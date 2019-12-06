Lumber Is Hibernating Around The $400 Level, A Look At Weyerhaeuser

Lumber is a critical industrial commodity. Like crude oil, natural gas, copper and other base metals, and ferrous metals, wood is a building block of infrastructure and essential construction material. Just because the lumber futures market is not as liquid as many other industrial raw materials, it is nonetheless a benchmark when it comes to analyzing the overall health and wellbeing of the global economy.

Over my almost four decades of involvement in the commodities markets, I have never traded or invested in one futures contract of lumber. The market is too illiquid, which leads to price gaps that make the execution of opening or closing risk positions more than a challenge. While I have avoided participating in the lumber futures market, I watch the price action like a hawk. In the US, the price of lumber has significant ramifications when it comes to the housing market. Since the level of mortgage rates impacts the demand for new homes, they are a critical element when it comes to the need for lumber, which is one of the ingredients in construction. Moreover, other infrastructure projects require wood. Economic expansion or contraction translates to changes in the fundamental equation for lumber.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) operates as a real estate investment trust or REIT. WY shares tend to be highly sensitive to not only the level of interest rates but the price of lumber.

Lumber futures can be a wild ride

The lumber market has exhibited a high level of volatility since reaching a low at $214.40 in September 2015. Most raw material markets fell to multiyear lows in late 2015 and early 2016. The price of copper fell to a bottom at $1.9355 per pound in January 2016. Crude oil, the energy commodity that powers the world, declined to $26.05 per barrel in February 2016, and the price of natural gas fell to $1.611 per MMBtu in March 2016. Both levels were multiyear lows. Meanwhile, many other industrial commodities fell to bottoms during that period as Chinese and global economic growth slowed, causing the demand for commodities to decline.

Since then, commodities prices rebounded, and lumber has been no exception. The lumber market has experienced wild price swings.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart of lumber futures shows, when the price of wood was on its low in September 2015, the previous all-time peak price was at $493.50 per 1,000 board feet in 1993.

The price of lumber began to climb in late 2015. By April 2017, the price was flirting with the $400 per 1,000 board feet level. In October 2017, lumber reached $500, a new record level. In 2018, the price took off on the upside as it reached a new all-time high at $659 when gravity hit the illiquid futures market, sending it back below the $300 level by late 2018.

Since then, the price of lumber has recovered back to the $400 level. From a longer-term perspective, the quarterly chart illustrates that the lumber futures market has made higher lows and higher highs since 2009. In the wake of the global financial crisis, the price fell to a low at $137.90 during the first quarter of 2009. The most recent correction that took lumber futures from $659 in May 2018 to a low at $286.10 in May 2019 and back to the $400 is a sign that the price action was overdone on the upside and the downside. The quarterly chart shows that while relative strength on the long-term chart is in neutral territory, price momentum displays an oversold condition and appears to be turning higher with the price around $400 per 1,000 board feet.

Rising price and rising open interest - a bullish sign for the price of wood

A shorter-term picture of the lumber futures arena displays the price recovery since mid-July.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of January lumber futures shows that the price has moved from $332.90 on July 17 to its most recent peak at $427.70 per 1,000 board feet on November 25. On December 5, the price of wood futures was trading at just above the $400 level at $407.30. The solid line reflects the total number of open long and short positions in the lumber futures market. Since lumber tends to be illiquid, changes in the open interest are a vital t tool when it comes to monitoring the market's sentiment for the price of wood. The daily chart shows that when lumber reached its low in mid-July, the open interest metric had been falling. Declining open interest when the price is dropping is not typically a technical validation of a bearish trend in a futures market, and the price of lumber began to rise. In mid-September, open interest in the lumber futures market reached a low of 1,888 contracts, which was the lowest level since 2003. Since then, the metric has risen steadily with the price of wood, which is usually a technical validation of a bullish trend in a futures market. At 3,221 contracts on December 4, the open interest was just below its recent high at 3,461 contracts on November 25, the day that the price of wood futures reached its recent peak of $417.70 per 1,000 board feet on the nearby January lumber futures contract.

The open interest data support the recent bullish price action in the lumber futures market.

Low interest rates are bullish for lumber

The US Federal Reserve increased the short-term Fed Funds rate four times in 2018 for a total of one full percentage point. At the same time, the central bank continued to administer its rote program of balance sheet normalization. What amounted to quantitative tightening pushed interest rates higher further out along the yield curve throughout 2018. Rising US interest rates hit the lumber market hard after the price reached a high at $659 per 1,000 board feet in May 2018 and sent the price below the $300 level.

In 2019, the Fed reversed course. Since July 31, the central bank ended its balance sheet normalization program and took upward pressure off rates further out along the yield curve, which helped to lower mortgage rates. At the same time, the Fed cut the short-term Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points three times since July 31. The central bank rolled back three-quarters of the tightening from 2018 so far this year.

Falling interest rates in the US are bullish for the demand for new homes, which translates to increased requirements for lumber. At the same time, other nations around the world have lowered domestic interest rates. In September, the European Central Bank cut its deposit rate to a new low at negative 50 basis points. The lower interest rate environment over the past months is a supportive factor for the price of wood.

The Fed will remain quiet - stability after a round of rate cuts is supportive

The Fed is likely done cutting rates in 2019, and the odds favor no further short-term rate cuts by the FOMC at its December meeting. However, the most recent statements from Chairman Powell and other voting members of the committee have said that rates are not moving higher any time soon. Two reasons could leave short-term rates at the current level throughout 2020, and one could send them even lower.

The interest rate differential between the US and Europe suggests that any move to tighten credit by the Fed would increase the gap between US and European rates with consequences for the US economy. At the current level of the Fed Funds rate, the short-term spread is 2.00%-2.50%. A widening of that spread could impact the currency markets, so the Fed is likely to keep rates at least at the current level to maintain stability. The second reason is that 2020 is an election year in the US. The Fed is an apolitical body. As such, the central bank is likely to refrain from any changes in monetary policy that could benefit one political party or the other over the coming months leading up to the November 2020 election.

Last week, optimism over a "phase one" trade agreement between the US and China declined. We are not likely to see any deal by the end of this year, and President Trump said that there might not be an agreement until after the November 2020 election. At the same time, President Trump slapped tariffs on steel and aluminum exports from Brazil and Argentina to the US last week as he opened up two new fronts in a widening trade war. One of the reasons for the Fed's recent easing war the concern over the potential for a global recession caused by protectionist policies. The trade war could be the one factor that leads the Fed to cut rates further if economic data begins to deteriorate over the coming weeks and months.

The bottom line is that US interest rates will not be rising any time soon, which is good news for both real estate investment trusts and the price of wood.

WY - an attractive dividend in the wood REIT

Weyerhaeuser Company is a real estate investment trust with a call option on lumber attached. WY owns or leases 12 million acres of timberlands in the United States and manages additional properties under long-term licenses in Canada. The company generated $7.5 billion in net sales in 2018 and employed approximately 9,300 people. WY has a market capitalization of $21.793 billion and trades an average of over three million shares each day. As a REIT, WY pays its shareholders an attractive dividend of 4.59% at its share price of $29.25 on December 5.

On October 9, the price of January lumber futures reached a low at $360.40 per 1,000 board feet. The most recent high at $427.70 came on November 25, as the price of wood appreciated by 18.7% over the period.

Source: Barchart

Within the same timeframe, WY shares rose from $26.24 on October 8 to a high at $30.28 on November 4, a rise of 15.4%. WY shares were trading at $29.25 on December 5 with January lumber futures at the $407.30 per 1,000 board feet level.

During the heart of the winter season, the quiet time of the year for construction, the price of lumber is hibernating around the $400 level. The low level of interest rates and the prospects for new home demand given low mortgage rates are supportive factors for both REITs and the price of lumber. WY is a company that will benefit from the current environment that supports the price of wood going into 2020.

