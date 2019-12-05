China's Manufacturing Recovering - Excellent News For The Global Economy

The other is that production only takes place when there's demand - so, if they're increasing production then demand elsewhere must be rising.

One way to look at it is that there's more demand from those Chinese factories for imported supplies, boosting demand for our production.

China's manufacturing PMI is rising again which is just generally good news for the global economy - we've more growth going on.

The importance of Chinese manufacturing

It's not particularly true that the manufacturing sector of any economy is more important than any other sector. The importance in China is simply that the economy's so darn big and manufacturing is a large share of it. Thus this is one of those few national economic sectors which is important to the global economy as a whole.

That's what we should take this news as being about too. What's the global implication of the Chinese manufacturing sector expanding again rather than whether or not we should be looking at specific companies within China.

The reality here being that growth there is good news for all of us. For those two reasons given in the header. Firstly, much high end manufacturing there is done from imported components thus demand for those will be rising. The other is that few make things without orders for them. Thus a rise in production must be matched by a rise in demand, that being a signal that demand is rising elsewhere.

Basically, if Chinese manufacturing is expanding again that's useful evidence that the global economy is. For us as investors that means a more benign environment and less likelihood of changes in government or central bank policy to try to engender such growth.

China's Manufacturing PMI

We have the numbers for that:

The headline seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managers’ Index™ (PMI™) – a composite indicator designed to provide a single-figure snapshot of operating conditions in the manufacturing economy – edged up from 51.7 in October to 51.8 in November, to signal an improvement in overall operating conditions for the fourth successive month. Though modest, the pace of improvement was the strongest since December 2016.

(China Manufacturing PMI from IHS Markit)

Yes, we all know that some think we're in an economic war with the place but the economy is not a zero sum game, far from it. Growth there encourages growth here which is rather what we'd like to be happening.

As Moody's Analytics points out:

China's manufacturing activity beat expectations by expanding in November, with the manufacturing PMI rising to 50.2 after six consecutive months in contractionary territory. It was a broad-based recovery with rises in production, new orders, new export orders, and imports. Even though the first phase of the trade deal is still in the process of being finalised, this positive news brings cautious optimism.

There are of course those who get these numbers wrong. Like the Financial Times:

China’s manufacturing sector expanded at its fastest pace in three years in November,

No, this is a PMI, it's a survey which tells us what is likely to be happening in November, not an historic record of what has happened in November. Still, it is economic expansion and we like that in general.

There is a worry here though

As we all know the tariffs against Chinese production haven't been all that successful. Largely because there are other SE Asian economies who can perform many of the same functions. Often a little cheaper too. So, what is now tariff blocked Chinese supply has been coming from, say, Vietnam, S. Korea and so on instead.

So, we'd like to just check that this rise in Chinese production isn't coming at the expense of those other economies. If it were that would just be production moving around rather than actually rising.

As far as we can see, well, it's mixed.

Thailand manufacturing

Thailand competes with across a range of products, often the higher end electronics (hard drives especially). Production here is indeed declining:

November saw Thailand's manufacturing conditions deteriorate for the first time in nine months, dragged down by declines in both production volumes and new orders.

(Thailand manufacturing PMI from IHS Markit)

Taiwan

Taiwan is more of a supplier into Chinese manufacturing at the high end rather than a competitor.

The Taiwan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index® (PMI®) was unchanged from October at 49.8 in November, to signal a further fractional deterioration in operating conditions. Notably, the health of Taiwan's manufacturing sector has failed to improve in any month since October 2018.

Vietnam

Vietnam competes at the low end with Chinese production. It's also one of the places that tariff blocked production has moved to.

The Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index™ (PMI®) registered 51.0 in November, up from the neutral reading of 50.0 in October. The PMI signalled a marginal improvement in the health of the sector. Business conditions have now strengthened in all but one month across the past four years.

It's a similar mixed story in South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, some advancing, some falling. There's no general movement either way and certainly nothing of any size that would be relevant to China's manufacturing sector. China does, by a long way, dwarf the entire economies of those other countries let alone their manufacturing sectors.

The point here being

That China's manufacturing sector is recovering is good news. But clearly only if it's actually an increase generally in production. If it's just relocation of production from other SE Asian economies then that's not something that indicates a general increase in economic activity, is it?

As we can see there's no moves in those other economies to indicate that it is relocation driving the Chinese increase. We should take it as being an addition to, not a substitution of, global economic growth.

My view

Unfashionable though this is to say I'm just delighted that the Chinese economy is growing. But this isn't the place for such political views, we're interested here in what this means for us as investors.

The Chinese manufacturing sector is a large enough portion of the global economy that growth means an increase in demand globally. Which is good, obviously.

The investor view

Chinese manufacturing growing is simply a signal that we're not in some general economic slump. Which is why Wall Street rose on the news of course, this is a signal that there's growth going on out there.

The impact of that growth is twofold, firstly it will raise demand elsewhere for inputs and secondly, it's a sign of rising demand elsewhere too for people only produce when there are buyers.

Very few of us indeed try to invest directly into China so there's no specific stock to recommend at this point. It's more of a signal to be cheerful about the economy more generally.

More directly it likely means no change in US domestic economic policy. Sure, the Fed is concerned with the US economy, not China's, but growth there will reduce pressure for policy and interest rate changes here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.