Model N: You Guessed It, Switch To Calls

Since I last looked at Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN), the shares are up about 45%, against a gain of 4.25% for the S&P 500. The company has published some more financial statements since then, so I thought I'd look in on the name to see if it's worth buying at these levels. I'll review the most recent fiscal year's financial performance and will look at the stock as a thing distinct from the company. I'll also assess the "switch to calls" strategy that I outlined in my previous article. For those who are just too excited to wait until the end of this article, I'll come to the point. While there are several reasons to be increasingly optimistic about this name, I think all of that good news is baked into the price. I think the shares are dangerously overpriced at these levels, and the prudent move remains switching out of the shares and into call options as proxies. This worked out relatively well in the past, and I think it will do so again.

Financial Performance

I was reasonably pleasantly surprised by the financial performance at Model N over the past fiscal year. In spite of the fact that revenue declined by 8.6% from the prior period, key drivers of prior losses also declined. In particular, G&A expense was down about 35% from the prior period. Additionally, long-term debt declined fully 15% from the same time last year, and the capital structure is very solid (cash and equivalents swamp long term debt). Before readers worry that I've turned into a bull here, I will point out that losses persist, obviously. These losses need to be financed somehow, and this has led to further dilution, with share count up by ~6% over the year. In my view, the financial performance here has been relatively good, though I would like to see the company turn a profit before I give it a clean bill of financial health.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

I think it's always a good idea to look at the stock itself, as a thing distinct from the business, as stocks are often driven by fears and manias that have little to do with the underlying. Since they're so often such poor proxies, we need to look at them as separate animals.

During the most recent conference call, Jason Blessing expressed a fair bit of confidence about the future by pointing out that the company exceeded expectations for the quarter. It seems that the executive team at Model N is quite optimistic about the future. To quote Blessing directly,

I believe we are still in the early days of realizing our potential as a vertical SaaS company. Over the last year, we set the cornerstones for executing on our long-term strategy by focusing on our two core vertical markets; life sciences, and high tech. In these large under-penetrated markets, we have a significant market opportunity, a very favorable competitive position, deep domain expertise, and mission-critical products.

Of particular interest is the fact that the company won several key victories during the most recent quarter. For example, "a longtime customer, multi-billion dollar medical device leader selected Model N to help power its multi-year strategy." There's optimism aplenty, but in my view, optimism is a dangerous thing in a stock. If the market's expectations get ahead of themselves, sooner or later, the company will disappoint, and the stock will decline in price. For that reason, I generally want to avoid stocks that have too much optimism priced in.

I judge the optimism embedded in a stock in a number of ways, but in particular, I focus on the simple ratio between price and some measure of economic value (earnings, free cash, operating cash and the like.) The following chart describes this relationship well in my view.

Data by YCharts

When I last wrote about the name, I was worried about (some would say 'went on about') the price to free cash flow of ~80. The shares have since gotten even more optimistically priced in my view, which obviously enhances the risk here.

Assessing the "Switch To Calls" Strategy

When I last published on this name, I suggested that this stock is a poor investment because of the valuation. That said, I thought there was a great chance that the crowd would lift the shares higher, and the crowd obliged. So, I wanted investors to switch out of the dangerously priced shares, but maintain exposure to upside from the crowd's mania. In particular, I suggested that investors sell the shares and buy the February 2020 Model N calls with a strike price of $20. At the time, the bid ask spread on these was $2.15 to $2.85. These calls have been pulled along with the stock, having last traded hands at $11.20, for an $8.35 (290%) gain. The shares, by contrast, are up exactly $10. This situation perfectly encapsulates the impact and value of replacing shares with call options in my view. Although the shares would have generated an extra $1.65 in gains over the call options, they would have done so by employing an extra $17.65. I think an extra $1.65 for much higher levels of capital deployed isn't worth it on a risk-reward basis.

I think the price action we've seen at Model N further vindicates the "switch to call" strategy for these sorts of stocks. An investor would have received fully 83.5% of the gains, while risking only 14% of the capital. While I'm not myself a Model N long, I would recommend, again, that investors switch to calls.

Specifically, I think it would be prudent for bulls in this name to sell the calls I recommended earlier to lock in the gains (what the market giveth, the market can taketh away), and buy near at the money calls. Specifically, I recommend the May 2020 calls with a strike of $30. These are currently bid-asked at $2.80-3.00. In my view, if an investor switches out of the shares, they gain access to much of the upside from this stock, at a fraction (~11%) of the capital at risk.

Risks to this Approach

Before switching to calls, I think investors should be aware of the risks inherent in call options relative to shares. The great thing about calls is that they have a limited lifespan. I consider this a great positive for calls because it forces us to revisit our investment theses often. Like many things, though, the greatest benefit is also the greatest weakness. The fact that calls expire means that it is quite possible for shares to languish while the call exists, causing it to lose 100% of its value. I've sometimes been frustrated by watching shares skyrocket a few weeks after calls I owned expired. In my view, calls are less risky than shares because they require less capital. That said, shares never expire (though they can languish for years, which is as bad in my view). If an investor is comfortable switching out of the shares and into calls, they should be willing to buy calls again at an appropriate strike price and duration if and when the calls I'm recommending here expire.

Conclusion

I think 2019 was a good year for Model N, and it may be the case that the company is on its way to profitability. The company certainly demonstrated that they can reduce costs when sales drop, and I consider that dynamism critically important. In addition, there are many reasons to conclude that the company is at the beginning of a long and profitable journey. The problem from my perspective is the valuation. The stock was very expensive when I last looked in on the name, and now, it's very, very expensive. I think switching from shares to calls offers the greatest risk-reward for investors here. If investors followed my advice last time, they would have achieved over 80% of the upside the stock has delivered, with only 14% of the risk. I recommend this approach here again. I think the stock is too risky a bet, but there's a good chance that it'll be driven higher. Call options represent the best way to exploit this situation now as they did this past July.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.