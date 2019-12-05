Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Management Presents at Piper Jaffray Annual Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Piper Jaffray Annual Healthcare Conference December 5, 2019 10:30 AM ET

Sam Samad - Chief Financial Officer

Bill Quirk - Piper Jaffray

I'm Bill Quirk the Tools and Diagnostics Analyst here at Piper Jaffray. And I have the pleasure of welcoming to the podium the Chief Financial Officer from Illumina Sam Samad.

I've been asked to remind you that my comments today could include forward-looking statements. You should refer to our SEC filings for a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from our current expectations.

It is our intent that all forward-looking statements regarding our financial results and commercial activity made during today's discussion will be protected under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

It is our intent that all forward-looking statements regarding our financial results and commercial activity made during today's discussion will be protected under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. And I do want to thank you for hosting us today and welcoming us and thank you all for attending. Great to be here.

So, I guess Sam first question the PacBio transaction a lot of movements of late with CMA as well as to year-end as well kind of offering not one but two potential remedies to address on their concerns. Where are we now? Kind of what's the latest? And how are you thinking about this on a go forward basis?

Yes sure. So, maybe to catch people up, I mean, we had the provisional opinion from the CMA back in October with regards to the transaction. And essentially their provisional opinion was that they believe the transaction was potentially anticompetitive and potentially limiting innovation both of which we disagree with completely. We actually believe that this transaction is really important for our customers. And we don't think that they took the input and the perspective of customers enough in the -- with regards to their overall opinion.

Now, in terms of where we are to your point earlier what you mentioned we have submitted some remedies -- we proposed some remedies with regards to the transaction. And one of those is -- or the extent of those is that we would offer license to the PacBio and Illumina long-read patent that would be available to any third-party if they so choose to develop and commercialize single-molecule long-read systems.

So, the CMA I should say is now evaluating again this and they've extended their period until February 5th. So, they have until February 5th 2020 to come back with a response they could do that earlier, but they've extended that period until February 5th. We're awaiting their answer.

Again we believe this acquisition we are still optimistic that we can get this acquisition closed. It has to close in the U.K. and in the U.S. with the FTC. And again we believe in the importance of this technology for our customers because it's complementary technology to our short-read sequencing.

And staying on the topic for a couple of questions. The SEC has been kind of silent during this whole process. Do you think this is perhaps because of the memorandum of understanding between the FTC and the CMA?

Potentially. And I think there's really -- my opinion is they're probably taking a wait and see approach to see what the CMA says because again we all understand the transaction has to close in both jurisdictions for the overall deal to close.

Understood. And then skipping ahead Sam in the event that the CMA were to come back with a final opinion and argue that -- rather block the transaction what sort of remedy is Illumina considering? Would you look at perhaps -- partnership distribution arrangement with PacBio?

Yes, I think it's a bit early for that Bill in terms of looking at what's next because we're really focused on getting this deal pass over the line right now and getting it approved.

Now, in the event that this gets blocked there are options at our disposal, we still have our own organic long-read program that we're investing in that we have certain R&D dollars that are being invested in and developing, so that's still an option.

And then beyond that we could look at other potential options in terms of distribution options or other things like that. But it's still early right now because we're really focused on getting this deal approved.

Understood. Outside of PacBio transaction, you have a balance sheet that is kind of rapidly expanding with respect to the cash balance. How should we think about Illumina deploying that capital? And how are you thinking about your own capital allocation strategy?

Yes sure. I mean we think about it with regards to a few key priorities, right? I'd say first and foremost continuing to invest in our own organic R&D programs. That's really, really important for us so continuing to develop our own internal R&D capabilities.

We currently invest roughly between 18% to 20% of our revenues in R&D and we have some applications in markets that are really in their very early stages of development and we intend to develop technologies that help us catalyze and expand some of those markets -- or penetrate some of those markets and applications. So, that's number one.

I would say in terms of looking at M&A we look at really what helps lower the barriers of adoption of sequencing for some of our customers. That's our focus in terms of M&A. We look at the end-to-end workflow in terms of overall sequencing be it on the sample prep side, be it on the sequencing side, or be it on the interpretation and informatics side. And the lines are blurring a little bit, but still.

We look at that end-to-end workflow and anything that helps enhance the adoption of sequencing with our customers is something that's important for us. An example of that Bill is the Edico acquisition, for instance, which we made, which is around helping with interpretation, helping to drive move from looking at base calls to variant calls helps to streamline storage. That's a really important acquisition that we made for customers to help them with -- again with this bottleneck which is information.

Then other important priorities in terms of capital deployment I would say share repurchases. We continue to focus on limiting and offsetting equity dilution. We announced a $550 million share repurchase authorization earlier in the year. We've been purchasing shares over the course of the year. And looking at debt management going forward as well, we have debt that matures in 2021 and beyond, so looking at managing our debt footprint as well.

Okay. Shifting gears a little bit to the consumer market which is -- obviously, it was a tremendous growth contributor over the last couple of years more of a challenge in 2019. How are you thinking of just bigger picture about that opportunity? Is it something where we need to see kind of a new move of products from your key customers to really reenergize that a low-cost synergy for example?

Yeah. I think you've hit on a couple of important points. I mean, first of all, this market has definitely been a challenge for us this year. It's been roughly a three percentage point growth headwind for us this year in terms of our overall revenue growth. So, definitely it's been, I would say, a difficult year for DTC and a difficult year in terms of how it's impacted us.

As we look forward though, we are still excited about this market, we are. We think there's some really important potential health applications that can help drive the growth of this market. We don't believe that's going to happen in 2020, got a bit of a longer runway potentially, but there are some health applications that I think could be really important, especially, as you think going forward about patients engaging with their genomic information in a different way, getting and understanding about genetic predisposition from some of those applicants, getting and understanding about pharmacogenomics and how drugs interact with other drugs that they're taking potentially.

So, we think that there is really important things going forward in terms of other health applications. There's also, internationally this market has also been growing. It's still very, very small in terms of the overall DTC business. The U.S. still really is the very big piece of the pie so far, but over the, I would say, the next couple of years, we expect that international will start to become also more important.

In terms of the cost aspect, I don't see it as much about the costs coming down for this market to continue or to go back to growth. I see it's more about the importance of certain health applications any of those next really viable applications that help consumers start to see the value of DTC and see the value of direct-to-consumer applications again.

Understood. Okay. It's really application versus -- where do you think that's going to go? Historically, of course seasonality played a pretty significant role in this market. I think Sam that as you have said that Illumina has taken the position that you're going to be more conservative than some [Technical Difficulty] customers. Having said that, kind of remind us where or what rather has been [Technical Difficulty] expectations here for 4Q presumably [Technical Difficulty] year-over-year? Are you expecting it to…

Yeah. So referring you back to our -- the guidance that we gave in Q3. Essentially, we expect arrays in total which really DTC is a big portion of. But we expect arrays to be down 15% for the year. So that's our current expectation.

In Q4, we do see a modest step-up from Q3 to Q4 with regards to arrays and that's per our guidance that we gave in Q3. And that's driven by the seasonality impact is really in two ways, Bill, one that impacts Q4 one that really impacts Q1 of next year. But the seasonality is such that you have some customers notably one large customer that purchases consumables and array instruments from us and they stock up a bit ahead of the holiday season so that helps Q4.

And then you have one customer, one large customer that essentially where we process their samples. And that usually helps Q1, because you see the tests come back after the kits have been purchased they come back for testing, and they come back for processing in Q1, and so we get the benefit of Q1 there.

Let's pivot to your principal market sequence. You've had highlighted in the past several very attractive growth components of this oncology. One of them we appear to be on the cusp of transitioning [Technical Difficulty] technology from therapy selection assays to some [Technical Difficulty] 2020. So Sam big picture kind of how is Illumina thinking about the oncology franchise not necessarily a specific task force there just the broader franchise and the sustainability of that performance over the…

Yeah. No, this is a really, really good question and a really exciting market for us. I mean, when you think about our clinical business, I think traditionally we've been more into research business; we've been really growing our clinical focus. And as we look forward clinical is a really strategic area for us. Oncology specifically is the biggest area in clinical that we're focused on today. And it's across different spectrums, it's across early screening, it's across therapy selection, it's across recurrence detection as you said.

And our penetration today not just Illumina's penetration, but the penetration overall in terms of sequencing helping to shed insights and help manage cancer is so low. We're still in the mid single-digits to high single-digits of tumors that are being sequenced today. And that's even though reimbursement is -- I'd say, we've seen some really notable positive reimbursement.

So reimbursement is not in our opinion the key bottleneck. What's to some extent the bottleneck is things like interpretation, a fast interpretation engine and getting results a short turnaround time of a certain test and having it be interpreted and come up with a clinical diagnosis. It's the availability of end-to-end solutions in that space, end-to-end diagnostics and content and menu that customers can develop to help with interpretation.

So our strategy and we can talk a bit about that is really to help drive that penetration by being one the enabler by having our instruments and consumables be accessible to a lot of customers out there that other partners potentially can develop assays on. And at the same time the other, I would say, leg of the strategy is us to develop end-to-end diagnostics, potentially companion diagnostics with pharma partners that are distributable that are available to those, I would say, smaller community hospitals that can develop content on and can help in terms of driving quick diagnosis and short turnaround time in terms of getting results.

Very good. Questions from the group? I've got a couple of follow-ons there for you Sam.

Yeah, please do that.

So the first is you're thinking about democratizing sequencing, but at the clinical level Illumina has done a magnificent job over -- well over a decade now -- the academic. Help us think about perhaps the R&D priorities for Illumina and kind of where workflow and interpretation and the whole end-to-end solution fall on that -- level?

Yes. So as we think about R&D investments, obviously we're committed to continue to drive the progress and technology enhancements of our platforms, be the upgrades in terms of the technology of our existing platforms or new platforms that we introduced that's a key focus for us. Another focus as you said is really focusing on assay development and end-to-end diagnostics. In our case, it's TSO 500 today that we're focused on. We've already introduced it in a research capacity and we're looking to get it IVD -- FDA IVD approved and available as an IVD diagnostic.

Now that's not available today, but that's what we're working with the FDA on and we've already submitted the first module. So we invest -- back to your question about R&D and how we allocate R&D. We invest also a portion of R&D towards assay development TSO 500 being a key one. For tissue and blood and we're working with pharma partners on that. The last piece to your point again is informatics and software. That's really important for us in terms of developing software solutions and interpretation on the end of our sequencing workflow.

Now as I think about how we allocate resources as well and how we think about the ecosystem, the end-to-end workflow on the sample prep side and on the interpretation side, we think of these as -- there's a lot of players in those areas. And we love the fact that it's a vibrant ecosystem of players that can basically develop content themselves or develop solutions themselves be it on the library prep or on the interpretation because all that does is lowers the barriers of sequencing adoption and it helps driving sequencing. So we don't necessarily have to just be the only players in those areas and own them. We develop our content, we develop our solutions and technology, but we also really see the positive and the value in other players also developing their own solutions there.

Okay. And then additional follow-up from an earlier comment about Illumina developing their own assays historically the focus of the company was kind of enabling -- people saying enabling your partners oftentimes more -- clinical companies to build their own assay or assays. And a number of those companies command some pretty attractive valuations. So Sam just from a I guess a strategic long-term standpoint should we expect Illumina to kind of continue down that pathway of developing more and more of your own content to kind of increase your value capture within the whole ecosystem?

So let's talk about this a little bit because it's important to kind of describe exactly what the strategy is, right? So you mentioned enabler. We -- definitely a big part of the strategy is to continue to be the enabler through our instruments and reagents. Because what you mentioned is that there's a lot of players out there right now. There's a lot of players developing content, developing assays. And we see that as a big positive, because a lot of that content and a lot of those assays use our instruments and consumables and those customers use our instruments and consumables to run those tests on. So we'd see that as a big positive. And that's going to continue and that's a big part of the strategy.

The other part is also partnering with certain players. We've announced some partnerships and I'll name a few Qiagen, Adaptive, ArcherDx recently announced Lexent. So those are partners that essentially they will develop IVD assays in the oncology space, but potentially other therapeutic areas that eventually will be again FDA-approved validated and IVD approved to basically work on our instruments like NextSeqDx for instance, so our clinically validated instrument. And we think this is really important, because those customers again will -- they'll pass the technology access fee they'll develop content and will eventually go on our instruments and it helps drive penetration in clinical.

And the other part, the last part is developing our own content like TSO 500, which is the 523 gene panel as -- again an end-to-end diagnostics. The reason we think this is important is because we can partner with pharma companies to introduce this as a companion diagnostic for certain cancer therapies that will help in terms of therapy selection, clinical trial patient selection, so really important for measuring certain biomarkers as well.

And again, going back to the concept of where cancer is managed, it's going to be managed in the community hospitals, not necessarily in the big large academic settings. And so it's important for them to have that end-to-end diagnostic. And in our case developing TSO 500 as a approved IVD is going to be really important, so we're the enabler, but we develop our own content and we partner with others as well to develop their own content and we license that to them on our instruments.

So being selective, but certainly pursuing some….

Exactly.

…is the way to think about it. Competition you had a lot of success over the last couple of years. But Thermo obviously introduced new sequencer design to improve workflow BGI to MGI and it of course is selling as well. And so how are you thinking about the puts and takes of that dynamic?

Yes. So again, it's the byproduct of such a large market, right, large clinical opportunity that -- and very low penetration. So competition is expected and we're very cognizant of it. I'll talk about us really. And what I would say advantages us versus competition and why we think Illumina has such a great position today.

I mean, we have, first of all, I would say our innovation has been definitely leading-edge and definitely differentiated versus competition. We have a commercial support structure that spans over 6,000 customers in 90 countries -- that supports over 6000 customers in 90 countries.

We have best-in-class technical support group that services our customers. We have two clinically validated instruments in NextSeqDx and MiSeqDx and also going back to the points I mentioned about partnerships and developing our own assays. So as I think about our position today, competition is expected but we have so many things that differentiate us in the spaces and in the markets that we serve.

I'd like to pivot again to PopGen. Obviously nice to see the U.K. Biobank releasing some funding which helped out from an instrument standpoint, Sam where are we right now with respect to samples starting to get processed for that program or all of us for that matter and obviously there's quite a few more in the pipeline?

Yes. So maybe let me start by talking about U.K. Biobank then I'll transition to PopGen as a whole and what that opportunity looks like. And by the way we're as excited as ever about the PopGen opportunity. But in terms of U.K. Biobank itself, so it's a 450,000 sample project that essentially will span -- will be performed -- the sample testing will be performed across two centers, two large genome centers.

And it'll span over the course of two to three years, so let's say potentially three years in length. And it'll start scaling up in terms of the number of samples that are performed each month it will start scaling up. They have started now I mean with -- obviously we placed instruments in Q3 we placed consumables in Q3. So we don't do any of the testing ourselves.

We sell instruments and consumables to the two large genome centers that do the testing and they will start to get the scale-up to get to a steady state. But with the intention of completing the project in as I said two to three years in that timeframe. So that's the U.K. Biobank which started in Q3.

All of us, we were expecting it this year and it got delayed. It's not a question of whether funding is assigned or not, funding is assigned. There have been some regulatory approvals that have been delayed. The investigational review board process is taking longer.

Right now we expect it next year but that's the best expectation today. We'll see how that develops. But essentially it's a one million sample project over 10 years. So again it'll start scaling up and it'll get to a steady state but it increases over time with the goal of completing it in 10 years a long period.

Any other kind of nearer-term projects that we should be...

Yes. So there are some ongoing projects. And this is what I was going to say is, there are 50-plus of those projects. There are some that are ongoing and sequencing today. You've got the Million Veterans Program, you've got -- France has started. They have a 235,000 sample projects and you have others.

So the majority of these population genomics projects there's 50 or so of those are finite sample projects they're sample limited. And a lot of them are still in the conceptual stage, right? So this is why this is an opportunity that will take time to catalyze.

But there's a few that are ongoing today and there's a different type of population genomics project which is the NHS commissioning project which is the second phase of Gel, that's different in the sense that it's not a sample limited project. It's really a different one where they did the sample limited first stage with Gel, the 100000 and now it's moved into the -- actually moving sequencing into standard of care and into clinical care in the U.K. So that's really exciting in the sense -- but that will also start scaling up and it will take time.

Okay, okay. And so is that -- is that actually -- there's been I think some conflicting reports about kind of where they are from a standpoint? From a limit perspective kind of how are you looking at that from a -- presumably more of a 2020 obviously 2019 given we're at the end of the year. But how are you looking at that?

Yes it's not going to start in 2019. Our expectation it'll start sometime in 2020 and it'll take time to scale up, right? So I would look at it as this is again playing over time. But again with the end state being really positive in the sense that you're essentially starting to diagnose certain types of cancer -- using sequencing to diagnose certain types of cancer, managing or understanding and diagnosing genetic disease, managing cancers all in the concept of with the construct of sequencing being part of clinical care.

Got it. With that, I'm afraid, we're out of time. Sam, as always, thank you very much.

Thank you, Bill. I really appreciate it.