW and PNM has closed slightly.

A final question is what would happen if the payout ratios were normalized to 65% for all utilities? For this analysis, I would exclude PNM given the significant difference in the 2018 result versus what is expected going forward. Adjusting the payout ratio gives the following results:

IDA moved up significantly in this ranking given its relatively low payout ratio when compared to other electric utilities.

Areas of Further Investigation and Consideration

While this overview article provides a good starting point for assessing these pure play utilities, I would suggest additional areas for investigation prior to making an investment decision, which, of course, is a very individual decision.

Both OGE and ALE have major pure regulated electric utilities, but also derive substantial value from other unregulated activities. A separate review of these activities would be required to build a more complete picture of the two companies. Growth rates are the key driver of the target return and are thus a key variable to understand. There are several variables that will impact the growth of dividends, which for regulated utilities would be driven by the growth in the payout ratio, the rate base, and the change in allowed ROE (and also the ability of the company to capture that allowed ROE). The key analysis would be a rigorous look at the relationship between growth and rate base vs growth in population. The desired result would be that there is a very high correlation and linear relationship that could be used to estimate the growth in rate base on a go forward basis. The one drawback of the application of the H-model to determine the expected discount or target rate of return is that it does not provide any insight for the adjustments related to the risks of each stock. At first glance, one would think that, at a minimum, OGE and ALE would have slightly different risk premiums given their other activities.

Conclusions

Overall, regulated electric utilities offer conservative investments to create income while also creating protection against inflation. Careful analysis should be able to help uncover potentially undervalued stocks that can offer good and stable returns. This analysis shows that PNW offers a potentially attractive return through its 3.7% forward dividend yield and some additional anticipated capital gain. A second stock, OGE, also shows potential promise but carries a different risk profile given its midstream investments. It also has a forward dividend yield of 3.7%.

