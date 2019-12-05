Boskalis: Dredging For Value Investors

A return to higher profitability is likely and should send the share price higher as well.

Boskalis is priced low considering this future. The company returns a decent dividend and uses opportunistic share buybacks to return shareholder value.

The long-term outlook for Boskalis is good. Its activities like dredging, offshore energy, towage, and salvage have perfect prospects. The order book is at its highest level ever.

Investment Case

Boskalis (OTCPK:KKWFF, OTC:RBWNY) is priced attractively considering the appealing business model and future expectations. One of the main reasons for the low price is due to the tough market in the offshore energy segment. The low oil price has put pressure on a lot of contracts. The reduced subsidies for offshore wind farms also reduced prices. The company undertakes measures to improve this segment in the future. The large order book also proves there is still a lot of work ahead for Boskalis.

Source: Boskalis website

There is a lot to like in the businesses where Boskalis is active. Dredging has a lot of future considering climate change, growing population, and environmental issues. Offshore energy is the other large market of Boskalis. As mentioned, the offshore energy has had a hard time because of the low oil prices. Offshore wind energy does provide a growing market as a replacement. Towage and salvage are the smaller segments of the company. They have pretty steady rates and provide a small, but solid income.

All these segments are markets with a steep level of entry. It needs a lot of expertise to start dredging. It also needs a lot of capital to buy the necessary ships and equipment.

Since Boskalis is Dutch, all numbers are expressed in Euros. The ticker on Seeking Alpha is trading on the OTC market and could provide liquidity problems. The main market for Boskalis shares is Euronext. If possible, you should buy it there.

Share Price Under Pressure

Boskalis share price has been under pressure due to the lower results over the past 2 years. Boskalis had to cut its dividend and posted a much lower EBITDA and profit. The company has been undertaking measures to restore this. They stopped some loss-making activities. I'll talk about the important segments in further topics and discuss the financials of Boskalis later on.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Dredging: Adapting Land And Sea For Different Purposes

As mentioned at the start, dredging has a bright future. Land has to be reclaimed and protected for ports, a rise of the sea level, tourism, larger vessels. Dredging of rivers and canals is an important aspect as well. This is both for larger vessels and to contain floods. Dredging is done by only a few world players.

Situated in the Netherlands, Boskalis has a lot of experience in dredging. A lot of the Netherlands is below sea level and it requires a lot of dredging to maintain this. Boskalis has to maintain shores, dams, and river banks. This experience can be exported to other countries who are faced with similar confrontations.

As an example, take the port of Duqm project in Oman. Oman wants to diversify its economy and is building a new port at Duqm. Boskalis is contributing to this project by land reclamation, building a large port basin, an entrance channel and the building of a quay wall. As the world changes, there are a lot of projects like this.

If you like more information about this port you can take a look at their website.

Source: Boskalis 2018 annual report

Offshore Energy: A View On The Future

There is an interesting report by the International Energy Agency published in 2018 about the future of offshore energy. This report paints an outlook until 2040 for offshore energy. They provided two scenarios: new policies scenario (NPS) incorporates the impact of existing and announced policies, the sustainable development scenario (SDS) works backward from a defined endpoint and assesses what would be required to reach it. The policies will change over time so these projections could play out differently, but they do provide insight into the future of offshore energy.

Source: IEA Offshore Energy Report

These figures show that there are still significant investments needed in offshore energy in the coming years. Depending on the scenario the focus could be on wind or gas and oil. The total investment needed could differ as well, but the investments will be necessary.

Besides the need for new investments, there is also a need for the decommissioning of existing oil and gas projects. Boskalis is also active in this area. While the decommissioning is projected to decline until 2030, there is an increase afterward. A lot of the dismantling projects were in North America, where specifically the U.S. is a closed market. A lot of the new dismantling projects are in the North Sea where Boskalis will get its part.

Source: IEA Offshore Energy Report

Order Book Evolution

As mentioned in the beginning the order book is at its highest level ever and evolved nicely over the past years. In 2015 the low oil price put pressure on the order intake of Boskalis. The company has shown itself resilient and could return to a record intake on the order book. This should have a positive impact on revenue over the next few years.

Year 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 Order book €4.3B €3.5B €2.9B €2.5B €3.3B €3.3B €4.1B €3.5B €3.2B

Source: annual reports

Revenue vs. EBITDA Evolution Divergence

Dredging and offshore energy are the most important segments of Boskalis as described above. The financials of the company are important as well when making an investment decision. Let's take a look at the financial performance in the past and try to project this to the future.

A return to higher profitability could be the main driver for an expanding share price.

Source: Boskalis Investor Relations Business Case

In 2018 the higher revenue didn't convert into a higher EBITDA. The EBITDA was lower than 10 years ago despite a higher revenue. I believe this will change in the future.

The margin of the EBITDA over the past 13 years was about 21% on average. For this year they expect a margin of only 14%. This is quite a lot below average. The management mentioned we shouldn't expect a return to the highs of 2014-2015. It was above 25% back then. A return to a higher margin should be plausible. Management is reviewing activities to get back to a more profitable business. The large order book also supports a higher revenue.

The Dividend Is Safe

Boskalis's management is shareholder-friendly. I like a shareholder-friendly attitude because they carefully consider how to spend cash. This applies to all kind of cash spendings like dividends, buybacks, but also acquisitions and capital expenditures.

They pay out dividends in line with the results and try to maintain a consistent dividend. It used to be an optional dividend in cash or shares. Due to the low share price, they decided to make it a cash dividend only to reduce further dilution. This could be reviewed in the future.

Boskalis has a dividend policy of paying out 40%-50% of its net income. This does mean the dividend has been fluctuating in the past and should be expected to continue to do so. Peter Berdowski (the CEO) also stated that a continuous dividend is important in a recent earnings call. Since the dividend was €0.50 last year, I expect it will remain the same for next year.

These have been the dividend payments per share in the past:

Year 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Dividend €1.60 €1.60 €1.60 €1 €0.50

Source: Boskalis website

Share Buyback Program Of €100 Million

In March 2019 Boskalis announced a buyback program of €100 million. So far they spent about €42 million on the program. Repurchasing a total of 2.1 million shares at an average price of €19.81. This shows the faith of the management in the company's worth and supports the share price. I like the share buyback program, especially while the share price is in a slump.

Almost No Debt On The Horizon

When investing in a company, it's important to take a close look at the debt. Too much debt could provide a risk. A low amount of debt gives the company more room to maneuver if necessary. Boskalis scores very well on this front with close to no debt.

In its latest quarter update, Boskalis mentioned a net debt position of €150 million. In comparison to the expected EBITDA of €350 million, this means the company has a low leverage. They have a target of 1.0 to 1.5 debt leverage through the cycle, so they have room left to add debt. I expect Boskalis will only add debt if there is an opportunity they want to exploit.

Challenges In Offshore Energy And Other Risks

As mentioned before, Boskalis results have been tempered mainly by bad results in offshore energy. They mentioned in the 2019 half-year results that they had several disputes and claims about offshore energy projects. They expect to recover a large proportion of the outstanding claims. There is still uncertainty about how this will play out.

In infrastructure, there are always risks in the execution of projects. If something goes wrong this often adds large expenses. These extra costs are often for the constructor. Many of these contracts include milestones and associated penalty clauses. If Boskalis fails to meet a milestone this costs money. Boskalis has a long history in these kinds of projects and can control this risk.

To add one last risk is the low investment rate in dredging. They didn't add as many ships to its fleet as competitors. This could provide less growth and could also mean a technology disadvantage to competitors. On the other hand, this kept debt low and reduces the risk of idle ships.

Comparison To Peers: An Attractive Sector

Boskalis is one of the biggest dredging companies in the world. Other large competitors are the Belgian DEME (part of CFE, a public company trading on Euronext), China Harbour Engineering Company (part of China Communications Construction Company (OTCPK:CCCGF), the Dutch company Van Oord (a private company), and Jan De Nul (a Belgian private company).

I'm going to compare Boskalis with CFE. They both trade on Euronext and are both public which makes their figures easy to compare. There are some differences, as well. CFE also has a real estate development branch. Boskalis, on the other hand, is active in towage and salvage. The main branches for both are the dredging and offshore installations.

A quick look at some valuation metrics for both companies:

Boskalis CFE Market capitalization €2.83 B €2.13 B Enterprise value (EV) €2.98 B €2.8 B EV/EBITDA 8.5 5.7 Net debt/EBITDA 0.42 1.90 EBITDA as % of revenue 13.7% 13.4% Dividend rate 2.35% 2.83%

Source: author's calculations

CFE has been performing better over the past few years. The EBITDA remained at a higher level and they didn't need to cut the dividend. They do have a higher level of debt because of investments in a larger and newer fleet. These investments should pay off in the future.

Despite this, CFE does trade at a lower EV/EBITDA multiple. EV/EBITDA compares the enterprise value (EV=market cap + net debt) to the EBITDA (Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization). So this excludes one-off items and does take into account the debt level of the company. It's hard to say if the lower multiple is justified. The higher debt implies a higher risk and more money needed for debt repayments. If Boskalis returns to a higher profitability, this supports the higher multiple as well.

Source: Yahoo Finance

For me, they both look attractive at this point. Boskalis has the potential of a recovery when the large order book also translates into a larger profit. If they can get the profitability improvement as well, this provides extra leverage for the share price. They carry close to no debt which provides a very safe investment as well. The towage and salvage segments are small but do provide a pretty safe and consistent income.

CFE, on the other hand, has proved to be a more consistent performer. The share price reflects this as well. Their EBITDA remained at a decent level and they do have a bright outlook as well. The higher debt is not too high. The debt is at a manageable level. The real estate development has been a fluctuating segment of CFE.

Summary And Key Takeaway

Boskalis is a buy at this price level. The shares dropped too low because of the lower margins last year. A recovery in margin could send the share price back higher quickly.

Especially the long-term prospects make it an attractive company. It carries close to no debt, has the largest order book ever, and should return to higher margins. The buyback program and dividend provide a decent shareholder return.

If you are capable of buying CFE, this may prove a sound investment as well. The company has been investing more in the future by building new ships. The share price didn't depreciate as much though. It is still trading at a lower multiple as Boskalis. CFE does carry more debt.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CFE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I/we have no position in KKWFF, but may initiate a Long position over the next 72 hours.