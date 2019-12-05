Omeros, Anavex Results Positive, Protagonist Suffers Setback: The Good, Bad, And Ugly Of Biopharma

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) reported positive results for OMS721 or narsoplimab, an anti-MASP-2 antibody that Omeros plans to use in HSCT-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, or HSCT-TMA, a potentially fatal complication of using stem cells to treat hematological malignancies. The treatment achieved 100 days survival for 65 percent of the patients in the trial. An HSCT physician quoted by Omeros said the typical 100-day survival rate is less than 20%. Other key assessments of the trial were as follows:

Primary efficacy endpoint

56 percent of all patients receiving at least one dose of narsoplimab achieved complete responder status (met full set of FDA-agreed response criteria).

68 percent of patients who received the protocol-specified narsoplimab treatment of at least 4 weeks of dosing achieved complete responder status.

Secondary endpoints

100-day survival following HSCT-TMA diagnosis for all patients receiving at least one dose of narsoplimab was 65 percent.

100-day survival following HSCT-TMA diagnosis for patients who received the protocol-specified treatment of at least 4 weeks of narsoplimab dosing was 81 percent.

100-day survival following HSCT-TMA diagnosis in the complete responder group was 93 percent.

There were other improvements in various metrics like platelet count, LDH, haptoglobin, improvements in hemoglobin and creatinine across all groups as well as across complete responders.

Safety signals were good. There were no treatment-related deaths; in the phase 2 trial, there was one death out of 9 total deaths which could not be ruled out as not being treatment-related.

Earlier this year, we wrote a bullish article on OMER; this followed a set of articles we wrote in the years before that. Omeros has an approved drug called OMIDRIA which is generating a stream of revenue; however, OMS721 has always been the key. The drug is targeting three (now four) indications - HSCT-TMA, IgA nephropathy, Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (aHUS), and some other renal diseases. So, this successful pivotal trial clears the way for the drug for approval.

Recall from our previous discussion about the importance of eliminating the need for a historical control in the phase 3 trial. There are no FDA-approved therapies for HSCT-TMA; however, soliris is used off-label, despite having a blackbox warning and no trial in this indication in adults (the JODELE study was in a pediatric population where prognosis is better, so it doesn't count). Here, response rate is the primary endpoint as agreed to by the FDA, and this trial meets the agreed upon criteria for that endpoint.

HSCT-TMA is a large market with an unmet need; it is also the tip of the iceberg for narsoplimab. Last year, we put a base case value to OMER stock at around $35, which would be the prediction of its post-approval price. However, the company's main problem was lack of cash and debt. Hence, the secondary offering immediately following the positive data does not come as a surprise.

Anavex declares positive data from phase 2a extension study

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) reported positive data from a two-year extension study of its phase 2a trial evaluating blarcamesine (Anavex 2-73) in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease.

"At week 104, patients receiving blarcamesine experienced a lower decline (-1.1) in MMSE score (Alzheimer's scale) compared to the control cohort (-4.4) from the Alzheimer's Disease Neuroimaging Initiative (ADNI) database (p<0.01)."

To understand those results, recall that, on average, the MMSE score of AD patients decline between 2 and 4 points every year. A phase 2b/3 study that is in progress has primary endpoints as follows - changes from baseline in two scales, ADAS-Cog and ADCS-ADL, at week 48 compared to placebo. The trial will be completed in September 2021. The MMSE data is important because MMSE is strongly correlated with ADAS-Cog.

Protagonist Therapeutics has a setback in phase 2

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) suffered a setback as the company failed to provide more definitive data from a Phase 2 clinical trial for TRANSCEND. The trial is engaged in evaluating PTG-300 in patients with transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia, a blood disorder characterized by chronic anemia and iron overload. As per the preliminary data released by the firm, 40 mg and 80 mg weekly doses showed dose-related drug exposure and reductions in serum iron and transferrin saturation levels from baseline. On the safety front, the trial showed that the most frequent treatment-related adverse event was transient erythema (reddening of the skin) (12%, n = 4/33).

Source: Company Website

PTG-300 is PTGX's lead candidate, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide. Hepcidin is a naturally occurring peptide that has been called the master regulator of iron metabolism. The drug has orphan and fast track status. A number of hepcidin agonists are in various stages of development:

Source

Recently, La Jolla's (NASDAQ:LJPC) LJPC-401 reported phase 2 data. This was an interim analysis of a Phase 2 study of LJPC-401 (synthetic human hepcidin) in patients with hereditary hemochromatosis (HH). The study met the primary endpoint of achieving statistically significant change in TSAT (Transferrin Saturation) from baseline, with a mean reduction of 42% against 6% in placebo.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.