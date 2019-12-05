Alphabet: Accounting For Change

Why Alphabet is one of the best investments in tech right now.

Cash always matters. And Alphabet has plenty of it.

Change of captain at the helm. What to do?

Investment Thesis

Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) has been making headlines the past few days as Larry Page steps down from his executive position.

Does this matter to shareholders? I contend that it does not. Even though the long-term implications from this move are yet to present themselves, over the medium term investors are not being asked to pay a premium for Alphabet's stock in any case.

Stay with me as I lay out why Alphabet makes for a rewarding investment.

Under-Appreciated Treasure

It is perhaps ironic that when so many investments are being priced with sky-high valuations on the (erroneous) belief that their business models are recurring and predictable, yet the facts clearly contradict this illusion, Alphabet is able to consistently punch out incredibly steady revenues.

Allow me to demonstrate; what follows is Salesforce's (CRM) subscription-based recurring business model:

Source: author's calculations; Salesforce

Contrast this with Alphabet's business.

Source: author's calculations; SEC filings

One business, Salesforce, is being valued on its ability to grow at a very predictable pace, but in actuality, the contrast in growth rates between these two business models is practicably indistinguishable.

Furthermore, unlike many of its large-tech peers, I suspect that Alphabet's revenue growth rate will finish full-year 2019 with growth rates of 18%-20%. But unlike most other peer companies, despite posting such strong growth it still converts its revenues into very strong cash flows.

Oozing Free Cash Flow

(Source)

When investors consider Alphabet, they would typically look up its share price performance over the past year or two. Yet, this is absolutely the incorrect way to value this opportunity.

Value starts from a company's balance sheet. Therein lies the foundation upon which the investment case is built. Alphabet finished Q3 2019 with approximately $105 billion of net cash; close to 12% of its market cap is made up of cash - that's firepower to execute on its vision.

What's more, unlike many ''asset-light'' companies, which only make free cash flow once we include stock-based compensation, Alphabet makes free cash flow even while we exclude stock-based compensation as a ''cash'' cost.

Source: author's calculations; Too Cheap For Too Long

Partially on the basis that Alphabet's stock being so undervalued, or possibly after deafening complaints from shareholders, Alphabet has started to return huge sums of cash to shareholders. Accordingly, Alphabet returned to shareholders $5.7 billion in a single quarter.

To put this cash returned to shareholders in context, this figure is approximately 50% of Amazon's (AMZN) total net income for its trailing twelve months.

In other words, despite carrying a similar market cap, one company oozes cash and delivers strong growth. The other one has a weak balance sheet, declining growth rates, and is incredibly capital intensive.

Alphabet is not Always The Best!

I believe that the best tool in an investor's kit is skepticism (and plenty of it). Successful investing is a very rare combination of being extremely selective and patient, and waiting for the right opportunity and the ability to act decisively when the right investment comes around.

For instance, it is important to note that not every project from Alphabet (previously Google), has been a success. Some attempts, such as Google's venture into the smartphone market have been frequently lackluster.

Having said that, numerous projects have been incredibly positive and successful. On balance, I believe that Alphabet's strong cash flows and balance sheet afford plenty of time for Alphabet to come with their next "era of growth". But best of all, investors presently are not asked to pay up for this opportunity.

Valuation - Huge Margin Of Safety

Source: author's calculations

Towards the end of the bull market, when so many of Alphabet's peers are seeing their multiples fully extended, Alphabet is one of the best names in tech and one which carries the biggest margin of safety.

Moreover, for each one of the peers in the tables, despite much rhetoric, they are either posting unimpressive growth (in the case of Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT)) or are extremely capital intensive (in the case of Amazon).

The Bottom Line

Alphabet has strong returns on invested capital, buybacks, all the while, it is growing its top-line and is cheaply valued.

There is no such thing as the perfect investment in public markets. But Alphabet is certainly highly satisfactory.

