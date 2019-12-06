JetBlue Airways Stock Could Triple By 2025, Thanks To 6 Key Margin Expansion Catalysts

EPS is likely to rise to at least $4.99 by 2025, and potentially as high as $7.29. Based on peer valuations, even the low end of that range could support a $60 stock price.

Additional margin-accretive initiatives will ramp up in the early 2020s. The replacement of JetBlue's high-cost E190 fleet with the ultra-efficient A220-300 could boost JetBlue's pre-tax margin by 3 percentage points.

As a result, EPS could rise from less than $2 today to between $3 and $4 by 2021, potentially enabling JetBlue stock to double (or more) within two years.

However, four key profit improvement initiatives that could collectively boost JetBlue's pre-tax margin by 5 percentage points will come on line by 2021.

A few years ago, JetBlue Airways (JBLU) was flying high. The rollout of the airline's popular "Mint" business class service on transcontinental routes beginning in mid-2014 coincided with a sharp drop in fuel prices. As a result, adjusted EPS jumped 35% from $0.52 in 2013 to $0.70 in 2014 and then nearly tripled to $1.98 in 2015.

JetBlue stock surged in response. Over a two-year period beginning in late September of 2013, JetBlue shares quadrupled from single-digit territory to a 10-year high of around $27.

Since then, JetBlue has experienced volatile earnings results, punctuated by severe margin pressure in 2017 and 2018. This caused the stock to retreat from its late-2015 high. For the past four years or so, JetBlue stock has been bouncing around the $20 mark.

Data by YCharts

However, four long-planned revenue growth and cost savings initiatives are set to pay off in a big way over the next two years. The earnings lift from one of those projects (the addition of highly efficient Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) A321neos to the fleet) will continue to grow in the following years, while two other profit growth initiatives will ramp up between 2021 and 2025. These initiatives are poised to drive substantial margin improvement and rapid (if not entirely smooth) EPS growth for JetBlue. In fact, EPS could surge to between $4.99 and $7.29 by 2025, enabling JetBlue stock to triple to at least $60, with even more upside if EPS reaches the upper part of that range.

Investors appear to be dramatically underestimating JetBlue's margin expansion and profit growth potential. The Wall Street consensus does call for EPS to rise 26% next year to $2.43, just shy of the low end of management's $2.50-$3.00 target range. Yet the consensus price target is just $21.61 (about 9 times projected 2020 EPS): a valuation consistent with zero earnings growth beyond 2020. Given that more than half of the benefits from JetBlue's various margin initiatives are set to hit the bottom line after 2020, it's clear that analysts (and investors) are extremely skeptical about the company's strategy. There are several potential explanations for this skepticism, but none are very compelling.

First, JetBlue hasn't delivered as much margin expansion as expected recently. Yet that can largely be traced to the delayed implementation of some of JetBlue's profit growth initiatives. With multiple initiatives now set to pay off in quick succession, the long-awaited margin improvement will naturally follow.

Second, investors may not believe JetBlue's margin improvement plan is realistic. However, most of the company's biggest margin initiatives (upgrading to larger, more fuel-efficient aircraft; adding more seats to existing planes; and introducing basic economy pricing) are proven tactics that have been implemented successfully across most of the U.S. airline industry already. JetBlue is merely catching up to its competitors, and there is no reason to expect the plans that have worked everywhere else to fail at JetBlue.

Third, investors and analysts may doubt that a pre-tax margin 5 percentage points (or more) higher than JetBlue's current 9.4% adjusted pre-tax margin is really sustainable. However, JetBlue had an even higher pre-tax margin just a few years ago. Moreover, many low-fare carriers have been capable of mid-teens pre-tax margins, both historically and today.

In short, JetBlue stock trades as if the company's expected 26% EPS growth in 2020 will be a one-off occurrence, whereas 2020 actually looks like just one year in a multiyear period of rapid earnings growth.

Erratic earnings trends have undermined the valuation

JetBlue Airways managed to avoid bankruptcy during the Great Recession, unlike several of its peers. However, it didn't experience a strong recovery in the following years. JetBlue's lack of a business class product made it hard to appeal to corporate travelers, especially in the ultra-competitive New York market: JetBlue's hometown and largest base of operations. Meanwhile, the carrier experienced severe cost inflation, driven by rising labor costs and out-of-control maintenance costs for its fleet of 100-seat Embraer E190s.

The result was subpar profitability: JetBlue's pre-tax margin was just 4.2% in 2012. Its adjusted pre-tax margin improved modestly to 5.1% in 2013. This earned JetBlue a reputation as a serial underperformer.

Falling fuel prices and the launch of Mint (which dramatically exceeded expectations) turned things around almost overnight. JetBlue's pre-tax margin surged to 17.1% in 2015 and improved further to 18.3% in 2016.

(JetBlue introduced its Mint premium cabin for transcontinental flights in 2014. Image source: JetBlue Airways.)

It was inevitable that margins would recede a bit from that high point. Low fuel prices enabled airlines to grow faster, and the extra competition eventually drove airfares lower. Furthermore, after crashing roughly 75% between mid-2014 and early 2016, oil prices started to rebound, reversing some of JetBlue's cost tailwinds.

Even so, investors weren't prepared for the level of earnings pressure that followed. JetBlue's adjusted pre-tax margin plunged to 13.0% in 2017, 8.5% in 2018, and 9.4% for the 12-month period ending on Sept. 30, 2019.

This choppy track record has made investors doubt management's target of boosting EPS to a range of $2.50-$3.00 by 2020. JetBlue stock trades for less than eight times the low end of that range: an extremely low valuation for a company with ample growth prospects and a solid balance sheet. JetBlue needs to demonstrate that it can sustain higher margins to win investors over.

Four key catalysts are converging

JetBlue has a credible plan to improve its profit margin, particularly over the next two years. At its biennial investor events held in 2014, 2016, and 2018, JetBlue laid out various initiatives to boost its profitability. Four of the most important profit improvement initiatives will finally pay off in 2020 and 2021. These four profit catalysts are:

Adding ultra-efficient A321neos to the fleet A320 fleet modifications to add seats Structural cost reductions Blue Basic: basic economy pricing

Let's take a look at how these catalysts are setting JetBlue up for meaningful margin expansion over the next two years.

A321neos are finally entering the fleet

JetBlue's first Airbus A321neo began scheduled service in late September. Thanks to its state-of-the-art engines, the A321neo has operating costs roughly equal to those of the A320 jets that account for about half of JetBlue's fleet. However, the A321neo can hold 200 seats in the dense configuration that JetBlue will use for most of its near-term deliveries, compared to 150 or 162 seats (depending on configuration) for its A320s.

Even if the additional seats on the A321neo are filled at average fares 50% below what the A320 would achieve, the margin opportunity is tremendous, because the incremental cost is minimal. In this scenario, the A321neo's contribution margin would likely exceed that of the A320 by 12-15 percentage points.

(Image source: JetBlue Airways.)

Initially, JetBlue planned to begin flying the A321neo in 2018. Several years ago, it pushed back its first delivery to 2019 to accommodate production snafus at Airbus. But Airbus has continued to struggle with A321neo output (particularly the "Airbus Cabin Flex" variant that JetBlue selected). As a result, JetBlue expects to receive just 6 of the 13 A321neos that were scheduled to arrive in 2019 by year-end, and deliveries have been back-loaded within 2019. Airbus will likely fall further behind in 2020, leaving the carrier with at most 20 A321neos by the end of next year, whereas its fleet plan calls for 28.

In short, whereas JetBlue had once expected to have 21 Airbus A321neos in its fleet by the end of 2019, it won't reach that point until 2021. Still, by 2021, the high-density A321neo should represent about 10% of JetBlue's capacity. At that penetration rate, the A321neo's estimated 12-15 percentage point margin advantage would lift JetBlue's overall pre-tax margin by up to 1.5 percentage points.

A320 fleet modifications are ramping up

A second promising fleet initiative is the addition of 12 seats to each of JetBlue's 130 A320s, bringing them up to 162 seats. This plan was first announced at JetBlue's 2014 investor day. At that time, JetBlue hoped to finish the fleet modifications by late 2018.

Ultimately, JetBlue decided to modify its A321s first, delaying the start of the A320 retrofit program. Later, quality issues related to the new galleys and lavatories installed to create room for the extra seats forced JetBlue to postpone the project until the problems could be resolved. The retrofits finally began in earnest last year, but this year's A321neo delivery delays led JetBlue to delay the program further in order to keep more A320s in service during 2019.

As a result, JetBlue had only reconfigured 28 of its 130 A320s as of the summer peak season. It expects to end the year with about 50 "restyled" A320s, but still hopes to complete the other 80 aircraft in 2020.

JetBlue estimates that this project will ultimately boost annual operating income by $70 million-$80 million. So far, it has only realized a fraction of that upside. Even if the carrier meets its aggressive target of finishing the retrofits next year, it won't get the full benefit (equivalent to nearly 1 percentage point of margin accretion) until 2021.

(Source: JetBlue Airways 2018 Investor Day presentation, slide 33.)

JetBlue's structural cost program is on target

While fleet initiatives are important to improving JetBlue's cost structure, they aren't the only source of savings. Three years ago, management detailed a structural cost savings plan designed to reduce annual costs by $250 million-$300 million exiting 2020. Key savings drivers include renegotiating contracts to capitalize on JetBlue's growing scale and using automation and customer self-service options to increase labor productivity.

JetBlue is on pace to reach the high end of that target range, having locked in $279 million of annual savings by the end of last quarter. Less than $200 million of that amount is running through its 2019 income statement, with most of the rest coming in 2020. That could add another full percentage point of margin accretion.

"Blue Basic" will generate incremental revenue

On the revenue side, JetBlue was late to introduce a "basic economy" fare. Typically, these fares do not include advance seat selection or any flexibility for flight changes or upgrades (among other restrictions). Numerous airlines have successfully deployed basic economy fares to improve price discrimination. They can advertise very low base fares to attract price-sensitive customers, while encouraging the majority of customers to upgrade to less-restrictive fares.

JetBlue estimates that the introduction of Blue Basic will drive $150 million of incremental annual revenue. Based on JetBlue's projected 2020 revenue (a little less than $9 billion), that would boost its pre-tax margin by more than 1.5 percentage points.

Blue Basic fares went live in November. As a result, JetBlue won't recognize the full benefit of this initiative in 2020. Alaska Airlines began selling similar "Saver" fares almost exactly a year ago, and didn't see the full run-rate benefit until the second quarter of this year.

Sizing up the near-term margin opportunity

Delays to the A320 retrofit program and A321neo delivery schedule removed key earnings catalysts that could have boosted EPS over the past few years. Those earnings tailwinds will finally kick in during 2020 and 2021, just as JetBlue's structural cost program fully hits its stride and the Blue Basic rollout starts to pay dividends.

(Image source: JetBlue Airways.)

Together, these four catalysts could boost JetBlue's pre-tax margin by about 5 percentage points by 2021, bringing its pre-tax margin to a likely range of 12%-15%, all else equal. Depending on JetBlue's exact growth rate, tax rate, and share count, this would imply EPS between $3 and $4 for 2021.

JetBlue Projected 2021 Results Conservative Case Aggressive Case Revenue $9.3 billion $9.6 billion Pre-tax margin 12% 15% Effective tax rate 26% 25% Net income $826 million $1.08 billion Share count 275 million 270 million EPS $3.00 $4.00

A lot of the bull-bear debate in recent years has revolved around whether or not JetBlue will hit its 2020 EPS target range of $2.50-$3.00. But with a significant chunk of the margin lift from JetBlue's four catalysts likely to come in 2021, investors may be worrying too much about where precisely JetBlue's earnings will land next year. (Incidentally, I think management's target range is well within reach.) By 2021, EPS is likely to exceed the high end of the 2020 guidance range.

Substantial long-term earnings growth potential, too

There's plenty of room for JetBlue's EPS growth to continue after 2021. Even if its profit margin remained stable, EPS would likely grow at least 10% annually, on average. First, while there are ebbs and flows, JetBlue has achieved a high-single-digit compound annual revenue growth rate for many years. Second, the company has been aggressively repurchasing its stock recently, shrinking its share count by more than 13% over the past three years. The share count could continue to decline by 4%-5% annually going forward.

JetBlue has plenty of expansion opportunities to enable revenue growth in the years ahead. Most notably, it has ordered longer-range variants of the A321neo from Airbus. This will allow it to begin flying to London in 2021, with other destinations in Europe (and possibly southern South America) following thereafter. An expanded international footprint could open up new growth opportunities built around connecting travelers from smaller domestic markets to Europe and Latin America via JetBlue's Boston, Fort Lauderdale, and New York focus cities.

There are additional margin catalysts coming after 2021. First, JetBlue will replace its 100-seat E190s with a new fleet of Airbus A220-300s beginning in late 2020, with the vast majority of the replacements coming between 2023 and 2025. As alluded to above, the E190s have been more expensive to operate than expected.

JetBlue estimates that operating the A220-300 will cost 29% less per seat than the E190. Put another way, the operating cost of a 140-seat A220-300 will be similar to that of a 100-seat E190. Once JetBlue replaces its entire fleet of 60 E190s, the margin lift should be about 3 percentage points.

(Image source: JetBlue Airways 2018 Fleet Update presentation, slide 7)

Second, JetBlue is investing in growing its non-airline revenue (e.g. hotel bookings, vacation packages, car rentals, and other travel products). It is hard to verify the scale of the opportunity, but management says that these offerings could generate $70 million-$80 million of incremental annual operating income in 2022 compared to 2020, with more room for growth thereafter.

Third, the A321neo fleet will continue to grow rapidly in 2021 and beyond. By the end of 2024, JetBlue is set to have at least 85 A321neos in its fleet, including 26 longer-range variants for international routes (13 A321LRs and 13 A321XLRs). This will help offset normal cost inflation in the years ahead, due to the A321neo's superior cost structure.

Valuation

JetBlue Airways stock currently trades for about 10 times trailing earnings. While low earnings multiples are common in the airline industry, Alaska Air Group shares trade for about 12 times trailing earnings, while Southwest Airlines stock trades for nearly 13 times trailing earnings.

This valuation gap doesn't make sense, particularly because JetBlue has one of the best balance sheets in the airline industry. Its debt-to-cap ratio is similar to that of Southwest (see slide 18) at around 30% and far superior to that of any other U.S. airline. At the very least, JetBlue stock should be valued similarly to Southwest Airlines, which would imply a fair value of about $24.

However, this still ignores JetBlue's unique margin expansion potential. If EPS rises to $3 by 2021 (the low end of my forecast range), it would support a year-end 2021 share price of at least $36, based on Alaska's valuation of 12 times trailing earnings. Furthermore, JetBlue is well positioned to keep expanding its pre-tax margin beyond 2021, primarily due to the E190-to-A220 transition.

In a conservative case, where revenue starts at $9.3 billion in 2021 and grows at a 6% compound annual rate thereafter, revenue would reach $11.7 billion by 2025. At a 14% pre-tax margin (which implies minimal margin expansion compared to the midpoint of the two scenarios for 2021 outlined above), with a 26% effective tax rate and a 3% annual decline in the share count from 275 million in 2021 to 243 million by 2025, EPS would rise to nearly $5 in 2025.

In a more aggressive case, where 2021 revenue is $9.6 billion and rises 8% annually afterwards, JetBlue would generate $13.1 billion of revenue by 2025. Based on a pre-tax margin of 17% (still lower than the 2015-2016 peak), a 25% effective tax rate, and a 2025 share count of 229 million (down 4% annually compared to 2021), EPS would surpass $7.

JetBlue Projected 2025 Results Conservative Case Aggressive Case Revenue $11.7 billion $13.1 billion Pre-tax margin 14% 17% Effective tax rate 26% 25% Net income $1.21 billion $1.67 billion Share count 243 million 229 million EPS $4.99 $7.29

Even EPS of $4.99 would support a $60 share price by the end of 2025, based on a valuation of 12 times earnings: in line with Alaska's current valuation and slightly worse than that of Southwest Airlines. If EPS were to reach $7.29, a higher multiple of 13 times earnings (in line with Southwest's current valuation) would be warranted. This would give JetBlue stock upside all the way to $95 by 2025.

Assessing the risks

Competition is the biggest risk for JetBlue (and airlines more generally). Market share on a given route or in a given city tends to be a good predictor of profitability. When there isn't much direct competition, it's easier to charge high fares and thereby earn high margins. By contrast, higher competition can lead to bouts of overcapacity and fare wars, undermining unit revenue and profitability.

JetBlue has always faced robust competition in two of its three top focus cities: New York and Fort Lauderdale. It has differentiated itself in New York by primarily targeting leisure travelers, whereas most of its rivals, such as Delta Air Lines (DAL), focus on the business market. JetBlue also stands out from its competitors in New York and Fort Lauderdale by offering a big selection of flights to the Caribbean and Latin America. These routes appeal to the "visiting friends and relatives" market as well as leisure travelers.

(Delta is JetBlue's most important competitor. Image source: Delta Air Lines.)

By contrast, JetBlue carries lots of business traffic in Boston, where it is easily the largest airline. (It also has a strong presence in the leisure market.) Yet it faces a growing threat from Delta Air Lines there. Delta has grown rapidly at Logan Airport over the past few years and expects to operate up to 200 peak-day departures by 2021, up from just 90 in 2017.

That said, growth by JetBlue and Delta in Boston hasn't led to significant overcapacity, because other airlines have responded by shrinking. Additionally, Delta controls just 21 gates in Boston, which will prevent it from moving beyond 200 daily departures anytime soon. Finally, JetBlue's plan to begin transatlantic flights in 2021 will dramatically improve its competitive position in Boston, as London is the biggest business market that it does not serve yet from Logan Airport.

Costs and operational execution represent the other big business risk for JetBlue. Airlines have proven adept at raising fares to offset increases in jet fuel prices when necessary. Still, particularly in the short run, a fuel price spike could offset some or all of JetBlue's margin expansion drivers.

The slow progress of some of JetBlue's recent profit improvement initiatives also highlights execution risk as a key risk factor. For example, if JetBlue experiences new delivery delays for its A321neo and A220 orders, struggles with the launch of Blue Basic fares, or fails to drive the ancillary revenue growth it expects, it may be unable to deliver on its full earnings growth potential.

Tax changes also could have a significant impact on JetBlue's profitability. Some Democratic presidential candidates support rolling back the corporate tax cuts passed in late 2017. That could raise JetBlue's effective tax rate from 25% or 26% today back to around 38%. For any level of pre-tax income, this would reduce net income by about 17%.

In a bearish scenario, where JetBlue's revenue rises only 5% annually through 2025 (reaching $10.9 billion), its pre-tax margin remains flat at 9.4% (due to poor execution of its margin expansion initiatives and a spike in oil prices or stiffer-than-expected competition), and the tax rate does return to 38%, JetBlue could still grow EPS to $2.61 by 2025. That could support a 2025 price target of $26 based on JetBlue's current valuation of 10 times earnings. In other words, even if JetBlue falls far short of its potential over the next six years, the stock could still rise a respectable 38% over that period.

JetBlue 2025 Bear Case Bear Case Results Revenue $10.9 billion Pre-tax margin 9.4% Effective tax rate 38% Net income $635 million Share count 243 million EPS $2.61 Price target $26

Conclusion

Today, JetBlue stock trades for around 10 times trailing earnings, most likely because investors have given up on the company's margin expansion initiatives. However, while implementation of certain initiatives has been delayed, the long-awaited margin and earnings improvement is set to hit the bottom line in 2020 and 2021.

Indeed, four key initiatives (the addition of A321neos to the fleet, retrofitting of the A320 fleet with additional seats, structural cost reductions, and the implementation of basic economy pricing) could boost JetBlue's pre-tax margin by about 5 percentage points by 2021, all else equal. Additional margin expansion levers could drive further improvement in the following years.

This sets the stage for EPS to rise to between $4.99 and $7.29 by 2025, depending on whether JetBlue faces external headwinds that offset some of its margin expansion initiatives. If EPS merely reaches the low end of that range, JetBlue stock could more than triple to $60. There is upside to as much as $95 if EPS hits the high end of the range. Moreover, with the stock trading at such a low valuation today, JetBlue shares could rise significantly over the next six years even if the company misfires on its profit growth initiatives and EPS falls well short of $5.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JBLU, ALK, DAL, ERJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long Jan. 2021 $40 calls on LUV.