Acadia Presents More Positive Data, Outlook Grows Stronger

Acadia (ACAD) shares are jumping higher after providing compelling data from its clinical trial in dementia-related psychosis for its drug pimavanserin. As a result, the shares have climbed to a new all-time high eclipsing its prior highs set in July 2015. The opportunity for Acadia appears to be very large for the company down the road, as dementia-related psychosis affects an estimated 2.4 million people.

The latest showed a statistical improvement in patients and is likely to be the standard of care for patients considering there is no approved drug for the indication. This follows positive news just a couple of weeks ago in negative symptoms in Schizophrenia.

Results Were Strong

The trial showed that patients on placebo were 2.8 times more likely to see their psychosis return following the open-label phase of the trial. The open-label phase of the trial had all patients on pimavanserin. The non-responders were excluded from continuing into the double-blind portion of the trial.

(Acadia)

Of the 95 patients on pimavanserin, only 12 had a relapse event, versus 28 on placebo. There were also 37 patients that completed the full 26-week double portion of the trial without a relapse event, compared to 28 on placebo. It resulted in a strong statistically significant one-sided p-value of 0.0023.

Additionally, the safety profile was strong, and that is important. Remember, this was a company that was under the hot seat after articles claimed the drug wasn't safe. However, the data presented once again showed that the drug has a very good safety profile compared to placebo, and in line with prior studies. The number of adverse events was mostly in line with the number of occurrences found in patients on Placebo.

Peak Sales

Overall, the results should be viewed as positive for the stock and should result in analysts increasing revenue estimates for the company down the road.

Analysts currently estimate that revenue for Acadia will grow to around $778 million by the year 2021. But those estimates are merely on the company's approved indication, which is Parkinson's disease psychosis. The population is much larger in dementia-related psychosis than in Parkinson's, and it is likely to result in a significant revenue opportunity.

In September, before seeing the final data set, many analysts believe the revenue could approach $2 billion in peak sales in dementia-related psychosis. For example, in September, sell-side analysts at Piper Jaffray estimated peak sales of $1.8 billion, while Leerink indicated sales could reach $2 billion.

Data by YCharts

A Higher Multiple

One could imagine that it would suggest the stock could have a significant upside should it gain approval from the FDA for this new indication. After the stock move higher on December 5, the stock is trading at a market cap of $7.9 billion, or about four times peak sales, which doesn't seem like much for a biotech company. Consider that Biogen (BIIB) trades at 4 times 2020 sales estimates of $14.1 billion, but then again, Biogen is expected to see no revenue growth in 2020, falling from $14.2 billion in 2019. Gilead (GILD) trades for 3.8 times 2020 revenue estimates of $22.39 billion, which is flat based on estimates for $22.29 billion in 2019.

While it isn't clear how long it could take to ramp up to peak sales for Acadia, what does seem clear is that investors will likely be willing to be a higher premium for a company that is growing its top line revenue.

Risks

There are risks currently for the stock, as the company will still need to get the drug approved by the FDA for the indication. It is possible that the FDA could always ask Acadia to complete another study before considering approval. That would be negative and push the timeline for the company further down the road.

The outlook for Acadia looks bright, and while the stock has had a big move higher in 2019, it may only be the beginning of a long-term move higher.

If you would like notifications when I have new articles published, please hit the follow button at the top of the page.

About The Author I first fell in love with the stock market when I was 16 years. Now, 25 years later and after a long career as a buy-side trader, I share all of my experience with you daily with timely thoughts throughout the day in Reading The Markets. I use fundamental, technical, and options market analysis to identify individual stock ideas for you. Get your 2-week free trial of Reading The Markets

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACAD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.