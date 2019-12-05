Annual Update: Exchange Bank Remains Appealing

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ Income subscribers - find out more here.

Exchange Bank of Santa Rosa (OTCPK:EXSR) was the subject of an article by us a little more than a year ago in which we identified the bank as a highly conservative and modestly valued institution with significant room for dividend growth. In the interim the company’s shares have declined even as the company’s quarterly dividend has risen 21% and the payout ratio remained under 25%. The decline places the company’s shares at just over 1.0 times book value while the price-to-earnings ratio has fallen decisively into the single digits despite the bank continuing to earn an above average 14.5% return on average equity.

The decline is somewhat disappointing from a short term perspective but, in our view, adds to the overall appeal and provides an opportunity to acquire shares at a reasonable valuation. Exchange Bank does not represent a high capital appreciation opportunity – the company’s trust based controlling ownership, if nothing else, limits this possibility – but does provide a stable dividend income opportunity with consistent potential growth in incremental valuation.

Operating Performance

Exchange Bank has continued to build on its core business since our original article. The company’s loan portfolio and net interest income continues to grow at a measured pace even as investment securities decline to fund fire insurance related deposits outflows and growth in the loan portfolio.

The company’s net interest income has been boosted in recent years by an influx of fire insurance proceeds related to the wildfires which have ravaged parts of the company’s market region. In particular, the Tubbs Fire, which at the time was one of (if not the most) destructive fires in California history, severely impacted the region northeast of Santa Rosa.

The uncertain longevity of the fire insurance deposits led the company to invest the bulk of the additional funds in liquid yet lower yielding investment securities. Net interest income benefited from the influx of relatively inexpensive deposits without requiring material additional capital, boosting net income even if only on a temporary basis. The company’s most recent operating results reflect the withdrawal of a portion of these deposits and the associated loss of incremental net interest income though net interest income continues to grow despite the headwinds. Indeed, the headline decline in earnings per share from the prior year is associated with a nonrecurring gain included in last year’s results associated with the sale of a foreclosed property. The headline decline in earnings therefore masks ongoing growth in the underlying banking business.

The recent Kincade Fire, which burned a large though less densely populated area (approximately 77,000 acres) north of Santa Rosa, may have a similar though much smaller impact on earnings in the future.

Dividends

Exchange Bank had just increased its quarterly dividend from $0.85 per share to $0.95 per share at the time of our prior article. The company has since raised the dividend in $0.05 increments to the $1.15 quarterly dividend declared at the end of November. The company’s dividend payout ratio nonetheless remained relatively flat around 22% to 23%, consistent with recent experience, despite the company increasing the payout ratio from 12.8% during the years between 2013 and 2017.

Interestingly, before the housing market crash, Exchange Bank’s dividend was as much as $6.00 per share with a corresponding payout ratio of nearly 50% at the time. A similar payout ratio today would result in an annual dividend approaching $10.00 per share, more than twice the current level and a dividend yield of 6.2% at the current share price. It’s unlikely the bank will return to a payout ratio quite this high (and well above that typical in the community banking sector) in the foreseeable future as Exchange Bank has been much more conservative with respect to its finances since the financial crisis. It nonetheless provides an interesting perspective on the potential degree for growth in the dividend.

In the meantime, with annual earnings per share of around $20.00, assuming some earnings pressure from ongoing runoff associated with fire insurance deposits, the current indicated annual dividend of $4.40 leaves more than $15.00 per share for growth in shareholders’ equity, resulting in a nearly 10% annual increase in book value per share.

A Degree of Historical Valuation Risk

It warrants noting, though, that Exchange Bank has experienced significant swings in valuation multiples over the years. In the period prior to the last recession, the company’s valuation approached two times book value with a price-to-earnings ratio in the range of 10–11, valuation multiples that would imply a price today of between $220 and $300 per share. However, during the last recession, the shares experienced significant pricing pressure with the dividend and share price dropping significantly to trade as recently as 2016 at 0.8 times book value and a price-to-earnings ratio of less than 7.

It’s not impossible, therefore, for the company’s valuation to decline from the current price. Our view, though, is that the bank was markedly overvalued before the last recession, supported by a very high dividend yield, while it was markedly undervalued in the aftermath of the financial crisis due to an ongoing lack of confidence. The current valuation, however, modestly undervalues the company and offers an opportunity for potential long-term gains if only through incremental growth. Exchange Bank is, as we noted earlier, a somewhat more conservative institution today than it was prior to the housing crisis. The company’s equity to assets ratio, for example, is currently 10% versus 8.7% at the time (boosted, we grant, in the latest quarter due to a reversal in accumulated other comprehensive losses in the investment portfolio) while the company’s allowance for loan losses, currently 2.5% of total loans, was then 1.8%.

Conclusion

Our view has ultimately largely remained unchanged from our earlier article and is, in fact, strengthened somewhat given the subsequent decline in the share price. The company’s earlier premium over book value has declined to virtually nothing while earnings per share remain strong despite erosion related to declining fire insurance related deposits. In the meantime, retained earnings continue to build shareholder’s equity, the payout ratio remains low despite an accelerating pace of dividend increases, nonaccrual and past due loans remain a small fraction of the allowance for loan losses (which is itself excessive on both absolute and relative basis), and valuation is modest. In general, we would expect banks earning returns on equity in the range of 14% to trade at a material premium to book value even if the price-to-earnings ratio remained comparatively low.

Exchange Bank holders should not, though, expect significant appreciation in the shares in the near term in part to its rather unique ownership which essentially forecloses on any potential for an acquisition of the company. The concentrated ownership alone will likely cause a certain valuation discount to persist. Nonetheless, even if Exchange Bank of Santa Rosa is not the most exciting community bank in the market, the company remains an appealing option for long term investors seeking growing current dividend income in combination with modest valuation and the potential for long-term incremental appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXSR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.