The agreement also contains a key benefit for Maverix, as I explain below.

While the assets are expected to produce just $3-$4 million in cash flow in 2020, there is long-term upside from development assets.

Kinross Gold will sell a portfolio of 25 precious metal royalties to Maverix for $74 million.

Maverix Metals Buys Royalty Portfolio from Kinross

Maverix Metals (MMX) continues to partner with senior gold producers, this time purchasing a royalty portfolio from Kinross Gold (KGC) for $74 million, paid with 11.2 million common shares of Maverix and $25 million cash.

This is Maverix's fourth portfolio acquisition after completing deals with Pan American Silver (PAAS), Newmont-Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM), and Gold Fields (GFI).

Maverix is still one of the smaller royalty and streaming companies - it's approximately half the size of peer Sandstorm Gold (SAND), and far smaller than Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) and Franco-Nevada (FNV) - but it is growing fast and adding some very strong counter-parties to its business.

Here's a deeper look at Maverix's latest deal, and why I think the company may have created a strategic advantage over its peers.

Maverix Metals Deal: The Numbers

(Source: Maverix presentation)

The assets acquired by Maverix are expected to produce $3 - $4 million in cash flow for 2020 (company estimate), but there is potential to increase this through several development assets.

The Kinross royalty portfolio contains 25 precious-metals royalties, including 3 royalties on operating mines. There are very strong counterparties attached to these royalties, such as Barrick Gold (GOLD) and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM), which are multi-billion dollar senior gold producers.

While the operating assets are strong, I think the high-upside development assets are key to this deal.

This includes interests in Integra Resources' (OTCQX:IRRZF) DeLamar project in Idaho, Barrick Gold and Newmont-Goldcorp's Cerro Casale project in Chile, Premier Gold Mines' (OTCPK:PIRGF) McCoy-Cove project in Nevada, Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef project in Ontario, and numerous other early stage development and exploration projects.

In particular, I am intrigued by the 1.25% GRR royalty acquired on the Cerro Casale project in Chile which carries a massive 23 million ounce reserve base. While it's not a near-term producing asset, I think it provides long-term optionality on gold prices as it'd likely be economical at higher gold prices ($1,800 - 2,000/oz gold). Cerro Casale is owned by majors Barrick and Newmont-Goldcorp.

I'm also bullish on the upside provided by the 2.5% NSR royalty on DeLamar, a 3.9 million gold equivalent ounce project located in Idaho (see PEA study results), and the 2% NSR royalty on Gold Standard Ventures' (GSV) Railroad project in Nevada. These are more likely to reach production soon (2-5 years).

DeLamar has 100+ years of prior open pit and underground mining operations, and has produced 1.6 million ounces of gold and 100 million ounces of silver historically. It's projected to carry low upfront capex and high margins; a PEA study gave the project a post-tax value of $358 million at conservative gold prices of $1,350/oz. I think it has an excellent chance of reaching production in a few years.

(Details of the DeLamar mine. Source: Maverix presentation)

Based on a 124,000/oz annual production rate, a $1,500/oz gold price and a 2.5% NSR royalty, I estimate that Maverix stands to earn approximately $3.5-4 million in annual royalty revenue (not including transportation costs).

Gold Standard completed a pre-feasibility study for the South Railroad project that outlined an initial 8 year mine life producing an average of 116,000 ounces of gold per year, or approximately $3-$3.5 million in annual royalty revenue.

These are well-capitalized juniors with strong shareholder support, and they operate in top mining jurisdictions (Idaho and Nevada). I think both of these projects have excellent chances of becoming gold mines in the near future. Not only that, but I think both companies (Integra and Gold Standard) are takeover targets, and may be acquired during the construction phase. That could accelerate development of the assets.

Maverix's deal also contains a 2% NSR on Premier Gold's McCoy-Cove project in Nevada, which adds to Maverix's existing 1.5% royalty; the project has an eight year mine life producing an average of 92,400 ounces of gold per year, according to a PEA study. This would provide a further $4.5-$5 million in annual royalty revenue based on current gold prices. Notably, Barrick Gold has an option to earn a 60% interest in this property by 2022.

Maverix is Creating a Strategic Advantage Over Peers

Check out a summary of Maverix's portfolio acquisitions since its inception:

(Source: Maverix Metals presentation)

This is the fourth major mining company to partner with Maverix after it acquired portfolios from Pan American, Newmont-Goldcorp and Gold Fields.

Kinross will become a 9.4% shareholder in Maverix, joining other large shareholders Newmont-Goldcorp, which owns 25% of the company, and Pan American Silver, which owns 23%. Management and insiders also continue to own approximately 10% of the company's shares.

I think this highlight of the deal is key:

"Kinross will provide Maverix with the opportunity to make an offer to acquire royalties or streams which Kinross may contemplate selling or creating in the future."

This means Maverix will have first shot at any additional royalties or streams on Kinross properties in the future, before its competitors do.

This isn't the first time we've seen such a stipulation in a Maverix deal, either:

- Back in 2016, Maverix landed a deal with Gold Fields Ltd., buying a portfolio of 11 royalties, with Gold Fields becoming a major shareholder. That deal contained the following agreement:

"Gold Fields must give Maverix notice and an opportunity to make an offer to acquire any metal stream or metal royalty transactions which Gold Fields contemplates granting."

- Last year, Maverix purchased a portfolio of 50 royalties from Newmont Mining, issuing 60 million common shares, warrants and a $17 million cash payment. The deal contained this agreement:

"Newmont has also agreed to provide Maverix with an opportunity to make an offer to acquire certain metal streams or metal royalties, which Newmont might contemplate selling in the future." Kinross can also participate in future equity financing to maintain its interest.

Maverix is essentially teaming up with these major mining companies to create a strategic advantage over its peers as it gets first crack at new royalties and streams. Any asset offered to the market will have to be presented to Maverix first.

These partnerships help ensure Maverix's future growth and could turn out to be huge in a few years, when Maverix is a larger company with increased spending capacity, and likely to pursue bigger deals.

The Bottom Line

Maverix Metals isn't necessarily undervalued, trading at an EV/EBITDA of approximately 15X (my own estimate).

But the company's growth potential is too strong to ignore. While Maverix is only guiding for 22,500 - 24,500 ounces of production this year, I think this figure could double in a few years based on its existing asset base.

I also think royalty and streaming companies like Maverix will benefit from the recent resurgence in mining M&A, as weaker companies get acquired by stronger ones, which means more firepower to advance gold projects.

Finally, Maverix appears to have created a key strategic advantage over peers, partnering with four major mining companies, who must give Maverix first shot at royalties and streams on their properties.

Overall, I think this is a positive deal for Maverix Metals.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMX, SAND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.