Valaris: Analyzing A New Proposal From Activist Shareholder

The shareholder argues that Valaris would have been valued four times more if it was valued on par with peers. I find this hard to believe.

As it turned out, Luminus Management, a shareholder of Valaris (VAL) that has recently increased its stake and revealed its proposals, did not wait long before making additional moves. Luminus has just published a letter to Valaris shareholders in which it argued for the necessity to make decisive changes to the company’s Board and announced its intention to call an Ordinary Meeting of Shareholders to elect new directors. Valaris did not wait long before publishing an answer. Meanwhile, Valaris’ shares had a good day on the back of both activist activity and upside on the oil price front.

Here’s Luminus thesis in short: Valaris has great assets, limited capital needs (an incremental $1 billion to fund operations and debt maturities until 2024) and significant access to capital (over $3.5 billion in incremental senior debt). To drive shareholder value from these strengths, Luminus proposes to change the Board composition because the previous Board failed investors.

It’s hard to argue that the Board and the management team did a stellar job or that Valaris has poor assets. However, the ability to raise (and then service) an incremental $3.5 billion of debt is clearly under question. To raise debt, Valaris needs modern assets (it has them) on good long-term contracts (this part of the equation is missing right now). Since Valaris had an operating cash flow of -$427.5 million in the first nine months of this year, it will also have to stop the cash bleed.

Luminus also argued that Valaris could have been worth more than four times current trading levels if it were valued on part with its peers. When I recently wrote an article on Valaris’ potential problems with its cold stacked rigs, I also looked at the whole fleet valuation compared to the company’s liabilities, and did not see anything close to what Luminus wants investors to believe. Frankly, I cannot name any driller that is so unfairly punished by the market that it should be worth four times more if the market valued it like its peers. In my opinion, such market unfairness does not exist right now. I also looked at fleet values for Transocean (RIG) (here), Seadrill (SDRL) (here), Noble Corp. (NE), Diamond Offshore (DO) and Pacific Drilling (PACD) (here) so you can check the numbers by clicking on the links – there’s nothing so dramatic in their (or Valaris) valuation.

In response to Luminus, Valaris stated that the shareholder’s historic proposal included: 1) a $2.5 billion special dividend; 2) a $1.2 billion share buyback; 3) a $500 million share buyback funded by $1.5 billion of senior priority debt. Valaris also stressed that Luminus has expressed a strong desire to act as a senior lender for any capital return and stated that such demands demonstrated Luminus’ self-serving agenda and conflicting interests with other shareholders.

In my opinion, we currently see a battle between a management team that has made a number of dubious decisions like Atwood acquisition (former Ensco) or failure to properly negotiate in a merger (former Rowan) and a fund whose position is deep under water and which is trying every trick to recoup its losses. While I can’t say that I’m sympathetic with the fund which aired ridiculous proposals like the $2.5 billion special dividend, the intense discussions regarding Valaris’ current performance and its future will likely be positive for the company. Fundamentally, Valaris needs a market recovery – none of the potential new directors will be able to help if the dayrates and utilization do not rise. From a stock trading point of view, increased volatility in an already volatile stock should be expected – Valaris has firmly become traders’ playground.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.