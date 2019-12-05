PetMed Express: High Profit Margins Merit A Higher Valuation Multiple

With an EBITDA margin of more than 10%, PetMed should be trading at more than 10x-12x EBITDA.

The company sells most of its products through the internet. In 2018 and 2019, internet sales represented 84% of the total amount of revenue.

With double digit EBITDA margin and no debt, PetMed (PETS) should trade, in our opinion, at more than 10x-12x EBITDA. Other peers trade at more than 11x EBITDA with only 8% EBITDA margin. It is evident that there is a lack of liquidity in the market because the company is small. It is pushing the valuation of PetMed down. Given the most recent financial figures, we believe that there is an upside of more than 30% in the stock price. Besides, we believe that financial buyers will be interested in studying the company’s financial figures.

Business Model, Market Opportunity, And Risks

PetMed Express, Inc. offers pet medications and other health products for dogs and cats direct to the consumers.

The company offers a broad range of products for both dogs and cats. With more than 3,000 stock-keeping units, PetMed remarks in its annual report that most of its products are from well-known brands of medication. Besides, prices are competitive as compared to that offered by veterinarians and retailers. The image below taken from the company’s website provides further information:

Source: Company’s Website

PetMed uses several selling channels, which include internet sales, telephone contact center, and direct mail/print through brochures and postcards. However, the company sells most of its products through the internet. In 2018 and 2019, internet sales represented 84% of the total amount of revenue:

Source: 10-k

The company’s website is the most relevant selling tool. Let’s understand a bit more about its internet traffic. 1800petmeds.com generates ~1.56 million visitors per month and reports average visit duration of more than 3 minutes. The company’s stats are not the best as compared to that of competitors, but they are not bad either. The amount of pages per visit is 4.67, which is high, and the average visit duration is as good as that of peers:

Source: SimilarWeb

In 2018, Pet spending in the US increased by 4.4% amounting to $72.6 billion. Pet supplies and medication represented 25% of the total amount spent. The pet medication market is estimated to be equal to $5 billion. Having mentioned these figures, investors will understand well the following one. From 2015, the number of total customers has increased every year. (The company focuses on retail customer. The average purchase was ~$87 for both fiscal year 2019 and fiscal year 2018.)

Source: 10-k

PetMed competes with online and traditional retailers and veterinarians. Peers compete on product selection and availability, brand recognition, price, and website usability among other factors. While the company’s net EBITDA margin is larger than 10%, competition could push the company’s profitability down. Bear in mind that competitors may own several competitive advantages over PetMed. For instance, online retailers may obtain larger online traffic than the company. Furthermore, clients may find buying pet medications more convenient when they visit veterinarians:

“We compete directly and indirectly with veterinarians for the sale of pet medications and other health products. Veterinarians hold a competitive advantage over us because many pet owners may find it more convenient or preferable to purchase these products directly from their veterinarians at the time of an office visit. We also compete directly and indirectly with both online and traditional retailers. Both online and traditional retailers may hold a competitive advantage over us because of longer operating histories, established brand names, greater resources, and/or an established customer base. Online retailers may have a competitive advantage over us because of established affiliate relationships to drive traffic to their website.” Source: 10-k

Revenue Growth And Double Digit Net Profit Margin

With revenue growth of 3%-9% in the last two years, PetMed Express Inc. may not impress growth investors. Instead, we believe that the company may be an interesting name for financial sponsors, as its net profit margin has been larger than 10% in the last two years, and PetMed reports no financial debt:

Source: 10-k (Year Ended March)

Source: 10-k (Year Ended March)

The year 2019 has not been as good as 2018. In the six months ended September 30, 2019, sales were equal to $149 million, 6% less than that in the same period in 2018. The net income margin also declined in the same period from 14% in H1 2018 to 8% in H1 2019. The decline in profitability was due to an increase in the cost of sales and an increase in advertising expenses. We don’t think that investors will complain about the financial results achieved by PetMed. The profit margin is still large.

See more information about the most recent 10-Q results in the image below:

Source: 10-Q

The market does expect that net income and net income margin will decline in 2020. However, we may expect the figures to be a bit lower than expected. In 2019, analysts expected the gross profit margin to be way above 10%, and we expect it to be lower. Note that in H1 2019, the net income margin was closer to 8%. Having said so, market analysts believe that 2021 will be a better year than 2020 in terms of profitability. It is a great news. In the light of these results, shareholders who bought shares in 2019 and 2018 may need to wait until 2021 to sell their shares. We opine that a shorter investment holding period, and selling in 2019 or 2020, is less likely to be a successful venture.

Source: Author’s And Market Screener

If we take a look at the EBITDA figures, the decline in profitability expected for 2020 and 2021 is clear. Market analysts are expecting that 2020 EBITDA and 2021 EBITDA would go below $40 million. Having said so, the EBITDA margin is still quite strong with figures above 10% in 2019, 2020, and 2021:

Source: Author’s And Market Screener

Good Financial Shape And No Financial Debt

The company’s financial situation is very healthy. As of September 30, 2019, PetMed reported $94 million in cash, properties worth $26 million, and inventories worth $19 million. We don’t see an increase in the amount of inventory. The company appears to be able to sell what it stores. Besides, the largest part of the company’s sales are paid by credit card. PetMed gets paid in less than three days, which most investors will appreciate:

“The majority of the Company’s sales are paid by credit cards and the Company usually receives the cash settlement in two to three banking days. Credit card sales minimize accounts receivable balances relative to sales.” Source: 10-k

Regarding the total amount of liabilities, investors has little to be concerned about. The asset/liability ratio is equal to 7.3x, and the company’s contractual obligations are minimal:

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

There Is Upside In The Share Price - A Stock Repurchase Program

Most competitors trade at 5x-13x EBITDA with 4%-8% EBITDA margin, debt/EBITDA of 1x-3.2x, and revenue growth of approximately ~7%:

Source: Ycharts

PetMed has 20.17 million shares outstanding, and the shares trade at $22.83, so we get a market capitalization of $460 million. If we deduct cash of $94 million, the enterprise value equals $366 million. Using thia enterprise value we calculated an EV/EBITDA ratio close to 10x-11x:

Source: Author’s

Taking into account the company’s EBITDA margin, we do believe that there is upside in the stock price. Besides, other competitors with debt and EBITDA margin of 8% trade at 13x EBITDA. With an EBITDA margin of more than 10%, PetMed should be trading at more than 10x-12x EBITDA. Costco Wholesale trades at 19x EBITDA with EBITDA margin of 4%, so we think that PetMed could trade at 16-17x EBITDA with more than 10% EBITDA margin. Based on those inputs, we see the potential for PETS stock to reach $34.

We believe the Board Of Directors see PetMed as undervalued. In 2019, the Board approved a $30 million stock repurchase plan. In our view, the program could push the valuation of the company up in the short term:

“On November 8, 2006, the Company's Board of Directors approved a share repurchase plan of up to $20.0 million. On October 31, 2008, November 1, 2010, and August 1, 2011, the Company’s Board of Directors approved an increase under the repurchase plan each for an additional $20.0 million. On January 25, 2019 the Company’s Board of Directors authorized an additional $30.0 million under the repurchase plan.” Source: 10-k

Our Takeaway: Financial Buyers May Be Interested In PetMed

PetMed Express reports growing revenue, an EBITDA margin of more than 10%, and a valuation of 10x-12x EBITDA. In our view, there is a lack of liquidity because the company is small, which pushes the valuation of PetMed down. PetMed should trade at more than 10x-12x EBITDA. In the light of these facts, we would expect the company to be studied by private equities and financial buyers. The lack of debt of PetMed will most likely interest such type of market participants. Other investors should follow this name carefully. Even if the financial figures in 2020 and 2021 are not that positive, additional market visibility or market news could push the share price up in the next two years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PETS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.