IPO Update: OneConnect Proposes U.S. IPO Terms

The IPO appears expensive, so I'll be watching it from the sidelines.

OCFT has grown quickly but is producing high and increasing operating losses and operating cash burn.

The firm provides modern financial operations management software to financial institutions in China and greater Asia.

OneConnect Financial has filed to raise $468 million in a U.S. IPO.

OneConnect (OCFT) has filed to raise $468 million in a U.S. IPO of its ADSs, per an amended registration statement.

The company provides a suite of financial operations management software tools to financial institutions in China and the greater Asian region.

OCFT has a potentially bright future but is generating high and increasing operating losses and cash burn and the IPO appears expensive, so I'll be staying away from it.

Shenzhen, China-based OneConnect Financial, a Ping An spin-off founded in 2015, has developed a SaaS financial technology platform to banking service and insurance providers.

Management is headed by Wangchun Ye, who has been with the firm since its inception and was previously general manager of multiple departments in the head office of Huaxia Bank.

Below is a brief overview video of the company’s product launch in Singapore:

Source: OneConnect

The firm has more than 3,700 institutional users as of September 30, 2019, to whom it offers 12 cloud-native solutions and over 50 products, such as increasing revenue, managing risks, improving efficiency, enhancing service quality and reducing costs.

The graphic below shows the firm’s twelve existing solutions and two additional solutions currently in development:

Investors in OneConnect have included SoftBank Vision Fund and parent firm Ping An. Source: Crunchbase

Customer Acquisition

The firm acquires customers through a “adopt-deepen-integrate” strategy, where the firm first offers its solutions for a low or no cost at all to encourage ‘adoption’, and then seeking to further deepen their relationship with the customer to ‘integrate’ their platform.

OneConnect obtains customers largely through its partnerships with Ping An Group and Lufax Holding, which together accounted for 55.5% of the firm’s revenue in the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been dropping, per the table below:

Selling & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 30.4% 2018 31.3% 2017 35.8%

Source: Company registration statement

The selling & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue generated by each dollar of selling & marketing spend, dropped to 1.3x in the most recent nine-month period, as shown in the table below:

Selling & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 1.3 2018 1.9

Source: Company registration statement

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the firm’s average revenue per customer was approximately $59,000, for an average annualized revenue per customer of $78,667.

Notably, management said of its customer retention and expansion rate:

On average, each of our premium customers purchased 3.0 products in 2018, growing from 1.7 in 2016. Our net expansion rate in 2018 for our 2017 customers was 224%, and our net expansion rate in 2018 for our 2017 premium customers was 167%.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by ReportLinker, the global financial services application market was valued at $79 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $ 128 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% between 2019 and 2024

The main factor driving forecast market growth is the growing need for quantifying large quantities of data.

Major competitors that provide or are developing financial software include:

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)

Accenture (ACN)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Fiserv (FISV)

Infosys (INFY)

IBM (IBM)

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

OCFT’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing topline revenue, but at a decelerating rate

Growing gross profit and gross margin, also decelerating

Increasing operating losses but reduced negative operating margin

Sharply increased use of cash in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 219,003,239 67.4% 2018 $ 204,853,478 139.4% 2017 $ 85,575,294 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 71,410,282 105.0% 2018 $ 56,322,464 285.4% 2017 $ 14,613,676 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 32.61% 2018 27.49% 2017 17.08% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (157,696,479) -72.0% 2018 $ (161,502,464) -78.8% 2017 $ (130,926,912) -153.0% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (147,742,817) 2018 $ (172,505,072) 2017 $ (89,258,235) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (207,503,239) 2018 $ (70,903,913) 2017 $ (33,630,147)

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2019, the company had $609.4 million in cash and $715.5 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, was a negative ($277.3 million).

IPO Details

OCFT intends to sell 36 million ADSs representing underlying ordinary shares at a midpoint price of $13.00 per ADS for gross proceeds of approximately $468 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $4.7 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 9.71%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering primarily for enhancement of our platform and technology capabilities, international expansion and strategic investments, sales and marketing activities, and general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs [Asia], J.P. Morgan, Ping An of China Securities, BofA Securities, HSBC, CLSA, and KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Commentary

OneConnect was expected to seek a much higher IPO amount at a higher valuation, so the current filing is quite a come-down from its original ambitions.

The firm’s financials show it is growing revenue quickly, but at a decelerating rate.

Also, OCFT is generating large and growing operating losses as well as sharply increasing operating cash burn.

Selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended lower, a good sign; however, the firm’s selling & marketing efficiency rate has also dropped.

The market opportunity for selling modern software solutions to legacy financial institutions in China and greater Asia is large and likely to grow markedly in the coming years and they are pressured to modernize their slow, costly and antiquated systems.

Like many Chinese firms seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a VIE structure or Variable Interest Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with contractual rights to the firm’s operational results but would not own the underlying assets.

This is a legal gray area that brings the risk of management changing the terms of the contractual agreement or the Chinese government altering the legality of such arrangements. Prospective investors in the IPO would need to factor in this important structural uncertainty.

As a comparable-based valuation, a basket of publicly held software system and application firms in January 2019 were valued at an EV / Sales multiple of 6.99x by the NYU Stern School index produced by noted valuation expert Aswath Damodaran.

Management is asking IPO investors to pay an EV / Sales multiple of 15.91x, or more than twice that reference multiple.

OCFT certainly has promising prospects as a major player in its space, but the IPO appears pricey and the firm is generating high and increasing operating losses and operational cash burn, so I'll pass on the IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: December 12, 2019.

