General Motors Company (GM) Management Presents at Credit Suisse Industrials Conference. (Transcript)

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) Credit Suisse Industrials Conference December 5, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Duncan Aldred - VP of Global Buick and GMC Sales, Service and Marketing

Conference Call Participants

Dan Levy - Credit Suisse

Dan Levy

Great. Okay thank you so much. Thank you so much for joining us this morning on the CS Industrials Conference. I’m Dan Levy, the lead autos Analyst at Credit Suisse. I’m very pleased to have GM joining us here today. We're joined by Duncan Aldred who is the Vice President of Global Buick and GMC Sales, Service and Marketing. He was appointed VP of Global Buick and GMC in 2014. He's also held a variety of other titles at GM over the years. So very well-positioned and I think should give us some insight especially on the truck side -- the luxury truck side.

So with that, I’ll give it to Duncan. Duncan will run through some slides and then we will do some Q&A. And we will take it from here.

Duncan Aldred

Thank you very much. Good morning, everybody. So as we just said there, I’ve been with General Motors about 28 years now working across Europe and then in the United States, and also China now in my global capacity at Buick. But I got to tell you there is no more exciting brand that I've worked [indiscernible] in GM, in GMC. And that’s both in terms of the brand definition, the customer base and frankly the business that we create, because it is a great brand, generating a great business for General Motors. So I am going to walk through today what just makes this such a strong business story. And of course, we're going to move on and spend a bit more time on pickup trucks, because this is GM’s kind of sensor point. This is what it’s known for. And this is a huge driver of its success as well.

But let me start by just giving you a bit of background. So how do we position GMC and brand and position any so critical in this market today? Dan and I were just talking about in a market that you are getting more SUVs centric for every brand, how do you differentiate within that? And again it always comes back to great marketing, great branding, really crisp definitions. And I think, in terms of marketing and brand definition, they don't come better than GMC. Bold, capable, precisely crafted, the only premium and SUV truck and SUV brand is a positioning that has been consistent for many many years. We've had the professional grade tagline probably nearly 20 years now. And again, I think all brand excellence and marketing excellence comes from clarity and consistency. It can get pretty boring. If you want to reinvent things every five minutes, and there's lots of marketers who do. But the real success comes from clarity and consistency, and GMC has been fantastic in that regard.

So the only premium truck and SUV brand, bold, capable, precisely crafted. So again, that clarity and consistency, what are the generated on the brand journey? And when we look at how we, how we measure the strength of the brand we typically look at it in three areas. Opinion where the customers have got an excellent opinion of the brand on or not, will they definitely consider it as their next purchase? And also what we call brand momentum net momentum? So did they think he's a brand going on the way up, or do they think he’s going on the way down and he’s the net measure? And what I've done here is pass it really back to 2014. And what you can just see is on every measure, we’re now at record levels of brand health. So, first things first to create a great business, you've got to have a very strong foundational brand, and we've certainly achieved that on GMC.

Okay what else has been a key part of the success? Well, I could argue that no one understood brands better than GMC. Denali were well-known for people who drive Denali’s. You asked them what they drive. Invariably, they won't say I drive a GMC. They invariably won't say, the name play of the vehicle, they will just say I drive a Denali. And it’s synonymous with something that's high-quality. It's got a huge amount of equity. And again, I go back to this clarity and consistency pulling [ph] this is a brand, sub-brand that’s been in the market for over 15 years. We've delivered over a million Denali’s in that time. And it has grown to an absolutely huge part of GMC’s sales and its success.

We took that success and more recently, recognizing the trend for more rugged and capable vehicles. We also extended it to what we call AP4, derived from an old terrain. Sub-brand all trim level; it's probably fair to say previously. And then we said, let's really do these properly and really give it some credibility. So all terrain, trim level became the AT4 obviously only available in four-wheel drive. It was introduced when we introduced the all new Sierra. And we're in the process now of extending that across the whole entire line up and it has already proved to be an outstanding success, exceeding our expectations to the tune of about 50% in terms of sales versus what we expected.

So let's just step back and look a bit deeper on Denali, and this [used to be] quarter three. So this is retail sales in the U.S. Retail sales for GMC represented about 90% of all the sales. And again, that's one of the reasons why it’s such a profitable brand. We don't really do rental. We do some commercial fleet, but the majority of what we sell is retail, and of course it is in the U.S. So we're now tracking nearly a third of everything we sell is a Denali. So that annualizes at about 140,000 retail sales a year.

So that's a big volume. When you put that in to context of let's call it Tier-1 luxury brands, that's more than a lot of them and it’s similar to a lot more. So just as a standalone, this volume is significant in the U.S. marketplace. And then when you look at the average price paid or the average transaction price.

It also presents a remarkable story, ahead of pretty much everyone through the quarter three, with the exception of Mercedes-Benz, but believe me, we will be number one by the in four-weeks’ time, we’ll been number one in this chart for the last two years. The highest transaction price of any of these luxury brands and about a 140,000 a year and I fully expect that will be the case at the end of the year as well. So really, really important part of our mix available across the entire line of Panera [ph] representing nearly one in three retail sales in the U.S. for GMC.

So we turn about to AT4 as I say more rugged personality only available in all-wheel drive or four-wheel drive, extra capability injected into the vehicle and also a unique look. And again, a look that is becoming more popular across all the marketplace. These are the three vehicles that are in the market today; heavy-duty, light-duty pickup trucks, and then the new Acadia which was revealed just a few months ago, also coming within all-terrain guides.

It’s typically running about 15% to 20% of all our retail sales already. And again, the other remarkable thing, when you look at the pricing we're getting on this, and especially on pickup trucks they are very close to Denali. So, not only you’ve got now one in three. Denali sales are those very high price points. Now we've added around 15% to 20% AT4 which are tracking that very similar price points to Denali, because people who are ordering these, they look at the capability and they are basically ticking every books on the order sheet. So they are taking all the available opportunities as well.

So I mentioned this will be rolling out across the range. It was introduced on Light-duty Sierra. Next, it was heavy-duty Sierra and then Acadia. During the course of 2020, it will be across the entire line-up. So you are aware, we are launching an all new Yukon that will be available on that. We got the Canyon mid-sized truck. It will become available on that next year, and then also Terrain towards the second half of next year as well.

So that will really complete the lineup, and I mean the GMC then this is great. Some of the brand is umbrella brand, two incredible sub-brands, Denali representing about 30% of sales and AT4 somewhere in the region of 15%. The other beautiful thing about the introduction of AT4 is that it hasn't degraded those Denali sales at all. Obviously it’s a similar high price point, but it is appealing to different customers. So it's not just cannibalized at/or the Denali sales. It's been incremental or indeed it's been taking people, both the range. So really successful story.

Okay. So again, I'm going to dwell on the full-size trucks in a moment. but the SUV story for GMC shouldn't be underestimated. Three SUVs selling almost 50% of what GMC sell. Obviously full-size utility Yukon, mid-size Acadia. Now the mid-size is pretty much the fastest-growing segment in the industry right now. You probably all seen a lot of activity in this space, a lot of new entrants, a lot of people offering three roles. So the segment is definitely halted off. I'm pleased to say, we announced a new Acadia, just a few short months ago. That really will be the focus of our sales next year. This year, we've been running out the 19 model year. And again, this is a three-row SUV, which it can really make strides next year.

Terrain competes in the biggest segment of the industry, and pretty much this is the biggest segment worldwide, compact SUV. Again, Denali performance pretty strongly in here it's up to 15% from a historical position of about 10%. And again, there the transaction prices of both that segment have bridge [ph] as you would expect. So we're seeing success across the three SUVs. And of course the exciting news is that we get an all-new Yukon next year. So that's going to really even take on our success from where it is today.

Okay, so why this Acadia going to be so good in what is an increasingly competitive segment? When we talk about the Top five [ph] on this vehicle, what was new about it? Well, first of all we had to make it more rugged. And really give us some more GMC characters. So you can see that very bold front end. It’s been redesigned, front and rear, so bold new look. It’s also been made more premiums on the interior. Gone has gone the traditional shifter and it's been replaced by what we call, Electronic Precision Shift. So it's the button changing system.

And not only does that just clean things up and give them more premium look, it creates a lot more space in that sensor, in that sensor area as well. So, a lot more usable as well as a lot more attractive. There's more advanced tech in there as well, the addition of head-up display, something that again is very premium feature and something now that is synonymous across our Denali range more safety features and new engines and upgraded suspension. So in every way, this vehicle is now new and improved from the outgoing model. And we've got high hopes for this. And then of course, we've got the AT4 added to this range, which is already performing in this 15% to 20% of sales mix and other high price as well.

So fast-growing segment, new modal entry for GMC in this space. And again, it will lead to success in 2020. So actually it is a big part of what may GMC a success, but obviously the root [ph] of this brand and the success of these brands have always been on capability, and on pick-up drugs going back over a 100 years. And the story that we're crafting now with what we call the new T1 Sierra both light-duty and heavy-duty is really something that is a super exciting for me because of the gains we're making in the strength of that individual business.

So again, as we go through in again what is a very competitive space in the market? While the beauty of this segment is, there’s not many of those in it. As I always say, I'm talking to people at fall rather compete in this segment of five or six players, than this segment of 30 players which is where you are in some of the SUV’s basis. So we all know that there is limited competition in the full-size truck space. However, we also know that it's a more formidable. Everyone puts a lot of results -- and so segments [Indiscernible]. But when you’ve got a 100-years of history of just being a truck brand, you always feel pretty confident that you can do well in this space. So when we were putting the tier-1 and the new light duty Sierra story together, we talked about what are you really going to differentiate these truck from anything else?

And we came out with what we call the Big 5 core features of the vehicle, which were unique to either the segments or even the industry worldwide. And it's great to have unique selling propositions on a vehicle. It's great to have unique selling propositions in the trucks basis, will buy as one. They love innovation, they love technology and it’s really what helps make GMC the premium truck brand.

So first of all, I hope you've seen as a Multipro Tailgate, the world's first six function Tailgate. We very unashamedly said, this is a revolution in the industry, never before has a tailgate been so innovative and so functional, and in turn so premium. It’s a unique feature, not only on GMC, but also within General Motors. The Chevrolet Silverado does have these tailgate. So this has been the focal point of our communication message is really, not only just a shareholder, an amazing bit of innovation and design it is, but also because it really enables us to just cook [ph] for in the marketplace.

And as I say, it's a crowded marketplace. People often talk about how it's all showing, and it really can become kind of a numbers race. So really we wanted to step away from this being the premium truck brand and really focus on innovation and unique selling propositions. And the tailgate is certainly that.

I'm going to show you the commercial in a minute. I really do hope you've all seen it a million times already, because it has been the focal point of really how we've gone to market. But it's not the only innovative and unique feature in the new Sierra. Head-up display feature that we're familiar with this on a lot of luxury or sports-related vehicle, but it's never before being on a pickup truck. All new Sierra posted in there. And again it's not just any head-up display. It's actually a 15-inch head-up display. So again I'm not sure if you've had the opportunity to drive this, but influence beamed on the windshield is just the huge display which can show things not only light speed, the speed you going, but also it can show you the direction using the satellite navigation and other information including things like an inclinometer which can show you the angle of the truck if you go in off-road in, which is something especially we see people use with the AT4 variance.

So, not only this high-tech indicative premium, it's actually really useful and a great safety feature. It keeps your eyes where it should be on the road. Doesn't allow you to be distracted looking down on speedometer, offer information all to the center, the center display. So this is something I found once you have, you really miss when you haven't got it. So, new Sierra buyers are enjoying that really unique and premium feature.

Rearview camera mirror, again, something that we've seen on luxury brands, a limited numbers actually, GM with the first to bring it in on the Cadillac. That's now come into the Sierras as well, first-ever full-sized pickup to get the rearview camera mirror. And again this is a feature where you think, well, what's wrong with the mirror. And again, its when only you use and you realize if you stack things behind you. If you've got people sitting behind you, you just can't see through those people obviously. What that camera does just display a view of the rear of the vehicle and it really give you a perfect view.

I found this adds to my cost couple of years ago is driving back from ski trip. The car loaded up to itself as you'd imagine, three kids, skis, snowboard everything else. And it was only when I realized that the police car have been telling to me about two or three minutes turning me to pull over and of course I had no visibility out at the rear that I realize the value of the rearview camera mirror, which would have given that perfect view of the said policeman. And so, that was a real life example of just how useful it. It let me off actually, which was quite nice.

ProGrade trailer, and again this takes trailer into the next level. Again I talked about best towing capability. Again everyone fights on this space. GMC really rise above that crowd if you lie [ph]. We talked about the best towing experience. Yes, of course we're capable, we've got comparable maximum towing capability, but we want our trailer an experience which is a stressful experienced for most people even the most experienced people we want it to be the best. So we've got a number of features including apps based systems, dashboard information which really allow you to do all of the checking features from the company of the vehicle, things like checking tire pressures on the trailer, things like checking the lights on the trailer. And you can now do that yourself without having to get apartments and just tell you if the light is still working on the trailer.

You can do all from the comfort of an app sitting in the vehicle. But a huge part of this is the camera views that we have on these vehicles. So it allows you to see all around the vehicle and we even have something called transparent trailer which has cameras which basically make a huge trailer whether it'd be horse trailer whatever, it makes it a lot like disappear similar to the rearview camera mirror, it gives you the impression, there's just nothing behind, so you can get a clear view of the rear of the road, so really good for safety.

And then of course you've got the Carbon Fiber bed, the only the only truck brand in industries have the whole bed, not just the bed line, but the whole bag made out of carbon fiber. Super inhibitive, race car type technology, light weighting, super durable, the most durable bed in the industry and pretty much last forever. And again you can only get this on the Sierra trucks. So we talked about the big five unique features; premium, useful and really walk through buy one. I want to show just how we bring these to market. I mention that the core element of our communication effort, so pretty much 12-months has been the [Indiscernible]. This unique feature offerings six functions and which had several TV commercials. To do this let me show you one of them.

[Video Presentation]

And we will continue to use it because it really gets the story over. This is something that is just unique. Nobody else has got it and it really better than anything else out there. The next really exciting thing is the CarbonPro Box. I mentioned it there. It was not available at launch. It's has been available over the last few months in limited quantities, just a few thousand. We've limited it to special additions on the AT4 modeling on the Denali model, fully-loaded models typically around $70,000 and of course it proven to be pretty much the fastest-turning vehicles we've got.

As we go into 2020, we will be building around 16,000 to 20,000 of them. And again, we'll be selling them absolutely at the top of our lineup. But this is something that really is revolutionary, it really is unique. And we really set out to say, well, how can we communicate this message and it's probably some of this going to be the more through social than broadcast television, although it probably make its way on there. And we really thought to ourselves; how can you communicate the durability of that softness of this. So we came out with many ideas. But the one that we start with was this thing is hurricane improving. It can withstand the hurricane and it can withstand anything you can throw at it as well. So this is just some of the teaser work that you'll start going out there now to really preempt our full communication on the carbon fiber bed.

[Video Presentation]

So we had a lot of fun with that. We took our engineers down there as this is a big hurricane testing facility. Not far from here I guess in Miami issues cannons, the hurricane --objects and cannon the Hurricane speed and it's got the big blowers as well which can create winds up to about 100 miles an hour. So we tested our bed against everything else through everything out there from pigmy hampers to TVs, to garden gnomes even believe it or not. Just really household things, things that fly around in a hurricane and just so happen when a bed go hit with that and of course we go some really good film on that. So you will be hearing more about it. But again this really cements GMC on Sierra pickup truck as the premium pickup truck in the marketplace something that absolutely nobody else has got.

So a great story, but how has it been received by the opinion leaders, the Media out there? While they received the light-duty, its fair to say that they've really responding to the Big Five, really recognized the high tech features, the unique features and the premiumness that generate, so, really proved to be a strong launch, great reception for the truck. It does translate into sales? Well absolutely it did. It's the fastest-growing truck in the markets gaining more segment share than any of the truck -- any of the light-duty pickup truck held there. Our retail sales volume through quarter three is up over 20%. The average price paid for Sierra is tracking about $7,000 to $8,000 above the segment average, so again really proving its premium credentials there.

And about 42 bit more percent are either Denalis or AT4s. And again those two trim levels, those two sub-brand that transacting within a couple of three thousand dollars of each other. So a really, really rich mix. And I mentioned that AT4 not cannibalizing from Denali, absolutely hasn't -- and it's bringing in customers who got a younger demographic and equally high household income, but also more adventurous spirit and leisure time activity. So it's really doing what we want need to and bringing new people in to the GMC brand and the Sierra brand. So really excited with the launch of Sierra light-duty where is got to. And of course, we need to really push that on in 2020.

Inventories are pretty low right now. You'd expect that following the strike period we've got to run those quickly and then really see just how high can high be for this truck because I'm really excited about it. I believe it's the best truck out there. And I believe it's the best brand out there. And now we'll just go to turn that into even more growth and success that we've never seen before.

Okay. So if a light-duty is good than heavy-duty is even better. And of course pretty recently the heavy-duty came to the market. And this is just better in every way than the outgoing model. We talked about the Big Five on the light-duty. Well, it's the biggest five on the heavy-duty. People buy heavy-duty, they buy because of trailer and I think this statistic is 95% of the people buying heavy-duty buy because of that trailer. And these are people who know trucks. They know why the buying the vehicle. It's not a casual purchase. It's typically very expensive purchase. They do a lot of research. So they are very interested in the credentials of truck. What is the maximum towing capability? Now this towing capability of 35000-plus pounds, it's about 50% improvement on the outgoing Sierra heavy-duty, so huge, huge lift and pretty much best in industry ride out there.

Allison Transmission, again, they love Allison Transmission. They're very, very knowledgeable about the technical features. And I love this combination of Allison Transmission and Duramax. So again that being in the truck is a huge win for Sierra. I mentioned, the camera views on the light-duty, on heavy-duty even more important because of that 90% ought percent of people who do tow with it. I was actually down in Jackson recently on an event and we were trying this out. And it really is incredible technology. It simply probably be towing huge things and most people knows about towing. We did a survey and I think, when you towing, does your anxiety go by nervous. 90% of people said yes. And we concluded the other 10% we're probably lying about it. Because nobody is really loves this stuff. It's hard. It is nerve wracking.

But these camera views make it so much easier. For example, soon as you put the indicator on, the sensor display -- display will turn into the rearview camera. It will show you down the side of the vehicle that you are looking at and really so you're not going to just hits anything as you turn that particular corner. Again I mentioned the transparent trailer making it appear as if even the biggest trailer just disappear from behind you, so really good systems making that towing experience stress free as possible.

Just like the light-duty, it's the only truck with a head-up display and the rearview camera mirror and of course is got the signature MultiPro, Tailgate as well. So outstanding capability of the heavy-duty truck, bigger, taller, longer, stronger down the upcoming model is something that really is at the forefront of this segment now. Again, it's been received very well. Media really looking at it and saying that the technology that we've introduced it just super functionally, it's not technology for technology sake. And it really has been received well.

Again, really they started only getting into market during quarter, quarter three led to the best quarter three in 13 years, about half the sales being the new model and the other half being the run-out Sierra heavy-duty. The only thing that's probably holding us back here now is again we need to build up the inventories and get to a good level of inventory. But the beautiful thing about this as well is about 60% plus or maybe more 65% on a steady-state at Denalis. So these are like $70,000, $80,000 trucks. People who buy these got high household income, the more rural than city. They know what they need. They know what they want. But they do buy the high make. So again very high Denali, very high AT4, very high price and it creates a great business for General Motors.

But this is somewhere where we will make gains and we've typically around 10%, 11%, 12% of the segment quarter three over 15%. Again, we can grow just usually in here. As soon as we get the inventory we're going to see huge gains in this space. It's also -- and also looking truck, it kind of looks like a train coming out. And in this space people want the vehicle to look strong and as you can see that it certainly has got presence. It looks super strong.

Okay. So I'll sum up. We build a strong brand. The foundational elements to the brand are very clear. They've been consistently applied and is creating this platform where the brand health is really strong, really resonates with people. That helped to achieve the highest average price paid, average transaction price of any known looks OEM. And as I showed you before when you spin that often look Denali is a 140,000 a year retail sales business, its got a higher-priced than any of the luxury brands. We'll sell more Denalis this year than any of the year in terms of percentage of our mix. Sierra has got off to a great success. It's a great vehicle. It's growing hugely versus last year on both light and heavy and we expect that to continue.

And we're also excited about our SUV strong foothold in the marketplace now. All new Acadia which you're going; going to really come through into the sale next year, all new Yukon to be launched and obviously Terrain competing these biggest segment of the market, still transacting at both segment average price and Denali very strongly in that space and AT4 as well. In fact when we go on to 2020, we think it's going to be a really signature year for GMC. Sierra, a heavy-duty first full-year, Light-duty we'll be introducing the CarbonPro models first full year for that. And Acadia as I just mentioned first full year.

Compliment that with Canyon Terrain which is strong foothold in the market. The Canyon midsize truck, that's a growing segment with new entries into it. They haven't eaten each other. They haven't eaten any of the sales from existing players. They just grown that segment significantly, the likes of Jeep and Ford who entered the segment about a year-ago. So that's still a strong place for us at this Terrain. And then of course what you really going to complete the story on GMC something that we're known for in the Yukon and the Yukon XL which will all new and improved for next year.

So great story, great foundation, lots to look forward to and very happy to tell you the story here today. So thanks for listening and done.

Dan Levy

Great thank you so much. Thank you, Duncan. So, we have a few minutes left for some Q&A. I have some questions. Any one has a question feel free to raise your hand and traject. You can also email my colleague Rob Noon, Robert.Noon@credit-Suisse.com, we'll try to get everything we can. I like the durability video, but I want to see how your windows hold up when out with the object.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Dan Levy

So let's just start quickly on the new product front because obviously I think that's been very central to the GM story, the refresh for the large truck platform. So for Sierra, are we starting to see a mix of the new product normalized in the light-duty space, have pricing trends been stable. And on HD launch I think you mentioned some very high trim level there in terms of Denali, AT4 crew. What's the timing of normalization and what are the pricing trends there?

Duncan Aldred

Yes. So I'd say light-duty normalized already. So on this normalized position is about $7,000 price paid to both the segment average. Denali is now normalized running at about 22% of all retail sales and AT4. It's about 15%, but if I'm [honest with] that, that's constrained a little bit. If we could build more we'd sell more, because it's been such a success that things like the lift is got a two-inch lift out of the factory and the unique part for that vehicle it's been such a success that our supply chain team doing a great job to just increase that capacity. So I think the free demand [ph] run rate would be close to 20 for that AT4. It's running at about 15, 16 now and coupled with Denali at about 20, 21, 22, so I think that is steady state.

I think you're going to be very somewhere in the region of 40% for those two top-of-the-line trim levels on light-duty Sierra. I going to say, the another thing that there's going to really give us the opportunity for growth as we go forward is we did invest significantly in extra capacity for pickup trucks. Now the strike, it's fair to say, is obviously put a bit of a hole in our availability and we've got to recover that. But again as we get into the steady-state environment this extra capacity will enable GMC to compete across the lineup.

We've got great vehicles available from the entry-point work truck through to the lower and middle and then a tow to a lot about the upper end here. And our strategy whereas over that let's say, the last four years or so has been hey let's really reaching the mix cement ourselves as premium win at the top end. And it's fair to say that that's been a lot of the expense to the lower-end which if you have to make a choice, that's a good choice. We're going to have to look through these extra capacity in the future to say hey let's play across the space. Let's win in these upper end, let's be the segment leaders in these higher price points, but let's be a strong competitor in the mid and the lower as well with the new availability of Ford. So again this will enable GMC to grow segment share, and again do so very profitably.

And then, so you mentioned heavy-duty, heavy-duty this is an even better story, because it is a rich mix. I think all the new vehicles since launch about 90% of what we sell are Denalis and AT4s, because that's what we build and we're still pretty much at the beginning of the lifecycle. But even historically Denali has always been like a 65% runner on heavy-duty, so very expensive truck. And within that you sell the most expensive elements of it. The room to grow there though is still huge. So more availability, the addition of AT4, I expect that the steady-state will be still around 65% Denali and probably 15% maybe 20% on AT4, we'll kind of see how that resonates. But it will continue to be a very rich mix. And again the strategy will be the win right at the upper end, but we are going to compete throughout the segment here.

Dan Levy

You mentioned some points on the capacity just very near-term. Are we seeing any opportunities to make some of the lost – make-up for the lost production post strike whether the tail end of this year into 2020? And then given the strike did reduce inventories how are you prioritizing rebuild different trim levels? Is it just what's focused on making as many Denalis as we can first and then we go down to the lower end?

Duncan Aldred

Yes. So obviously the recovery is underway and there'll be limited ability to recover this year just because of the short amount of time left. But clearly as we go into next year we can continue that recovery and make-up a lot of what we did lose. In terms of the near-term prioritization, we are doing it on a let's call it a margin first or profit first basis So not only in terms of trim mix or brand, but also in terms of countries sale as well and customer types. So, we're frankly going to prioritize GMC high trim level retail U.S. as the priority for that recovery and kind of trickle it down from there. So, recovery underway, plants back up to speed, working all the overtime, they can do seven days a week logistics similar. And we're making great strides it's in that regard. I think we have a question.

Unidentified Analyst

I have two questions. First, what is the Denali percentage of light-duty pickup truck at 20% compared to your top competitor Ford [Indiscernible]. And my second question just near-term what is this happening with competition in the market [Indiscernible] from the higher pickup truck incentives we saw in November. Is that just a function of Black Friday sales or is there much more comps [ph]?

Duncan Aldred

The question on Denali trim levels versus the market and have a question on the competitive environment. Yes, so it helps compare because Ford is doing very well. I mean I don't want to detract from that. But they've got two or three trim levels which all kind of go at the top end. So it's hard to give a direct comparison. I think they've got Platinum, King Ranch and there's even a third one which are all kind of compelled that which probably dilutes the individuals. It's fair to say that Ford have led -- we basically break up the segment into quintiles and even deciles in terms of price points. And we were very surgically attack though in our mission is [win in itself]. Heavy-duty for example, Ford dominated that top quintile until we launched a new one. We're making great strides already in that top end, but Ford is still number one. They had a dominant position there because frankly we haven't really opted vehicles in that price point on heavy-duty until the new one.

So they're still winning now. We're at about 25%. Our target is to actually get number one of this upper-end probably in the space of the next six to 12 months. On the light-duty, again, we run at this kind of 25% of the segment or the upper end and it's fair to say Ford still got that leadership position, but we're getting them down as they were. And then was there a second question on…

Dan Levy

Question on the competitive environment.

Duncan Aldred

Yes. Black Friday is always a peak. There is no doubt about it. Obviously, the advertised offers generally speaking and they look at a lot richer than they might otherwise be than they really are, because often they'll include things like conquest allowances or certain selective allowances there now available to everybody. They're running pretty high. I don't see anything unusual in that to be honest. I don't see much unusual in that. We're still -- we're not spending any more than we plan to spend. And we still feel comfortable with the levels that we've got planned in for the future.

Dan Levy

Squeeze in one more. You have a big large SUV launch next year. What are broad strokes? Some of the opportunities we should be looking for in terms of trim levels challenges versus opportunities on the launch, how radical is it?

Duncan Aldred

Well, it's an interesting segment. It's has been made more interest in by I guess Lincoln's new success in luxury space and Ford's new successful. Ford had taken a different strategy. They price very high, but their incentive is very high in this segment, unusually so because typically we've had a dominant position for General Motors about 70% of that full-size utility segment. And I guess as a result we have really spent much incentives there. Ford took a different strategy. They priced very high, but incentive very high, so on a transaction basis they still come below GMC in a bit above Chevrolet which probably way it'd expect.

So we're still confident about our positioning within that. In terms of what you will see on the new one we're not going to reveal everything, but of course you will see in AT4 first-ever in the full-size utility space, very excited about that. Again, a different static to the vehicle, more contemporary asset you can may argue, but also additional capability that will be on a truck. And again I won't give away exactly what technology which will be in there, but it will be more capable than the base Yukon. But you also see some real advances in let's call it usability, but it's fair to say, I probably can't give all the details away just here. You'll have to wait until we do the official reveal and talk about that.

Dan Levy

Okay. I think we're out of time. Thank you so much Duncan. Thanks to GM team Diane and Sam. Thank you so much for joining us.

Duncan Aldred

Thank you.