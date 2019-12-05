Weak Dollar Policy Will Be Gold's Catalyst For 2020

One of the dominant investment themes of the past year was the fear that an all-out trade war between the U.S. and China would torpedo the equity market. This pervasive worry was a major reason why so many investors flocked to the safety of gold beginning last fall. In 2020, however, a new theme is likely to supplant trade war concerns. Specifically, the idea that the dollar is too strong and needs to be (and likely will be) weakened via political policy is beginning to come into vogue. In this report, we’ll discuss this emerging theme and why a weaker dollar will eventually benefit gold in the coming months.

After peaking at just above the $1,550 level in early September, gold spent most of the last three months in a gradual downward drift. A short-term bottom has since been established above the $1,450 level, and the gold price has lately shown signs of awakening from its long slumber. As of Dec. 3, the gold price has closed successively higher above its 15-day moving average and is on the verge of confirming an immediate-term (1-4 week) breakout based on the rules of my trading discipline. As I suggested in a previous report, a move above the nearest psychologically significant price level of $1,500 – where undoubtedly many short sellers have clustered their protective stops – would confirm that the buyers have regained control of gold’s near-term trend.

Source: BigCharts

One of the main catalysts behind gold’s latest breakout attempt was the news that President Trump has threatened to levy more tariffs on China without a trade deal. Fears among traders that a trade deadline between the U.S. and China, set to lapse on Dec. 15, could result in increased tariffs on Chinese goods have caused investors to worry that the trade talks could break down altogether and result in more financial market volatility in the months ahead. Safety-related moves into gold and U.S. Treasuries and shaky stock prices have been the result.

Yet a development with potentially far-reaching consequences for gold investors occurred on Dec. 2. It was on that day that President Trump announced that he would resume steel and aluminum tariffs against Argentina and Brazil. On Monday, the President Tweeted:

Brazil and Argentina have been presiding over a massive devaluation of their currencies, which is not good for our farmers. Therefore, effective immediately, I will restore the Tariffs on all Steel & Aluminum that is shipped into the U.S. from those countries.”

Trump further urged the Federal Reserve to take action “so that countries, of which there are many, no longer take advantage of our strong dollar by further devaluing their currencies.” The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) was down sharply in the two days following his statement.

Source: BigCharts

I’ve previously maintained that, given President Trump’s preference for a weaker dollar, investors can expect to eventually see a full-blown effort on the part of Washington at weakening the greenback. Trade policy is one way of accomplishing this goal, and already, the President has threatened to wield the threat of protective tariffs as a means to keep the dollar from strengthening further.

With much of the developing world wracked by economic weakness and threatened by low commodity prices – especially agricultural goods – the world can scarce afford another year of a strengthening U.S. currency. For this reason, investors should expect President Trump to follow through on his stated preference for a weaker dollar in 2020.

Gold would, of course, stand to benefit from a weaker greenback due to its currency component. The dollar’s strength for much of the past year has arguably served as a headwind to gold’s (mostly) upward path. Had the dollar not been strong while gold was trending higher this year, we might have seen significantly higher prices for the metal. As it stands, however, gold was forced to rely mainly upon the “fear factor” (i.e. safety-related demand) to keep its upward trend intact in 2019.

Safe-haven demand will also likely serve to bolster gold’s long-term bull market going forward, but the primary catalyst for gold demand will likely revolve factors other than just global trade. A weakening dollar will only serve to increase the demand for gold as an inflation hedge, which is what typically drives the metal’s strongest rallies. Therefore, investors should expect that as the U.S. currency is pushed downward through policy intervention in 2020, gold’s bullish prospects will increase.

On a strategic note, my favorite gold-tracking vehicle – the iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) – managed to close decisively above its 15-day moving average on Dec. 3. See the chart below for illustration purposes.

Source: BigCharts

As I emphasized in a previous report, a move above the $14.50 level in the IAU is really needed to prove that the bulls have taken decisive control. This would also establish the ETF’s first higher high since August. For now, I continue to recommend a cash position until the market has confirmed the bulls are completely in charge of the immediate trend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GDX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.