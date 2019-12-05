Hypothetical Oil Shale Development And Implications For Future U.S. Supply

Hypothetical Oil Shale Development and Implications for Future US Supply

The unconventional oil shale revolution has taken the global crude market by storm. In the last decade, the US has increased production an astounding 7.0 MMbo/d from 5.4 MMbo/d to 12.4 MMbo/d, as innovation and new technologies (i.e., fracking, geosteering, drill bit, etc.) have unlocked vast quantities of new crude oil reserves. However, the actual size of this new supply is subject to much debate. For example, some theorize that as so called “Tier 1” inventory is exhausted, the rapid rise in US crude production will not only stall but begin a new multi-decade period of decline, effectively ushering in an end to the era of fracking tight rock oil reservoirs. Another theory, one that I happen to believe, is that we are in still in the early innings of this new era and have long way to go before we see a peak in shale and by extension US crude production.

Cube Development to Shape the Shale Landscape

The reason I hold this view is because I own and/or am familiar with assets in the Permian and DJ Basins. The Permian in particular has multi-stacked pay that has the potential to add decades of drilling inventory and production. The analysis below is loosely based on a “representative Tier 1” 2-square mile development in the Northern Delaware Basin that also happens to have “Tier 2” and “Tier 3” drilling inventory. I refer to this project as a cube development because as you look top down (i.e., an aerial view) on the 2-square miles and as true vertical depth increases, there are different combinations of 1-mile and 2-mile laterals spanning four separate benches: Avalon, Bonespring 1, Wolfcamp A, and Wolfcamp B. The economics of each bench are dependent on many variables but chief among them are commodity prices, oil/gas volumes, NGL yields, drilling and completion costs, lateral length, allocated acreage costs, and lease operating expense.

Source: Google Images

Cube Model Explained

In this analysis, 15 wells have been drilled into four different benches, including 4 in the Avalon at approximately 9,000 feet true vertical depth (“TVD”), 3 in the Bonespring 1 at approximately 10,400 feet TVD, 7 in the Wolfcamp A at 11,700 feet TVD, and 1 in the Wolfcamp B at 12,800 feet TVD. Producing wells are color coded (i.e., Bonespring 1 Green) labeled from left to right with 1 on the far left or west side of the 2-square mile cube.

Undeveloped wells and implied spacing assumptions are grey and also labeled from left to right with 1 on the far left or west side of the 2-square mile cube. As shown in the cube diagrams below, there are 49 wells in total, 15 producing wells (11 1-mile laterals and 4 2-mile laterals) and 34 development wells (11 1-mile laterals and 23 2-mile laterals).

Source: Personal

Source: Personal

Cube Development Not for the Faint of Heart

At first glance, 49 wells may seem like a lot, but when you focus on the producing wells, spacing, and economics, you realize that 49 wells is optimal. For example, consider the 7 1-mile laterals in the Wolfcamp A. They are drilled in the west half of the lower B section, leaving the west half of A and the east half of A+B ideally suited for 14 additional development wells (7 1-mile laterals in the west and 7 -2-mile laterals in the east). By developing the 2-square mile cube at 11,700 feet in this manner, the parent/child problem is mitigated because there is little infill drilling. Of note, this batch approach is best suited for larger well capitalized independents and majors. It’s also one of the reasons the theme of consolidation and vertical integration will continue. To put this in perspective, if all 14 undeveloped Wolfcamp A wells were developed simultaneously, total capital exposure would be over $140 million. Small to mid-size independents are not set up to take such a concentrated risk.

The production history/forecast and economics of each bench are shown below. I have included acreage at ~$25,000/acre or $32 million (i.e., 1,280 acres * $25,000/acre) with 2/3rds of this amount allocated to the Wolfcamp A (i.e., ~$750,000 per 1-mile lateral). Finally, the reserves and economics of the undeveloped wells are entirely based on the immediately offsetting producing wells with a small haircut to reflect a few parent/child wells (i.e., Wolfcamp A PDP #7 1-mile lateral & PUD #8 2-mile lateral).

Source: Personal

Source: Personal

Breakeven/IRR Sensitivity

Internal rate of returns (“IR’s”) range from 23% (i.e., Avalon 1-mile) to 109% (i.e., Wolfcamp A 2-mile) at $55/bbl. IRRs range from 10% to 59% at a low-price case of $45/bbl. Of note, 1-mile laterals in the low-price case only have IRRs of 10% to 22%, which means that once overhead and a company’s WACC is taken into account, 1-mile laterals are uneconomic to barely breakeven. Finally, based on a high price case of $65/bbl, every well type works with IRRs ranging from 40% to 177%.

Source: Personal

Two Down and Two Hundred Thousand To Go

Based on all of these assumptions, this 2-square mile area of the Permian should produce 62 million Boe (See Appendix) from 49 wells. Total acreage and development costs are estimated to be $513 million, implying finding and development costs of $8.03/boe. Accordingly, I feel like I have a decent handle on this representative 2-square mile Tier 1 area of the Permian. Per the EIA, the Permian Basin encompasses 75,000 square miles, so I only have 74,998 more square miles to cover, and then I can get started on the Bakken, Eagleford, DJ, Scoop/Stack, Woodbine, Power River Basin, and other future undiscovered oil shale basins to answer the questions “how much oil can be recovered from US tight rock reservoirs and where and at what oil price does US production peak”?

Until then, let’s assume for the sake of discussion that 200,000 square miles of shale (i.e., Bakken alone is 200,000 square miles) “could” be developed provided they were economic. If our representative “Tier 1” cube is the starting point and the average productivity of all other cubes is somewhere between 5% to 20% of this Tier 1 cube, then based on US crude demand of 20 MMbo/d in perpetuity, the implied US shale reserves would represent anywhere from 32 years to 127 years of future demand. The takeaway here should be that the US has a lot of oil it can technically produce, it’s really just a function of oil price. Moreover, I would estimate that if global oil demand increases 10-12 MMbo/d in the next decade, the US will meet ~75% of this increase, implying that US crude production will one day exceed 20 MMbo/d.

Source: Personal

Appendix: Northern Delaware Basin Cube

Source: Personal

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.