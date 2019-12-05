Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Presents at Credit Suisse 7th Annual Industrials Conference (Transcript)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Credit Suisse 7th Annual Industrials Conference December 5, 2019 8:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Ken Possenriede – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rob Spingarn – Credit Suisse

Rob Spingarn

So it’s a pleasure, as always, and a tradition at this conference to host Lockheed Martin. And for the first time, Ken Possenriede sitting in the CFO seat. So welcome, congratulations.

Ken Possenriede

Thanks, Rob.

Rob Spingarn

It’s great to have you here. And let’s just dig right in. Is there anything you’d like to say, any opening remarks?

Ken Possenriede

All I have is – I’m sure Bruce did the same thing, we have one little housekeeping matter, and that’s our forward-looking statement that everybody could see up on the screen. So generally, anything that’s not deemed a historical fact is going to be a forward-looking statement, and you and I are going to be making them. And I’ll do them under the purview of the Safe Harbor Act of the federal securities law. And if you need to see the risks that could impact our outlook in the future, please go to our recently filed 10-Q or the 10-K. So over to you, Rob.

Rob Spingarn

Thank you. I was a little worried we’re going to read that and

Ken Possenriede

No, not me. At least not at this time.

Rob Spingarn

So okay. I looked at the first question, it’s a pretty high-level question about where you see Lockheed today and where you see the trajectory.

Ken Possenriede

So, if you look at where we’re going this year, we’re going to grow sales year-over-year 10%, which we’re very pleased with, and that’s top line. Bottom line, we’re going to grow 10%, which I’ll take. We’re pleased with that as well. We’re going to probably end the year at north of $140 billion of backlog, which we think is very strong.

And going forward, at least what we see today, we’re going to grow mid-single digits next year at strong margins, continue to grow our backlog, continue to generate strong cash. We’ve had a focus, and I’m sure you’re going to want to talk about cash later, but we’ve had a focus on working capital and we’ve been taking out a lot of working capital and focused on return on invested capital, and we have strong return on invested capital. Strong relations with our customers. And going forward, we think that will continue.

Rob Spingarn

Let’s talk and let’s dig in a little bit on the growth dynamics and just the shift from this exceptional 10% a year, you just talked about it, to – so I’ve been interpreting next year like a 5%, 6% kind of shift. And what’s at work there?

Ken Possenriede

So, I think you got it right. So the trend data that we provided in October, we said $62 billion. We gave a point estimate of $62 billion. We’re still trying to fine-tune that. But if – based on what we saw from our long-range plan, if you go around the business areas, that’s basically where Aeronautics is going to be next year, in the mid-single digits. You’ve got a couple of things going on there. I mean, the biggest piece, of course, is the F-35, sure we’ll spend some time on that. That’s growing at about the 5% range.

Strong growth, surprisingly, at Skunks, and we’re starting to see strong growth with F-16. We’ve had a resurgence of F-16. Our fastest growth business area still is Missiles and Fire Control. It will be a little less than this year, but it will be low double-digits. Space, still a surprise to us how strong the demand has been this year. We’ll see that probably mid-single digits next year, but growing.

And then RMS, just based on where the programs are today, they’ll grow, but it will probably be in the low single digits.

Rob Spingarn

What’s driving the space strength?

Ken Possenriede

We’ve had some strong demand this year, and we see that into next year, it’s human transport. We’ve had strong demand there. So think of OPOC and Orion. We’ve had strong demand for our satellite program. So think OPIR, which is our overhead persistent infrared system. That is the next generation of Cerberus. We’re seeing strong demand there, working with the customer. They’re wanting to go fast and we’re going there with them. And hypersonics, we’ve done a very nice job of shaping. This is the Strike hypersonics, so think offensive. We’ve done a very nice job shaping that portfolio. And I’ve talked about this on the call, our order book to date is about $3.5 billion in the largest business area. Capturing those awards has been our Space business.

Rob Spingarn

I have this a little lower on the list, but since you got to hypersonics already, I’ve been fascinated by Lockheed’s success here, perhaps relative to peers. Now we know it’s only in the early innings, but maybe you could talk a little bit about how the company positions itself for all the contract wins that you’ve had. And I assume there’ll be some more down the pipe. You bet.

Ken Possenriede

Yes, so right now, it’s mainly, if not all, the Strike hypersonics, the offensive hypersonics. And what I’d say is we’ve done – we did a nice job over the last few years attacking this as a corporation. So like in any of the businesses, everybody has business areas, and to some extent, they are, I’ll call stovepipe. I’d say we’ve done a nice job of, mainly, the Space business, Aeronautics and Missiles and Fire Control, working in an integrated fashion to invest and to go shape these programs.

And in parallel, you’ve had the customer set work more in alliance than you’ve normally seen. And as that demand has come in, really, the first program we got was Tactical Boost Glide, which is out of Aeronautics. But closely aligned with them, from a performance standpoint, has been Missiles and Fire Control. So you have a lot of folks. The program is being done out of the Skunk Works in Palmdale. You’ve had a lot of folks out of Missiles and Fire Control working on that program.

And then conversely, Tactical Boost Glide will morph into something called ARRW, which is a Airborne Rapid Response Weapon program. It’s a pretty leading edge program. You have a lot of the Skunks working with Missiles and Fire Control in that program. And then conversely, Space, back to the biggest guy in this market for us, has HCSW. I know we have a lot of acronyms here, but that’s – think of that as a hypersonic, more conventional strike weapon program, but you have a lot of Missiles and Fire Control working with the Space team.

And then you’ve got the Prompt Strike program, which basically, the Space team has done a very nice job with the Navy customers, their fleet ballistic missile customer, of shaping that and basically taking the competition off the table because they demonstrated so much value and they were able to get a sole-source program. So that’s all the Strike stuff. And you’re right, this is all programs that are in development, prototype. You’ll start seeing a lot of these programs do their first launches over the next couple of years.

And then I think what you’ll see is a lot of these programs will get neck down into – morph into, say, one or two programs, and then will become production programs. And we’re speculating right now, but you could see production programs have saved $5 billion or so on some of these programs over the next couple of years. Then when you get to the defensive or the counter hypersonics, really don’t have many programs out there. And if they are, they’re generally classified and of a small nature now. But we’ve been investing quite a bit of money as a corporation.

And now we have RMS into default, that’s investing. And I think we’re positioned to be an industry leader in the counter hypersonics as well with those programs.

Rob Spingarn

Is there a simple way to explain to the room the technical differences in offensive and defensive hypersonics? As you just said, as you just described, we’re almost looking at this – at these two things vary separately. They’re similar in that they’re hypersonic. And some of your peers are out there saying, Hey, it’s two different markets. Lockheed has been strong in one, we can be strong in the other. And so people are interested in what this actually means.

Ken Possenriede

Sure, I do agree, they are separate markets. So think of it as – let’s talk conventional weapons. You have on the defensive side, let’s talk PAC-3, that’s a defensive weapon. Is there a day where we’ll try to offer a, let’s call it, a PAC-4 that is of a conventional nature that is defensive but it travels at a hypersonic speed? Do we think we’ll have a credible offering out there that will be competitive in the market? The answer is, yes. Will there be other of our competitive mates out there, if I can call them that, that have a competitive solution? The answer is, yes, but we think, in the defensive arena, we’ll have our fair share. And no different than on the Strike. It’s no different in conventional versus hypersonic, it is different. They are two different markets.

Rob Spingarn

Going back to the list here. I’m going to return to high level, I wanted to see or get your thoughts on defense budgets, where we’re heading, the fact that we’re entering an election period and how that frames the thinking strategically at Lockheed. Kenneth R

Ken Possenriede

Yes. So if you go back to the summer, you had basically an agreement. So you had a bipartisan budget agreement, which we, I think, and industry – Lockheed and the industry thought was very good news. It took a lot of uncertainty off the table, basically got the Budget Control Act off the table, which we think is great news. So if you look at budgets for 2019, round numbers, $716 billion for defense. 2020, will go up to $738 billion. And then they talked about $741 billion for 2021, flattish. A lot of folks concerned, but I think you need to look underneath, and we feel good about where the budgets are going because, frankly, there’s certainty there now.

And if you look at what the House Appropriations Committee came out with, it was strong demand for F-35, additional 12. C-130, which doesn’t seem to go away, which we’re happy with. We think it’s a great program that has capability for the war fighter. There was additional four there. So we’re happy. I think the one thing we need to talk about, though, is we’re talking about 70% of our portfolio – 60%, excuse me, 60% of our portfolio. So if you look at Lockheed Martin 60% is United States government Department of Defense. You got another 10%, which is either NASA or some of the three-letter agencies. That gets you to 70% U.S. government. And then round numbers, 28% is foreign customers, and we see strong demand there as well.

Rob Spingarn

Okay. You talked about the F-35. So you just closed on a big block buy.

Ken Possenriede

Yes.

Rob Spingarn

You have had tremendous progress on the A model, which has now hit its $80 million target. How do we think about the production profile going forward? And I want to tie this to the point that you just made, we could have a flattening budget, but your growth profile is different than that, largely driven by this. So let’s talk about F-35 and how it plays from here.

Ken Possenriede

You bet. And I would just add before we get there, that I think it also is the missile programs. I think that’s part of what we see. Even with flattening defense budgets, missile programs are going to continue still growing, and that’s favorable to us. But on F-35, we’re going to deliver 131 aircraft this year. We’re on a path to get there. We feel comfortable getting there. That compares to 91 last year. So it’s a big ramp next year, and that’s Lot 11 we’re delivering this year. Lot 12 aircraft, we’ll deliver next year, let’s call it around 140.

And then over the next couple of years, we’ll probably see demand up to about 170, 175, most of that built in Fort Worth. But just to remind everybody, we do have three FACOs, that’s final assembly and checkout. As I said, most in Fort Worth, some in Italy and then some in Japan, and we see strong demand there. As you said, we got to the $80 million, A variant price in Lot 13. That’s a year earlier than we thought we would, which is good news. So we’re now south of $80 million per copy. We’ll then get to start bidding Lot 15 through Lot 17, and we’ll start having some of our new FMS customers, like Belgium, will be part of that solution as well.

Rob Spingarn

So when we think about – based on what you just said, we have an idea what the growth trajectory is from a unit perspective because of the pricing. How do we think about it from a revenue angle?

Ken Possenriede

So if you look at F-35, there’s three components to F-35. The lion’s share today and, frankly, into the future, but it’s going to grow slower than the other two pieces that I’ll describe, is production. So if you look at the price reduction on F-35 from Lot 11 to Lot 14, we’ve taken the price of the A variant down, which is the lion’s share, the Air Force variant conventional aircraft, down about 13%. And the reduction in price has been faster than the ramp-up in quantity. So it’s going to be, at least in the short term, you’ll probably see modest growth in production revenues.

Where the growth is going to come from more than production will be – development is still occurring. So we ended the SDD program, but the customer, still, is looking at capability that they want. And there’s a thing called FOM, which is follow-on modernization, that’s occurring – that’s still occurring. So you’ll see growth there and in sustainment. So if you think about what are the components of sustainment, it’s the base stand-ups. We’re still not there. We’re about a third done now. And over the next couple of years, we’ll get to standing up all our bases.

We’ve got about, let’s call it, 400 aircraft that are out in the fleet. So we’re sparing those aircraft, repairing those aircraft. We’re now doing, I’ll call it, modest from a revenue standpoint, modifications on the aircraft that are in the fleet for that follow-on modernization development work we’re doing. The number of aircraft out in the fleet is going to more than double, let’s call it, 1,000 in the next couple of years. That will be out there. We’ll then have our base stand-up. You’ll have more sparing, some more repairing. But then you’ll see a larger influx of the modification work that will get done, and you’ll see sustainment over the next couple of years double. So that will be a faster piece of the revenue.

Rob Spingarn

On the FOM, on this modernization, is that a flexible number or is it predictable? Or do things come up in the field and they insert technology? In other words, is there upside to that piece as you start to upgrade these airplanes?

Ken Possenriede

It’s an interesting question. So when we go through our long-range plan, that’s exactly what we ask. And so if you think of some of the upside, so if you look at our order book this year, and I’m talking macro Lockheed Martin, we’re going to beat our orders plan by about $20 billion. And the lion’s share – it’s in all four business areas, but the lion’s share is in Aeronautics, which is mostly F-35, and it’s in Space. But let’s stick with ARRW since we’re talking about F-35.

Some of that is exactly what you just described, Rob. It’s the follow-on modernization. It is things that we did not anticipate or we thought were in the early stages of discussion, that we have worked with the customer, either reshaped it or the demand was there and it was upside growth for us that we did not anticipate. And we will see some of that, probably, in the future.

Rob Spingarn

And then going back to the sustainment piece, how do we think about – you gave some of the metrics and some of the numbers. So how do we think about it in terms of per-hour cost? Some of the targets there, $25,000 an hour down the road. And then the potential for you to share some of that business with others in the industry.

Ken Possenriede

You got it.

Rob Spingarn

PBL, that sort of thing.

Ken Possenriede

Yes. So right now, we’re sitting at about $35,000 a flight hour, and we all collectively know that, that’s too high. We all know collectively that as there are more aircraft in the field, what’s going to become more important is not the production cost of the airplane. It’s going to be the sustainment cost of the airplane. And we and industry have had a concerted effort to drive that cost down.

The other piece of this thing is the availability of the aircraft. And we want to – we collectively, the government and industry, us and our partner companies, are trying to get to an 80% availability. And what we have found is, right now, the way the customers is buying sustainment, it’s on an annual basis. And so we think there’s a path to get to this $25,000 flight hour objective by 2025. There might be an easier way to do that and it’s exactly what you described, Rob. It’s a performance-based logistics concept.

We and industry have offered that up. We provided a white paper, call it, an unsolicited proposal that basically commits to the 80% availability and it commits to the $25,000 per flight hour, which we think is the right number to get to. We’ll take the risk. And if we perform, we expect to get the reward, which would be margin improvement for sustainment if it could play out that way. We think there’s some interest in the Pentagon for that. I think we’re – we think we’re about a year away of getting something that could potentially get on contract. And I think we’re optimistic as an industry that we can do that.

Rob Spingarn

And to just dig into a little bit into the risk, into the mechanics of a PBL and the working capital side of that, carrying inventory and so on, how do we think about that?

Ken Possenriede

Right. So we would have to invest, we and the industry, we which would mean more spares, more infrastructure. What we see today, though, is, just from a cash flow standpoint, it would be some cash out. But clearly, if we perform the reward from a return on investment would be – it should be significant and it would be, assuming we perform. But I’d say the lion’s share of that investment for the larger companies would be termination, more termination liability as opposed to cash. But there’ll be some cash out. But assuming you perform, it would be worth it.

Rob Spingarn

Okay. And the last thing I wanted to ask you on the F-35 is I was just reading and seeing some articles on the F-35 joint simulation environment, the JSC and some press out there talking about negotiations or discussions around IP. Who owns certain IP on the airplane? Is it you? Is it the customer and that these discussions may, in some way, shape or form have had something to do with the timing on full rate production?

Ken Possenriede

Sure. So the first piece, basically, the customer decided to move Milestone C to the right and it could be up to 13 months, as you described, because of the issue there. It’s on the government side. I’m not pointing fingers, but it’s on their side. So it allows them to take their integrated package and be able to model that in our environment. The one thing I’d say is so if you look at block buy Lot 12 to 14, one way we were able to drive the price down, we industry, was with an EOQ, an economic order quantity, deal.

So we basically took the parts that made sense for us to aggregate up front if there was an acceptable return there that then drove the price down. I’m not sure the Milestone C decision will have much of an impact on us because if you think of going to a multi-year, so pick C-130, they do have multi-year contracts. And basically, what the customer commits to is higher volume would then would allow the customer to then say, yes, we’ve got a 10% reduction in price, and a lot of that is driven by the higher volume.

Because of F-35, where it is, so if you look at block buy 1, I’ll call it, which is Lot 12 through 14, the next tranche of block buy, it’s going to be similar in quantity. So if they do an EOQ block buy, just like they did, they’re going to get the same, I’d say, comparable savings that they would get on a multi-year. So I don’t think there’s much of an impact there for us and industry. Regarding the IP, you’re right, we believe we, industry, we, Lockheed Martin, believe this intellectual property that the customer states is theirs. I’ll say we’re in a dispute and it will get solved, but we and industry believe it’s our industrial intellectual property, not the United States government.

Rob Spingarn

Fair enough. Switching gears now to the F-16. You’ve got the new line in South Carolina. You’ve got some customers there. Let’s talk about the cadence of that program.

Ken Possenriede

You bet. So a nice surprise for us. If you go back a couple of years, in Fort Worth is where we built the existing F-16s. Last one that went out the door for the Iraq customer. And basically, F-35 then took over Fort Worth, and we really didn’t have any production customers at that time. So what everyone needs to understand, we still have a very robust modernization program for F-16. So think of Greece, think of Taiwan, Korea and Singapore, strong foundation – and the UAE now. A strong foundation of modernization.

But as you described, we just got Bahrain for 16 aircraft. We’re going to – we had our ribbon-cutting in Greenville in the April time frame of this year. We will deliver the first Bahraini aircraft at the end of 2021. We’ll then deliver the rest in 2022 and 2023. We have the Slovak Republic that is going to buy 14. Bulgaria is going to buy 8. We should get under contract soon for that. It looks like Morocco has an interest for 25, hopefully get under contract for that.

And then in the Far East and the Southeast, between these two customers, another 100 aircraft out there. And then there’s India, which we will not build in Greenville. The other aircraft we’ll build in Greenville and I’ll get back to that in a second, but it’s worth talking about India, up to 115 aircraft. We’re teamed with Tata. It’s the F-21. It’s an aerial refuel for them, and it’s an enhanced cockpit for the Indian customer. We’ll be trying to shape that for a couple of years, but that’s obviously a large opportunity for us.

But back on the other programs, the cadence will roughly be about 8 a year to start and we have capacity for about 25, 26. And if it makes sense for us to expand capacity, we would do it up to 4 a month. So think of it as 48 a year.

Rob Spingarn

Okay. And how do we think about profitability on that? Because those numbers, that’s a wide range, plus India. So that’s different than it would have been at Fort Worth.

Ken Possenriede

Yes. So if you go back in time, the heritage programs, most of those were DCS, Direct Commercial. It looks like, today, at least the customer set we have today, they’re all FMS. So they’re going to be margins that will be more comparable to F-35 production. They’re still double-digit growth, but they’re not going to be at the level of the DCS margins we had back in the past.

Rob Spingarn

Does it just – as I go through the businesses here, we talked about Missiles and Fire Control, but we didn’t get into too much detail. Is there more to say on what drives how the various programs are performing there and how they grow and maybe throw some – quantify some of that?

Ken Possenriede

Sure. Yes, it probably is worth talking about. So if you look at the munitions and the integrated air defense programs, we’re seeing strong demand. And in fact, one of the reasons our capital spend this year is so large and it’s going to go into next year is because of that strong demand. So we’re seeing Hellfire demand will go from anywhere from 7,000 right now out in 2022 to about 11,000. GMLRS will go from 6,000 to 10,000. PAC-3, right now, about 250 will go up to about 500. There’s stronger demand for JASSM. So we’re going to see strong demand there. And back to hypersonics, I think Missiles and Fire Control is going to get its fair share of hypersonics as well. So as I said earlier, Missiles and Fire Control will be our fastest-growing business area for the foreseeable future.

Rob Spingarn

Yes. I mean the numbers you just laid out are 30% to 50% growth over a four-, five-year period.

Ken Possenriede

That’s right.

Rob Spingarn

Okay. It seems – and so you’ve been clear about that over time, but I thought that was good to throw out there. RMS and Sikorsky. Let’s talk about that a little bit. Looks like you had growth about 5% this year.

Ken Possenriede

That’s right.

Rob Spingarn

Baked into the guide. What are the big opportunities? How do we see this trending going forward?

Ken Possenriede

Yes. So talk heritage RMS and we’ll put Sikorsky aside for a second. I still think we see strong demand deals. So we have the Canadian Surface Combatant. Over time, in the next five years or so, you’ll see that start ramp-up. Our training business out of Orlando, we see strong growth there. We won the Sentinel program, a radar program, unseated another competitor, a strong win for us there. Market opportunity there is about $3 billion. So heritage RMS has a lot of opportunities there for us.

Now talking about Sikorsky, the two big programs in front of us is one we – or excuse me, three big programs we have in front of us. One we have already, which is the CH-53K, which is the heavy lift helicopter. We’re going to continue to see that ramp up with the United States. We will compete in Germany and Israel for their heavy-lift requirements. And you have FLRAA and FARA, which are the medium-lift helicopter and the lightweight helicopters. So our Defiant, we’re teamed with Boeing for the medium-lift. We feel good about that. Market potential there is $80 billion. So that is a big market. That’s the U.S. customer plus internationally.

And then the light-lift, there’s currently five competitors right now. We’ll get down-selected to two next year. We think we should be one of the two. We’re one of the only – the only helicopter flying right now, and that will then turn into an award where, hopefully, we get down-selected for that in the 2023 time frame. So Sikorsky is going to grow. And then back on all the other programs that are out there, presidential helicopter, the search and rescue helicopter, those programs are now going to morph into production, and you’ll start seeing those ramp up, and we should see higher margins there as well.

Rob Spingarn

So just a little more detail. On the 53K, how do we think about that revenue ramp? And then what’s the potential type of production rate if you were to win some of these foreign competitions?

Ken Possenriede

Sure. So today, you have development going on concurrent with production, much like F-35, low quantity. So we’ll start delivering Lot 1 aircraft next year. Earlier this year, we just settled Lot 2, 3, so it was a combined buy for 12. We’re going to put our bid out later this year, early next year for Lot 4, Lot 6. Then in Lot 5 and beyond, you’ll start seeing double-digit quantities and it’ll start to ramp up. So probably the next three years, probably not a lot to say about CH-53K just from a sales standpoint, but it will start ramping up.

Rob Spingarn

The kind of thing we’re at six a year, it sounds like that’s...

Ken Possenriede

It will be six or seven a year. So if you think about program of record, think of it about as 200, and then conceivably, with Germany and Israel, it could grow another 50% to 100%.

Rob Spingarn

Okay. All right. So excellent, that’s obviously exciting. We go back to FLRAA and FARA. The next – just to be clear, the next event here is the utility helicopter, a down-select from five to two or to three.

Ken Possenriede

That’s right, next year.

Rob Spingarn

Yes, I think it’s the first half of next year

Ken Possenriede

You got it.

Rob Spingarn

And then on the bigger cut, and that one’s total about $40 billion.

Ken Possenriede

The utility is probably around 15 rough numbers. The medium-lift is about 80.

Rob Spingarn

Is about 80. Okay. So 15 and 80. And then just the last one – I wanted to move to Space Systems. We have a few minutes left here to talk about Space. And then maybe we can just finish on the final question, cash and capital deployment.

Ken Possenriede

Okay. So Space, feeling good about Space. As I said earlier, strong demand there, nice surprise this year in terms of some of the programs that we shape that we didn’t anticipate. And some of the programs that were pull-aheads, we like that as well. So strong backlog. That’s a good base for us. The only thing I didn’t talk about, we still see strong demand at United Launch Alliance, that’s our joint venture with Boeing. We see similar profit next year that we see this year. We see mid-single-digit growth next year that we see going out into the future. There are some – I know you guys hate this, to talk about classified, but there are some classified opportunities out there that we feel good about that could be upside for us as well if we win them. So we feel good where Space is. It’s well sponsored from a customer set standpoint. Happy with that.

So last one I’ll talk about is cash. We have worked very hard on working capital improvements. So if you think back when Bruce was in the seat a year ago, he would have said, Hey, for the next three years, 2019 through 2021, we see about $7 billion of cash from operations. We entered this year at $7.4 billion for this year. We’re now guiding at $7.6 billion, at least. We feel good about that. In trend data, we said, next year, we’ll – we see at least $7.2 billion in 2021, and this is – these were all post-pension numbers. In 2021, we still see at least $7 billion. So we have worked really hard on our working capital, specifically, our contract assets, think inventory of making sure where we’re growing those, we’re growing it in an efficient manner.

I talked about capital. So to get to free cash, this year we’ll be – this and next year are our biggest capital spend, and then you’ll start seeing it drop down to about $1.5 billion. We’ve got some debt that we have to repay. So we just paid off $900 million a couple of weeks ago. We’ve got our second tranche of Sikorsky due next year, it’s around $1.25 billion. So we’re still planning on paying that down. But what we’re working with the banks on, does it make sense to do a debt exchange for some of our debt out there or does it make sense to refi that. But right now, we’re assuming in our plan that we’re going to pay all that down.

And then our dividend. We talk to our investors and resonate with them that dividends are a very important piece of what we do from a cash deployment standpoint. We will continue to issue a strong dividend in the future. If you look at our yield, it’s one of the best – if it’s not the best in the industry, it’s one of the best. And then right now, where our stock is trading, we’re going to – I think we’re going to guide about $1 billion of share repos next year, basically, for anti-dilutive reasons. And if there’s opportunistic buybacks for us, we will certainly do that like we did last year. And we’re always on the hunt for M&A. And if there’s something out there, we’ve got the firepower to go do that.

Rob Spingarn

Excellent. I think that’s a really good summary. Thanks for coming.

Ken Possenriede

Well, thank you for having me. Pleasure. Thanks.

Rob Spingarn

Thanks.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q -