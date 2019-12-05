Campbell Soup: Decent Story, Though Bottom Line Management Needs Improvement

About the Company:

Campbell Soup (CPB) is a food company, which manufactures and markets food products, with its core segments divided into Americas Simple Meals and Beverages (includes retail and food service channel businesses, such as Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; and Pace Mexican sauces) and Global Biscuits and Snacks (includes Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, bakery and frozen products, and Arnott's biscuits.).

Valuation:

We see a valuation multiple of 18x as appropriate for 2020 earnings: it consists of 16x for the average industry comps and about 2x for the beverage premium and its margins. When we apply this multiple to our EPS estimate of $2.55, we get the target price of $48. Our rating is Neutral.

Why We Remain Neutral:

Non-stop investments needed: As we continue to analyze various segments of Campbell Soup's businesses, we don't see a company on the "auto-pilot" that can generate consistent growth without incremental investments. Whether it's Meals & Beverages or the U.S. Soup, there is a certain formula that the company needs to apply, with specific dollars of investments yielding a top-line growth range. Per management's own commentary: "We are injecting much needed investment and continuing to strengthen important retailer relationships while also rationalizing the portfolio." At the same time, there is a positive aspect to this sensitivity analysis: one could argue that these sensitivities allow CPB to better forecast its revenue traction.

Softness around V8: While the company insists that management is reshaping positioning around the V8, we believe that it's a bit too late in this department. Not only do we anticipate a 30 bps hit in revenue, but also at least 5-10 bps margin squeeze.

Snacks segment remains a bright spot: Organic sales for this business rose 2% Y/Y in 3Q, despite the 1% headwind for partner brands, a legacy issue from the previous quarter. Eight out of nine power snack brands grew and held share in 3Q, albeit marketing investments that we mentioned in the first bullet continue to be key.

Mixed effects from the sale of European chips business: With the sale of this business completed in October, we see effects on the overall company as mixed, since a vital growth driver will now be lacking, although we do recognize that parts of it were deadweight. It remains to be seen what specific acquisitions, if any, will be there to replace it in the near future, though it is our understanding that the company is seeking inorganic growth exclusively from the US side (albeit "never say never").

Online presence solid: We note that the online presence for the company remains solid and we do not see the need for further upgrades at this time. It is our hope that the company that is already heavily invested in marketing spend will not further up the SG&A on the IT side.

New management: We welcome the hiring of the new CFO, Mick Beekhuizen, who joined Campbell from Chobani. Over the years, the company has been keen on recruiting fresh blood with new ideas.

Risks to Our Thesis:

Reputation risks, since any cases of food poisoning or recall could undermine the company’s brand. Macro risks, since most Campbell Soup's products are not items of immediate need for consumption, there is always a risk that people cut back when economic times are tough. Country-specific regulation: every country is different in terms of food safety practices they have, which often results in extra red tape and incremental costs to the producers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.