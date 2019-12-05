Navios Partners Review: Q3 Results, JV Wind-Up, Governance Red Flags

NMM continues to trade at nearly a 60% discount to my estimate of adjusted NAV. However, there are several red flags which need to be reviewed.

Navios also announced the liquidation of their "Navios Europe" venture, which results in NMM receiving 5 containerships in exchange for their receivables.

They have been one of our top value plays, but despite surging earnings and a comprehensive refinance, the stock remains at enormous discounts.

Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) is a shipping firm primarily focused in the dry bulk sector as well as with containerships on fixed contracts.

Previous Research & Performance

This is an update to my most recent public report on Navios Maritime Partners (NMM), which was posted on 12 September. I also posted significant midyear updates on 14 June and outlined NMM's 2019 value proposition on 18 January. I recommend a review of these previous reports for the full picture. Since my 12 September update, despite exceptional results and an impressive refinancing, NMM has returned less than 1%. YTD, including dividends, NMM has provided a total return of 53%. Overall, NMM has provided disappointing total returns since my first buys at the end of 2017 (approx. 25% total loss to-date) as the discount gap has only continued to grow and NMM still trades at a nearly 60% discount to adjusted NAV. My past year of ratings is shown below:

Q3-19 Results: Excellent Quarter, As Expected

Navios reported an adjusted profit $1.67, beating my expectation for $1.40-$1.50 in earnings and slamming away the next most bullish analyst, Randy Giveans of Jefferies, who expected $1.28. Randy had also previously expected NMM to do $1.14 in Q4-19, but has since revised this to $1.56- other analysts (but apparently not the market) are taking notice!

Q4-19 is set to be similar to Q3, with dry bulk rates lower, but core Capesize rates are holding up quite well (over $23k/day on average vs. $28k for Q3). NMM also benefits from significant interest rate savings following their full TLB refinance, from both lower headline borrowing costs and also about $70M less in nominal debt balances.

Raising the Dividend vs. Paying Down Debt

It's clear that the market doesn't care about earnings or internal cash flows, but is rather preoccupied on the dividend payout. NMM hasn't increased their dividend since they re-initiated payouts in early-2018 and the stock has been adrift for most of the past two years. Over the past two years, NMM has generated significant cash flow, but they have used most of this to reduce debt and also to pursue some targeted fleet renewal. The new balance sheet is far stronger, with no remaining scary debt maturities and only slight work needed to smooth out 2021 (easy to slide some of this into 2022).

Although the TLB refinancing was fairly routine and clearly guided by management, this accomplishment marks a massive coup compared to ultra-bearish expectations levied by detractors. For example, towards the end of 2018, Morgan Stanley's lead shipping analyst expected NMM would need to raise around $100M in fresh equity to refinance their TLB. Huge improvement, beating the bearish case, yet the stock is down 40% since mid-2018!?

NMM's refinancing was fairly conservative and included a nearly $70M reduction in gross debt as they prioritized debt reduction over near-term dividend payouts.

Significantly Reduced Interest Expenses

The best part of NMM's completed refinancing besides the added flexibility is the expected boost to net income. The savings from the cash paydown alone ($67.7M on L+500 debt) is nearly 11 cents a quarter! The savings on the residual $350M (average savings nearly 1.5%) is worth another 12 cents. Now that the priority of refinancing is complete, NMM could theoretically fund a forward dividend raise from $0.30 to $0.50/qtr on the interest savings alone.

The annualized interest savings are about $0.90/unit, which will flow directly to the bottom line, and there are zero debt maturities until 2021.

Navios Europe 1 Resolution

We've covered the Navios Europe ventures since inception in 2013 and last week brought the formal liquidation of the Navios Europe I ("NE1") venture. As part of this wind-down, NMM will receive 5 containerships in exchange for their outstanding receivable.

NMM's receivable was valued at $48.2M as of 30 September, likely closer to $49M as of the 22 November resolution. Meanwhile VesselsValue places the current valuation of these assets at $39.5M. It would therefore seem to be fair that NMM should also receive cash consideration of nearly $10M as part of this deal. Will this happen, or is NMM getting ripped off? We must watch closely!

I expect NMM to only be a temporary caretaker of these five ships as their ultimate destination is likely to be Navios Maritime Containers (NMCI), which is primarily owned by NMM. NMCI has lower current cash balances and likely cannot afford to buy these assets until mid-2020. In the meantime, NMM is likely to place $20-$30M of debt on these ships, which will significantly boost their own liquidity. By mid-2020, NMM will then sell the ships on to NMCI, improving liquidity even further.

Additional Growth?

Naturally NMM investors are not likely to favor "additional growth" when repurchasing NMM equity is massively more accretive in most cases. NMM has completed two sets of recent growth, one via a $37M distressed purchase with 100% leverage, and another with a $58M newbuild lease set at 80% leverage.

They newbuild Kamsarmax vessels are highly accretive to equity since they are financed at 80% leverage via bareboat charters at an effective rate of just 4.5% fixed. This means NMM can add two modern ships for just $12M in cash:

I'm a fan of this deal, but I'm less impressed by the distressed asset pickup, especially since it is a related-party dealing with CEO Angeliki Frangou. The plus-side of this deal is that the four ships come with 100% leverage at a reasonably priced loan (LIBOR+475, about 6.65% at today's rates).

It's difficult to tell exactly which ships these are, but NMM gave us enough breadcrumbs to navigate the global database... They seem to be associated with a Greek entity named "First Lines," which has a subsidiary named "Irika Shipping." It would seem the 2009-built vessels are the "Nikolas III" and the "Tina IV" and it would seem the 2005 and 2004-built vessels are the "Three Stars" and the "Achilles 2." Altogether, VesselsValue estimates these ships are worth $39.6M and the current demolition value is $17M. Seems to be a fair deal and the 100% leverage adds significant equity return potential.

Impact to NMM

The overall NAV impact to NMM is negligible, because I already accounted for their NE1 assets; however, no other analysts gave them any credit for their receivables, so I expect we'll see some upgrades in the near-term.

In terms of cash outlays, the newbuilds will require about $6M cash apiece as a deposit, the related party ships have no cash requirement, and the NE1 containers require no cash and are debt free. I expect NMM will add between $20-$30M of debt to the containerships, resulting in 11 ships added to the fleet (9 live + 2 newbuilds) and a net cash inflow of about $10-$20M. Additionally, as covered above, NMM should receive up to $10M in additional cash from their NE1 liquidation to compensate for ship fair value.

Is NM and/or Frangou 'Dumping Crap Assets' to NMM?

This is a valid question. The nature of a "related-party transaction" is always suspect. This one appears to be a bit below market values and comes with 100% debt at very reasonable costs. This seems more like a special financing transaction where AF was likely involved in an intermediary deal-making role and likely not as a direct owner. It doesn't make the deal an automatic positive, but the terms seem to be skewed in NMM's favor.

We saw a very positive update out of Navios Maritime Holdings' (NM) recent Q3-19 results as well. They sold two ships during Q3-19, a 2003-built Ultra Handymax for $7.7M and a 2007-built Ultra Handymax for $10.3M. Both of these ships were sold to unrelated third parties. This suggests that Navios is willing to dispose of unattractive ships to third parties and isn't simply shuffling all ships to NMM.

Red Flags from Recent Filings

It's important to cover all developments, especially those which are bearish or reflect weaker corporate governance. Over the past year there have been a couple issues which deserve highlighting:

Did NMM overpay for the 5 containers from NE1? $10M Overpayment? NMM wrote-off the early penalty on the NE1 receivable. $3.2M Abuse? NM/NSAC keeps deferring overdue charter insurance. $15M+ Delay? Related-party dealings with distressed assets? Questionable conflicts?

NE1: Overpayment & Early Penalty Write-Off

According to the current wording of the Navios press releases, NMM is accepting 5 containerships in exchange for a receivable worth about $49M. According to valuations by VesselsValue, this suggests NMM is overpaying by up to $10M compared to a reasonable fair market value. NE1 is notably controlled by other Navios entities including Navios Maritime Holdings (NM) and Navios Acquisition (NNA). NE1 also owed significant funds to NNA and NM. Is Navios forcing NMM to overpay NE1 for these ships to ensure NNA and NM receive full payouts? It's early to conclude without additional broker valuations, but at this stage, I believe NMM should receive up to $10M in additional cash compensation from NE1 to ensure a fair dealing.

Additionally, as part of the terms of NM's February 2017 sale of NE1 debt to NMM, there was an amortizing penalty claim if the loans were resolved prior to December 2023. This was because NMM paid $27M in February 2017 for loans with a nominal value of only $21.4M. NMM paid $21.4M initially because the nominal interest rate was 12.7%, but NM backstopped the deal, ostensibly reducing the risk, lowering the effective rate to about 10%.

Since NMM overpaid for the loans and wouldn't be made 'whole' until December 2023, there was an amortizing penalty obligation which NM was supposed to pay NMM in case the loans were resolved early. NMM waived their right to $3.2M in compensation as part of the NE1 windup, which represents further potential abuse.

Charter Insurance Liability: Continually Deferred & Reduced

Way back in November 2012, NMM restructured their credit default insurance, significantly reducing their charter coverage in exchange for $24.6M in cash payments. As part of this deal, NM agreed to backstop $76.7M in risky charters with a maximum default payout of $20M.

In March 2014, NMM further restructured their credit default insurance, receiving another $50M in cash. NM once again agreed to cover up to $20M. During 2015, 2016 and 2017, NMM filed for $3.6M, $9.2M, and $7.2M respectively- maxing out their $20M obligation by mid-2017. In December 2017, NM agreed to pay the $20M, but deferred their obligation to 31 December 2019 and offered NMM zero compensation for this deferral.

During 2018, NMM took a $2.4M effective write-down with no compensation.

During Q2-19 (6-K filing, page 28), NMM took a further $3.6M "change in estimate." Furthermore, NMM agreed to receive compensation of $4.3M in Q4-19, $5M in Q3-20, and $5M in Q1-21. It has been over four years since the initial claims and NM still hasn't paid NMM anything and nearly $6M has been written off without explanation. In any sane business agreement, the obligations would increase over time due to lack of prompt payment. With annual interest rates of 10% from the end of 2015 ($3.6M), end-2016 ($9.2M) and end-2017 ($7.2M), NM would theoretically owe NMM $26.2M as of Q4-19.

Related-Party Dealings with Distressed Acquisition

In the latest vessel acquisition covered above (4 middleaged ships acquired for $37M at 100% leverage), Navios disclosed that CEO Angeliki Frangou was a related party; however, her precise role and potential compensation is not revealed. Were these her ships? Was she a dealbroker? Did she receive a commission on the transaction? What sort of conflicts were present?

These questions are left unanswered, which only further muddies the waters.

Conclusion: Huge Value, Not Without Wrinkles

NMM provided exceptional results for Q3-19 and their TLB refinancing was very impressive, but their lack of repurchases or dividends have kept the market from providing them with a reasonable valuation in the $30-$40 range. Furthermore, there are several red flags from recent dealings which need to be addressed by management.

My current 'fair value estimate' is $35.00/unit which is a discount of over 20% from my current estimate of adjusted NAV. I am keeping this 20% discount intact to account for the corporate governance questions and concerns.

Red Flags: Shareholders Deserve Answers

It is incumbent for major shareholders and analysts to keep Navios accountable in all of their dealings. At an absolute minimum, the NE1 resolution ($10M potential overpayment + indefensible $3.2M write-off of NM's obligations) must be reviewed and Navios also owes shareholders an in-depth accounting of their (lack of) charter default insurance payments. Additionally, management needs to reveal the full extent of Angeliki Frangou's dealings with the recent distressed asset purchase.

