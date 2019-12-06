Bullish Price Action In Sugar Since Mid-September

Sugar is a food staple around the world. Sugar's impact on health has caused some decline in per capita consumption over the past years. However, the global population increased from around six billion at the turn of this century to almost 7.615 billion as of the end of November 2019. With nearly 27% more mouths to feed around the globe, sugar demand continues to rise as a function of its addressable market.

Sugar can be one of the most volatile agricultural commodities. Since the 1970s, the price has traded from a low at 2.29 cents to a high at 66 cents per pound. Since 2009, the price range for the sweet commodity has been from 9.83 to 36.08 cents per pound. At above 13 cents on December 5, the sugar futures market is a lot closer to its low than its high over the past decade.

While many governments around the globe subsidize the price of sugar, Brazil is the world's leading free-market producer and exporter of the agricultural product. At the current price level, the potential for higher prices appears greater than the downside risk when it comes to a long position. The most direct route for a risk position in the sugar market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. The Teucrium Sugar ETF product (CANE) provides an alternative for those who do not venture into the futures arena.

The price of sugar is trending higher

The price of sugar has been trending higher since mid-September. In September 2018, the sweet commodity traded to a low at 9.83 cents per pound. In September 2019, the low was at a higher level at 10.68 cents on the continuous futures contract on the Intercontinental Exchange, and 11.74 cents per pound on active month March futures.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of nearby March 2020 sugar futures highlights, the price of sugar has made higher lows and higher highs since September 12. The bullish price action has taken the price of March futures from 11.74 cents to a high of 13.17 cents on December 5. The 12.2 % rally has been slow and steady, but price momentum and relative strength indicators were rising into overbought territory. Daily historical volatility at 15.5% is not elevated for the sugar futures market.

Open interest is climbing with the price

Open interest is the total number of open long and short positions in a futures market. The metric often provides clues about the speculative and hedging activity of market participants.

Source: CQG

As the chart illustrates, open interest hit a peak at 1.088 million contracts on September 3 when the price of sugar futures was on the way to the September 12 low. Falling price and rising open interest tend to be a technical validation of a bearish trend in a futures market.

Meanwhile, the metric hit rock bottom at 869,732 contracts on October 4 after the price of March futures recovered to the 12.93 cents per pound level on October 3. The decline in the metric when the price rose was a warning sign as it is usually not a validation of an emerging bullish trend.

Meanwhile, since sugar corrected to a low at 12.05 per pound on October 23, both the price and the open interest metric have been moving higher. The price action and rise in the open interest to over one million contracts on December 4 is a supportive factor for the price of the sweet commodity, from a technical perspective.

A rally despite the Brazilian currency

Sugar futures on ICE use the US dollar as the pricing mechanism for the sweet commodity. Brazil is the world's leading producer and exporter of sugarcane, and the production cost in the South American nation is a function of the value of the Brazilian real versus the US dollar. The current level of the Brazilian real-US dollar currency pair is not supportive of the price of sugar.

Source: CQG

As the long-term chart of the real versus the dollar shows, the exchange rate of the currency pair dropped from $0.65095 in 2011 to a low at $0.23040 in late 2015. On December 5, 2019, the real was trading at the $0.23860 level after moving to a low at $0.23370 in late November.

The price of sugar tends to reflect the value of the real-dollar foreign exchange relationship. Sugar traded to a high at 36.08 cents per pound in 2011, to price of 13.11 cents on December 5, the price of sugar was 63.7% lower. Meanwhile, the value of the real dropped by 62.6%. Sugar lost almost two-thirds of its value in dollar terms. However, the price of the soft commodity dropped on 1.1% in Brazilian real terms from 2011 to December 2019 because of the sensitivity of the sweet commodity to the real-dollar currency pair. The low level of the Brazilian currency continues to weigh on the price of sugar.

On December 2, US President Donald Trump slapped tariffs on Brazilian and Argentine exports of steel and aluminum to the United States.

Source: Twitter

The President of the US blamed and penalized Brazil and Argentina because of the low level of their currencies. Falling currency values make exports more competitive in global markets.

Meanwhile, the price of sugar has been making higher lows and higher highs since mid-September despite the weakness in the Brazilian real versus the US dollar currency relationship. Currency levels are only one factor when it comes to the path of least resistance of agricultural products like sugar. Demand is rising as it is a function of global population growth, and the weather in critical growing regions can support or cause problems with annual crops.

Meanwhile, a sudden rise in the value in the real could cause an explosive move to the upside in the price of free-market sugar.

Levels to watch in the sugar futures market

In September 2018, the price of nearby sugar futures fell to a low at 9.83, which was the lowest price in a decade. The price then rebounded to a high at 14.24 cents one month later last October.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart illustrates that the September 2018 low and October 2018 high stand as critical technical support and resistance levels in the sugar futures market. At 13.11 cents per pound on December 5, the price is above the midpoint of the range, which stands at 12.035 cents. From a longer-term perspective, price momentum was rising in early December, while relative strength was hovering around neutral territory. Monthly historical volatility at 15.92% was near the lowest level since early 2015.

CANE is the sugar ETF product

The risk-reward profile for the sugar market favors the long side at around 13 cents per pound. Global demand is rising, and the US is putting pressure on Brazil to raise the value of its currency. The most direct route for a risk position in the sugar market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. For those market participants that do not venture into the futures arena but wish to take a risk position in the sugar market, the Teucrium Sugar ETF product provides an alternative. The most recent top holdings of CANE include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

CANE holds three sugar futures contracts to replicate the price action in the soft commodity. The three long positions mitigate some of the risks of rolling from one contract to the next. Since the nearby futures contract tends to exhibit the highest degree of price variance, CANE tends to underperform the price action in the sugar futures market on the upside and outperform on the downside.

CANE has net assets of $12.11 million, trades an average of 44,896 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 1.00%.

The price of March futures fell from 12.93 cents on October 2 to a low at 12.05 cents on October 23 or 6.81%. The price then rose to a high at 13.17 cents on December 5, a recovery of 9.3%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, CANE fell from $6.79 to $6.40 per share or 6.09%. The price of the ETF then rose to a high of $6.83 on December 5 or 6.72%. CANE outperformed the March futures during the downside correction and underperformed when the price rallied.

Sugar can be a highly volatile commodity. At around 13 cents per pound on December 5, the price of the soft commodity is a lot closer to the low end of its pricing cycle than the high over the past decades. The recent bullish price action is a continuation of a consolidation pattern that has been in place since September 2018 when the price reached its lowest level since 2008. I continue to favor the long side of the sugar market in the current environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.