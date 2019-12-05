November Portfolio Update: L Brands On Watch

Cash currently stands at 22% of the portfolio, as markets are overvalued. However, there are always opportunities to look out for.

November was a very strong month for the market, being up 3.40%. My portfolio underperformed the market by more than 1.50% due to bad Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) earnings and negative stock fluctuations for the cyclical company AMG (OTCPK:AMVMF). On the positive side, I cashed in half of my Galapagos (GLPG) gains of 21% as it was increasing to a position which was too large. It was the stock which I was the most bullish on and the predictions certainly came true, which I am happy about. For the month of December, I will keep updating you guys on my search for undervalued stocks based on stock market overreactions. At this moment, I am looking to buy L Brands (LB) as I see a lot of value in its Bath & Body Works division.

Portfolio value update

In the long term, I want to outperform the S&P 500 by 3% (average return of 10%) on a yearly basis. I started off quite well in October, but November underperformed due to some worse than expected earnings. The current portfolio now stands at €10,850 due to €300 in monthly contribution and €550 in capital gain.

(Author graph)

Monthly performance

(Author graph)

CDA Compagnie des Alpes - €29.35 - Target price: €32.70 - HOLD

CDA (OTCPK:CLPIF) was the strongest performer, gaining 9% in November as investors are starting to recognize its strong results (Q3 showed the strongest sales growth in history). The stock gained 8% after Berenberg increased its price target to €39.40. This is their comment:

The ski lift division ensures that cyclically-stable cash flows are invested in the amusement parks every year. Together they can achieve an annual revenue growth of 4.2 percent over the period 2019-2022, combined with an improvement in the EBITDA margin by 150 basis points. After three years of relatively high investments, we expect a normalization of capital expenditure, which together with an improvement in margins, should lead to a higher cash generation and a revaluation of the share.

Galapagos NV - €178.85 - Target price: €180 - HOLD

Galapagos, again, performed very strong during November as investors are recognizing the high cash on the balance sheet and its strong pipeline. Furthermore, new safety and efficacy results showed that Filgotinib's impact on RA has a long-term effect. No more news was reported and with few catalysts for the coming months, I don't expect the stock to perform well in the short term. I cut my position in half and will hold the rest for the long term, as this company has a lot of pipeline value.

Cisco Systems - $45.31 - Target price: $65 - BUY

Cisco was the worst performer in my portfolio as the company guided for a 4% sales decline in the next quarter. However, this decline is unjustified, as I explained in my last article: The real story behind Cisco's weak outlook. I see Cisco as a big buy at this moment, being valued below 14x net income, but with a lot of growth ahead given its conversion to software as a subscription.

RIB Software - €23.92 - Target price: €79 - BUY

RIB Software (OTCPK:RSTAY) performed on average in November, after reporting very strong Q3 numbers with an 88% revenue increase, which shows that the SaaS conversion is paying off. I see this company as a potential multi-bagger in my portfolio. You can read my last article here.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group - €21.36 - Target price: €25 - HOLD

AMG, as a cyclical stock, performed poorly over the past month as vanadium prices keep struggling. However, they posted some very good news. They improved their vanadium offtake agreement with Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) and reported being in talks with Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) and Saudi Arabia to build a new recycling plant. I see this company as a great buy for the long term. However, the short-term struggles will probably keep its stock price down for next year.

Ulta Beauty - $233.86 - Target price: $340 - HOLD

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) had no news during November and didn't move much. The company will report its earnings on the 5th of December. In the earnings release/conference call, I will focus on statements about long-term trends. Investors know that the make-up sector is undergoing significant pressure in the short term. Comments about this environment will be very interesting to listen to. Earlier, Estée Lauder (NYSE:EL) and L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCF) reported bad US results.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLPG, AMVMF, CLPIF, ULTA, RSTAY, CSCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.