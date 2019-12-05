If You Are Going To Buy Carnival, Buy It In London

There are often advantages even when trading the same equities you could already trade on U.S. soil.

Having access to international markets might not just give you access to cheaper equities.

The typical cruise goer can easily find discounts at vacationstogo.com. And for your typical cruise investor, there might also be a way!

Just a couple of days ago, I published an article titled “Investors Can Now Trade The Cheapest Market On Earth.” In that article, I argued about how investors now had the ability to trade a foreign market, Russia, which is traditionally hard to access. It was particularly relevant because Russia happens to be the cheapest market on Earth right now.

However, quite often, having access to foreign markets directly instead of through things like ADRs can be very advantageous for U.S.-based investors. Today, I’ll highlight one such instance.

Carnival On Sale!

The stock is Carnival Corporation (CCL). Carnival Corporation runs cruise ships under several brands. For some investors, given the limited number of competitors, cruise operators can seem attractive. Especially when they, like Carnival, have been punished to the point where they trade for just 10x 2020 EPS consensus and carry a 4.5% dividend yield.

So there you go, conceivably, you could be attracted to this stock. But what if I told you that it’s possible to get the same thing at a discount? Having just come from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you surely would appreciate a discount, right?

Well, that discount exists. You just have to be trading through a broker with access to international markets. In this case, a broker giving you access to the London Stock Exchange.

In the London Stock Exchange, you’ll find the exact same Carnival Corporation, trading under the same CCL ticker (but in London). It closed today at 3,147p, or to be easier to understand, 31.47 GBP (British Pounds). Since GBP/USD trades for 1.316, that means it effectively closed at $41.41.

So there you have it, if you buy Carnival in London instead of the NYSE, you get it for a 6.1% discount (a bit larger, in fact, because the stock dropped a bit in the NYSE after the London close). That’s more like a 5.1% discount if you take into account trading costs and stamp tax, but it’s still a meaningful discount. And it has been larger very recently.

You might think “Oh but there’s currency risk!” No, there isn’t. The stock quote will always reflect its relative worth in both places, so for a U.S. investor, it’s the same buying in USD or GBP.

Furthermore, since you get a lower price but the dividend is the same (because the company is the same), your dividend yield in London is 4.8% instead of 4.5%.

Finally, this is just one example. These differences will often show up in other stocks. For a long-term investor, this can add up. And what do you need to take advantage of these promotions? Just a broker that gives you access to more markets, and a more open mindset.

Idea Generator is my subscription service. It's based on a unique philosophy (predicting the predictable) and seeks opportunities wherever they might be found, by taking into account both valuation (deeply undervalued situations) and a favorable thesis. Idea Generator has beaten the S&P 500 by around 33% since inception (in May 2015). There is a no-risk, free, 14-day trial available for those wanting to check out the service.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.