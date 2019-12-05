GW Pharmaceuticals' (GWPH) Presents at Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Credit Suisse 7th Annual Industrials Conference December 5, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Justin Gover – Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Danielle Brill – Piper Jaffray

Danielle Brill

Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us. I’m Danielle Brill, one of Piper’s Biotech Analysts. Our next presenting company is GW Pharmaceuticals. And I’m pleased to have their CEO, Justin Gover, presenting this morning with me. Thanks for joining us, Justin.

Justin Gover

Thank you, Danielle.

Danielle Brill

Why don’t we just start? I mean, I think most folks are probably familiar with the company. But still, I think, it’d be helpful if you could give us an overview, maybe talk a little bit about the Epidiolex launch and what’s coming up the pipeline?

Justin Gover

Sure. Thank you. And thank you for the invitation to the conference. I will be making forward-looking statements of course, and we have plenty of risk factors in our SEC filings.

So just taking a step back, the company is 20 years sort of dedicated focus on cannabinoid science. We sort of believed a couple of decades ago that this was unexplored and unappreciated sort of area of potential for new therapeutics and set out to sort of blaze our own trail, if you will down to the idea of really using cannabinoids as the basis of prescription drugs and sort of finding sort of solutions for patients within the realms of FDA and normal medical practice based off of cannabinoids.

So, last year was the sort of some major turning point for the company with the approval of Epidiolex now on the market for about a year. And I think the launch of Epidiolex has really gone as well as we could have hoped. We’ve helped thousands of patients in delivering I think, pretty meaningful growth in the first year.

Beyond just that that same product though, I think Epidiolex approval has shown that the original concept of the company was sort of although it took a while, was well justified. Regulators will approve cannabinoids with good data. The DEA will schedule them, physicians will prescribe, insurance companies will pay. Patients desperately want access to these kinds of drugs. So I think that the launch in the U.S. has kind, if you will, demonstrated that the original idea of the company has now born out. And we’re about to launch the drug in Europe as well.

And I think behind Epidiolex is a range of other pipeline candidates which is really not the focus of attention I’m sure for today, but will be, I think, as we move into next year, because we standalone and this is kind of leader in this area. And I think there’s a lot of benefits to us having spent 20 years to get to this point, because I think we’ve put ourselves in a great position, not just within epilepsy for CBD, but for other cannabinoids in the future.

Danielle Brill

Great. So I wanted to take a little different approach because the launch has been tremendously successful, but there’s clearly a disconnect with the stock price, so I’d love to just walk through some of those rare thesis with you.

Justin Gover

Okay.

Danielle Brill

And we can start with the one I hear the most, then it’s on discontinuation rates being high and treatment durability being low. Can you just walk us through how real world abuse is playing out relative to your internal expectations and what Street is missing here?

Justin Gover

Yes, there’s no evidence at all for why that thesis should exist. So it’s just not correct. So it was probably easy for me to be blunt in that respect. This is actually an area of strength for the product. We treat highly refractory types of seizures. Epidiolex is a well tolerated drug and both our internal metrics, as well as surveys I’ve seen from the sell side and reports here from the buy side with KOLs all actually support the fact that that patients do well on therapy and stay on therapy.

The only caveat to that is just being realistic. Like with any medication that some patients don’t respond or don’t tolerate the medication and that’s a fact of life of all drugs in epilepsy. In the kind of adult focal seizure end of the market, duration of therapies actually can be quite short, but those patients tend to be patients that maybe have very few seizures if any over a six to twelve months period.

So compliance rates in that kind of part of the epilepsy market were quite low in our area much – compliance is much better. So, I think it’s important for investors to recognize that, there are patients that stay on and patients that come off we’ve pointed to our own data to try to at least place hold that. But to be clear, it’s just not an area of concern internally, it’s actually a strength for what we see as the product in terms of how we’re doing in terms of patient retention.

Danielle Brill

Yes. Some of the doctors that I’ve talked to have said that it’s replicating clinical studies very closely and it’s very much in line with other drugs in this space, so…

Justin Gover

Yes, I think that’s what you’d expect. I mean, there’s no huge revelation about the drug in the real world as opposed to the data that was out there when the drug was approved. And so as I said, I think, in the context of epilepsy I’m saying just generally as we think about the retention issue, it’s the – the reason that I think it’s better than I think even we might have anticipated is one is a dose of range which allows for optimizing that risk benefits. There’s different levels of threshold in terms of seizure reduction, in terms of what may be meaningful to a patient. So for some, for example, a 50% reduction is meaningful and physician may require that for a patient to stay on for others, 10%, 20% reduction is meaningful too.

For most parents that you meet, any reduction in seizures is clinically worthwhile. So the thresholds for what may – and there are other non-seizure benefits that can also be seen with the medication. So there are lots of reasons which may lead to someone deciding to stay on. And actually very few really tolerability being the one that would clearly be difficult for a patient to stay on. But, it’s a well tolerated drug. So these are the kinds of issues that we’re dealing with. And with highly refractory patients, there’s a lot of incentive to try to make the therapy work.

Danielle Brill

Understood, very helpful. I guess another thing that I often hear is you captured a large bullet initially and now there’s nothing left. You’ve penetrated the market. How do you grow from here? So if you can provide a little bit more color on your view of what’s left to capture in the market and how you see our revenue growth going from here on?

Justin Gover

Yes. So, I mean, I think, in the context as you said of what I think has been a very successful launch. These are kind of – because it’s a nice problem to have, which is we’ve done very well so far can we continue to do very well. I mean, I think, if I – again taking a step back a year ago if you’d asked me where we would like to be in December of 2019 on the end of our launch year, I think, everything that I hoped would happen has happened.

So does that mean it’s easy sailing from this point onwards? No, but all the elements are there for continued success and growth in 2020 and beyond. And I think those elements are solid efficacy and good tolerability. The fact that we’re having both physicians and patients having good experiences with the drug, even within the Dravet and LGS community, there’s plenty of patients that have yet to gain exposure to the medication.

Payor access has been broadening through the year and I think will continue to broaden in 2020. We obviously have a new indication coming as well. And so when you have a good first year of a drug launch, it doesn’t seem to me to be overly, I mean, it’s not so – it doesn’t require work, but it sets – in my mind, it sets us very well, up very well for year two. I think yes, we’ve set the bar high for ourselves. I appreciate that. But for good reason, I think, it’s been a – I’m out in the field a lot with physicians. I’m going to many this weekend at the American Epilepsy Society meeting.

There’s a great level of positivity around this drug. There’s a level of gratitude in terms of kind of solving, if you will, the CBD kind of dilemma within the epilepsy community and a recognition that in an area where there has been very few new treatments that Epidiolex is a new mechanism and a welcome new approach in an area where there has been very few new advances. So all of these are reasons to believe we have to execute of course.

Danielle Brill

And definitely it sounds like there is more patients to capture even within the labeled indications LGS and Dravet?

Justin Gover

Yes, I mean we have as of the end of Q3 had 15,000 patients who received drug, which I think by any measures a sizable number for the first nine months. But if you just look at the on label Dravet, LGS population alone you’re close to 45,000, 50,000 there. So still a long way to go within that, which I think is very exciting. You add TSC on top, which is probably about another 30,000 on label as well. So that’s just speaking to the labeled indication. So I think as I said with improved access that we’re starting to see all of these things kind of rich opportunities for growth.

Danielle Brill

Great. And I think on our last earnings call you talked about increasing focus with the mid tier prescribers. Can you just talk a little bit about what are the unique challenges with those practitioners and why they aren’t yet routinely prescribing or what work needs to be done to get them there?

Justin Gover

Yes. I mean, as you would imagine, our commercial organization is staffed with very experienced epilepsy specialists who’ve been through the most successful epilepsy drug launches. So what really we’re messaging is something that’s common to a lot of antiepileptic drugs and particularly in our case where you are dealing with highly refractory patients. And patients that – a lot of physicians through the expanded access program that had real experience. There’s unsurprising that a lot of the concentration of prescribing in the first year has been in these top tier centers. They’re very familiar with the drug. It’s where a lot of the most difficult to treat patients are.

And this kind of middle tier, if you will, is really the standard sort of target audience for a year two within the field of epilepsy. So I think we’re actually a bit ahead of the curve in the sense that the majority, 80% of them have actually sort of prescribed actually in the most recent quarter. So they are aware of drug, they are just starting to use it. But the opportunity for our commercial organization is for those physicians to get much more experience into identifying more patients. So it’s just another pool of the next wave if you will of the patients where they’re likely to sit.

Danielle Brill

Okay. And do those prescribers tend to see more adults or pediatric patients or there is even distribution?

Justin Gover

They are probably more skewed to adult populations, but definitely both. But I think it is definitely starting to see more adults in that tier.

Danielle Brill

Got it. And that’s another – actually I was surprised by the current mix between adults and pediatrics, is 60-40, correct around there?

Justin Gover

Correct.

Danielle Brill

So I was surprised that initially you guys were treating so many adults. But it seems like the dynamic is still shifting and we know it’s a weight-based pricing. So how should the Street think about revenue per patient going forward and when might that stabilize?

Justin Gover

Well, the adult pediatric element of course is one element there’s dose as well. So you’ve got kind of – got a multiple factors feeding into how the dose that each individual patient takes, the 10 to 20 dose range, you’ve got a significant weight range from young children all the way through to fully grown adults. So I’m actually not sure there is a stabilization moment because of these different factors. I mean, broadly I would say with 40% adults on drug we will expect that to increase over time. If you look at clobazam, it was 50-50 as it went through the later years of its life. So I think that’s certainly realistic and it may go higher for Epidiolex.

And I think on dose we've been, I think appropriately kind of seeing physicians dose relatively cautiously at the beginning, which I think it’s been good when coming back to the retention argument, I think that's helped, but as with other EDs, dosing tends to increase over time as well. So I'm not sure the time point of stabilization is clear to me, but I think those are the kinds of patterns that we'll see.

Danielle Brill

Okay. Understood. And another topic that I often talk about with investors is the off label use component. And there are – there is one camp that thinks, eventually this Epidiolex will be used broadly for all seizures like every other AED and doctor checks as well, I've had feedback that there's been quite a bit of success with securing the drug for some intractable seizure types internally. Like what are your views of off-label use free? Are you surprised by the traction you're getting there? How do you expect it to evolve?

Justin Gover

So yes, so needless to say, there is no off-label promotion in our company, so the activity would never be tolerated. I think on the other hand, the physicians that treat Dravet and LGS and Tuberous Sclerosis treats a range of refractory epilepsies and many syndromes don't have any indicated therapy. So by definition, for many of these childhood onset syndromes, you've kind used regional labeled drugs. So if you take the clobazam experience, what happened with a drug that was only ever indicated for LGS is physicians started to see its therapeutic activity and started to use it in wider refractory epilepsies and the payers I think, allows that to happen, recognizing the unmet need and recognizing that there's a compelling sort of argument from a payer perspective to making sure those children and adults are treated.

So the same way, we – anecdotally at least because we were, we don't track the diagnosis we are aware of physicians have been able to obtain Epidiolex for other refractory epilepsies, isn't to be clear when we – when even in your positioning of your question, we were always talking about epilepsy and refractory seizures.

So for those same physicians, they have been able and I've certainly talked to many that have had experiences being able to obtain the medication for those kinds of patients. And there are ways that the payer is actually explicitly allowed for that. So on the very sort of extreme one end, there are plans, express scripts being the principal commercial one, but there are also some Medicaid plans where as long as the patient has seizures and the prescribers or neurologist or epileptologist they can obtain the drug independent of diagnosis.

There are sort of at the other end of the spectrum, places forms, the prescriber to take Dravet and LGS and describe the other and go through that process. So again, it's always, it's already been recognized within the payer community that this phenomenon is something that they should expect. And as I think – again, as we move into 2020 those are – there were more discussions with payers who are seeing this and recognizing that this is something you need to think about.

Danielle Brill

Understood. And we talked about the TSC opportunity a little bit more, you mentioned about 30,000 additional patients. How much overlap is there with your current prescribers that you're targeting? Will you be identifying new targets as well?

Justin Gover

No. The target universe is essentially the same. So there are plenty of TSC centers of excellence, we kind of call on those already, so the commercial footprint of the organization won't change with TSC.

Danielle Brill

Okay. And then, there was clearly pent up demand in a bolus when you first launched, the drug is already available. So in launch cadence terms for TSC, how should we think about uptake?

Justin Gover

Yeah, I think it's important to say that, with the drug already available, even within all the caveats that I mentioned earlier around the labeled indication, that – it's different to the original launch, the drug is available, there are cases of TSC patients that have obtained access. So I think that sort of prelaunch lists, if you will be less of a phenomenon with TSC. I think it's more standard introduction of a new indication, which really starts this weekend at the American Epilepsy Society Meeting, the epilepsy community has not seen this data yet.

So may be surprised to know that physicians don't always read corporate press releases, so even just the TSC indication and the data is going to be new. It'll get published early next – in the first half of next year and then obviously the indication will be approved hopefully around mid-year. So all of these things increase awareness and will support the launch, but it isn't a case of a sort of wave of patients sort of like it was a year ago.

Danielle Brill

[Indiscernible]

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible]

Justin Gover

Yes. I see, they want to underplay the importance of the TSC indication. It was really, this question was very specific about the sort of the approval and the dynamic on kind of effectively in the first, as the indication is launched in terms of what that means. I think the – the significance of the indication itself for post-approval mid-next year and beyond is very significant one because; say it's at least the same as LGS, if not larger in terms of the patient population. And it's very easily diagnosed, I mean, it's you either have TSC or you don't.

So in terms of clarity of the target patients and an identification of patients very straightforward, and I think thirdly, the seizure types associated with TSC are more general – are generalized and focal. And so when one's talking to an Epileptologist about Epidiolex and as of today, when we talk about Dravet associated seizures and LTS associated seizures, they're not necessarily the seizures that are common to wider types of epilepsy, whereas TSC there's a lot of overlap with the broader epilepsy community. So I think that data becomes interesting because it really, I think supports the case that there is a broad spectrum of anti-seizure effects with Epidiolex.

So – and again, coming back to my comments about clobazam earlier. Clobazam only had LGS and the fact that we've had Dravet and TSC, I think bodes very well for how we think about the sort of long-term adoption of the drug.

Danielle Brill

Okay. I only have a couple minutes left. I know you're very early in the EU launch, but would love to know how, any anecdotes or initial feedback that you received? Things are going over there?

Justin Gover

Yes. So I mean the context is very similar actually to the U.S. a year or so ago. I mean, there's a lot of CBD’s kind of arrived in Europe too and so it’s in the media all the time. A lot of sort of governments trying to wrestle with the issue and a lot of epilepsy specialists who've seen the Epidiolex launch and in Europe and the U.S. and have been looking forward to it in Europe too. So, and just as an example, even though the American Epilepsy Society meeting is – the American Epilepsy Society meeting about a quarter of its attendees are from outside the U.S. and we actually have our European organization there this weekend because it's such a big meeting even for European KOL.

So awareness is high. We've launched in Germany. We're commercializing in France and the ATU process works through until full reimbursement next year in the UK, nice and just gave a positive recommendation kind of commercialization UK will kick-off really early next year and then the other major markets will also take place next year. So the elements are all there for I think a very successful European rollout. The note of caution I would provide in Europe is more about the dynamics of Europe as opposed to Epidiolex, which is the way the healthcare systems work, adoption of these kinds of new medications definitely is slower.

And within epilepsy in particular there is a higher concentration of prescribers. So prescribers – and the good thing about that is you need less sales or you need a smaller sales organization. But the challenge is that getting the frequency with which patients are seen is less. So these things will affect, we kind of adoption. So I would expect to see more gradual adoption in overtime in Europe. But the great thing about the nice news I think is gives investors confidence that reimbursement should be achievable in the major markets.

Danielle Brill

Great. On the last 10 seconds here, you can just talk what's going on at AES this weekend for GW, you touched on TSC data. What else do you look out for?

Justin Gover

Yes. So it’s mainly TSC and we've got some three-year data from the open label extension studies as well. And we have the Investor Event on Monday and a sort of scientific exhibit rollout all the data from Epidiolex program is being shown on Monday morning as well. So it's a hugely important meeting for the company and hopefully look forward to seeing some investors there on the Monday.

Danielle Brill

Great. Thank you, Justin. Thank you, everyone.

Justin Gover

All right Thank you, Danielle.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q -