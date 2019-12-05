United Airlines' Airbus A350 Deferral Is Great News For Shareholders

The recent announcement that United will keep all of its 777-200ERs until at least 2027 while deferring its first A350 delivery by about five years is great news for shareholders.

Over the past three years or so, United Airlines' (UAL) new management team has executed an impressive turnaround. While it still isn't as profitable as best-in-class operators Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines, United has started to close the margin gap. The company's 2019 adjusted pre-tax margin is on track to exceed its 2017 adjusted pre-tax margin by about 1 percentage point, despite a nearly 20% rise in jet fuel prices over that period.

Notwithstanding this turnaround, United Airlines has been a laggard when it comes to free cash flow. Between buying aircraft to support its growth, replacing older jets, and non-aircraft investments (e.g. technology, upgraded lounges, and other airport infrastructure), free cash flow has been stuck below $2 billion, well short of United's net income. Moreover, there has been no sign that any improvement in free cash flow was near.

However, on Tuesday, United announced that it had ordered 50 Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) A321XLRs and deferred deliveries of the 45 A350-900s it has on order by about five years. The latter move represents the culmination of a gradual strategy shift towards keeping older airplanes around longer. This growing CapEx discipline is great news for shareholders.

CapEx has been rising

In the years after the Great Recession, United and many of its rivals ramped up capital spending. The belt-tightening they had endured during the aviation downturn following 9/11 and the Great Recession left them with lots of deferred capital projects to address. High oil prices provided an additional justification for investing in new, fuel-efficient jets to replace older models.

Since 2014, low oil prices have made it less urgent to upgrade to the most fuel-efficient planes available. Nevertheless, United has continued to increase CapEx over the past few years, both to support management's growth plan and to replace some of the carrier's most outdated aircraft.

As of September 30, United had firm orders for 267 new aircraft from Airbus and Boeing (BA), as well as agreements to purchase 40 used A319s and 737-700s. As a result, it had total CapEx commitments of $23.6 billion, with $1.5 billion of spending projected for the rest of 2019, $6.1 billion for 2020, $3.8 billion for 2021, and the rest spread over the next six years. Actual CapEx would typically be even higher, as these projections exclude many non-aircraft investments that don't require advance commitments. (For example, as of a year ago, United had $4.1 billion of committed CapEx for 2019, but its actual CapEx budget for the year is $4.9 billion.)

Despite its recent profit growth, United Airlines' operating cash flow of about $7 billion doesn't leave much free cash flow after deducting CapEx. In fact, free cash flow is likely to be minimal in 2020, due to United's projected CapEx surge.

Of course, the situation could be worse. Prior to a 2013 strategy shift, United had intended to replace most of its A320-family fleet (more than 100 aircraft) by the end of 2020. Instead, it is just starting to retire some of its older A319s and A320s this year, even later than it had planned following its 2013 decision to extend the life of the Airbus fleet. It has thereby deferred billions of dollars of CapEx by five years or more.

(Source: United Continental 2013 Investor Day presentation, slide 73)

United Airlines defers A350 deliveries again

When United Airlines first ordered the Airbus A350 in 2010, it planned to take delivery of a total of 25 A350-900s between 2016 and 2019. In 2013, it deferred the first delivery to 2018, while expanding the order to 35 aircraft and switching to the larger A350-1000 model. A few years later, it deferred the first delivery all the way to 2022, switched back to the A350-900, and increased the order yet again, this time to 45 units.

The plan for those 45 A350-900s was to replace most of United's 55 Boeing 777-200ERs. Nearly all of those aircraft were delivered between 1997 and 2002, so the 2022-2027 delivery window lined up well with the 25-year aircraft retirement age that is considered standard in the airline industry.

However, United Airlines has now decided to extend the life of its 777-200ER fleet. It plans to begin retiring the oldest 777-200ERs in 2027 (i.e. at about 30 years of age). As a result, it deferred the first delivery for its Airbus A350-900 order to 2027.

While aircraft purchase prices are a closely-guarded secret, United's A350-900 order is probably worth about $6 billion after discounts. The deferral will significantly reduce the airline's near-term CapEx requirements.

The A321XLR is a better use of capital

Of course, the savings from deferring the A350-900 order will be partially offset by the Airbus A321XLR order announced on Tuesday. United Airlines is buying 50 A321XLRs, with deliveries starting in 2024. However, the dollar value of the A321XLR deal will probably be about half that of the A350 order.

(A rendering of an A321XLR in United's livery. Image source: United Airlines.)

Furthermore, the A321XLRs will meet an urgent fleet replacement priority. This extended-range version of the A321neo is the best available direct replacement for Boeing 757s used on long-haul (mainly transatlantic) routes. United's 757s are nearly 22 years old on average. Its newest 757-200 was delivered in 2000 and will thus be 24 years old by the time the A321XLRs start arriving. It's also worth noting that the 757 is an early-1980s-technology plane and is already quite dated. United estimates that the A321XLR will burn 30% less fuel per seat.

By contrast, Boeing delivered the first 777 in 1995, so that aircraft type is not especially dated. There's no reason those planes can't last for 30 years if maintained properly. United Airlines currently has 21 Boeing 767s that are at least 26 years of age, so it has demonstrated its ability to operate older widebody aircraft reliably.

High CapEx ahead, but the A350 deferral is encouraging

Even with the A350 deferral, United Airlines faces a heavy capex year in 2020. Additionally, the 21 older 767s referenced above (built between 1991 and 1993) likely need to be replaced within the next five years. Some of the 16 Boeing 787s on order for 2020 and 2021 may address this requirement, but United will still probably need to order additional 787s for delivery in the next few years, eating into the savings from the A350 deferral.

Nevertheless, it's a good sign for shareholders that the company is being a better steward of their capital. Due to the timing of United's historical aircraft orders (it received a ton of new planes between 1997 and 2002 in particular), it's inevitable that CapEx will remain high over the next decade. But by deferring aircraft replacements when possible, United Airlines can spread out that spending and maximize free cash flow.

I have been skeptical about United Airlines stock for several years, partly because of the company's high and rising capex relative to its operating cash flow. I see management's moves to keep older (but not outdated) aircraft flying longer as a potential game changer. By carefully managing CapEx, United Airlines should be able to translate its profit growth into higher free cash flow. That makes United Airlines stock seem like a bargain at its current valuation of just seven times forward earnings.

