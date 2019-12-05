MedMen: One Step Closer To Financial Distress

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) reported fiscal 2020 Q1 results that showed a company that is struggling to survive in the aftermath of several missteps. The company has downsized by scrapping announced acquisitions and firing staff. We think MedMen will remain in survival mode for the foreseeable future and investors should avoid this stock due to its worsening financial health.

Path To Profitability Remains Elusive

MedMen reported first-quarter results for fiscal 2020 which ended in September 2019. The company is struggling to grow top-line revenue as store openings slowed down to only 3 locations in Florida, the only state with new store openings. The lack of top-line growth should be extremely concerning for shareholders as that implies existing stores are not posting strong organic growth. After the termination of the PharmaCann acquisition, MedMen's only growth markets are Florida and Illinois. The growth in Illinois will only be realized through the termination mechanism of PharmaCann whereby MedMen will forgive $21 million in debt for a portfolio of assets in Illinois (1 production facility, 1 retail store, 1 retail license). Florida remains the single biggest growth market for MedMen but the company is running out of cash to fund its growth. The company operates 8 stores in Florida since opening its first store in June 2019. We think MedMen's precarious financial situation will hinder its near-term growth potential in Florida.

Cash burn and expenses remain the most important metrics for MedMen investors to watch. Despite its recent effort to cut costs, including the layoff of 190 employees, representing 20% of the workforce, MedMen continues to bleed cash. Its total G&A of $49 million was higher than its total revenue by $5 million! The company can't even pay for its SG&A which signals a challenging near-term outlook. Although the company has laid out a five-part plan to reach positive EBITDA by the end of the calendar 2020, including an annual G&A reduction of $32 million, the cost structure remains heavy. Assuming an annual cost reduction of $32 million based on Q1 annualized costs, we are still looking at annual SG&A of $164 million compared to Q1 annualized revenue of $176 million and gross profit of $87 million. The company needs to do more to reach profitability. If you add interest expenses and inventory build, we think MedMen will most likely remain cash flow negative for the next 12-18 months.

Balance Sheet Troubles

MedMen has been burning so much cash that liquidity has become a major concern for shareholders. In order to raise additional capital, MedMen sold its interest in Treehouse REIT, where it was one of the early investors. MedMen has sold several properties into the REIT and its exit seemed to be a suboptimal result based on its previous decisions. The sale only generated gross proceeds of $12.5 million which is a relatively small amount of money for a seemingly valuable strategic asset. MedMen also sold $18.75 million of stocks at $1.28 per share concurrently with its Gotham debt financing. MedMen's share price has continued to slide and reached penny-stock status in November. We think any further equity financing would be hugely dilutive for existing shareholders but the company has also stacked up a huge pile of debt, leaving little breathing room for the struggling retailer.

MedMen raised ~$30 million from the two initiatives above which puts its pro forma cash balance at ~$70 million. It also closed a $250 million credit facility with Gotham Green Partners recently and MedMen has already drawn $125 million from tranche 1 and tranche 2, leaving tranche 3 with another $10 million available for borrowing. Tranche 4 of $115 million requires the consent of the lender so it is not guaranteed. Additionally, MedMen also has $101 million of notes payable outstanding which means that total debt outstanding was at $226 million.

MedMen's market cap stood at $205 million and enterprise value was $388 million after taking into account $226 million of debt balance and $42 million of cash. The stock is inexpensive at 2.2x EV/Sales but the business outlook has continued to deteriorate. We think any further decline in equity value would result in pressure on the company's capital structure given the heavy debt load becomes unsustainable without free cash flow. Based on our analysis of this quarter's results and its proposed cost reductions, we don't think the company will become earnings or cash flow positive any time soon.

Looking Ahead

We believe the probability of MedMen experiencing financial distress has increased substantially in recent months. With $226 million in total indebtedness and no feasible path to positive cash flow in the foreseeable future, we think MedMen will experience increasing pressure to secure additional funding and repay existing borrowings. With $70 million in cash and another $10 million from the Gotham financing, we think MedMen could only last two quarters before it runs out of money based on its Q1 negative operating cash flow of $44 million. We continue to avoid MedMen and believe that the risk of failure is way too high at the moment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.