The Solution To High Drug Prices In The U.S. Is Mass Importation

The mass importation of FDA approved drugs into the US would result in huge savings and narrow the price differential between the US and the rest of the world.

No matter how many times it’s been settled throughout history, one of the most basic questions in economics keeps popping up again and again, as if for the first time. Why do things cost what they cost? Once again this question is being pondered, this time by researchers in the field of drug prices in multiple sclerosis. Once again, researchers are reinventing the wheel.

Published in the journal Neurology over Thanksgiving weekend, four researchers from Oregon State University sought out to discover the reasons behind pricing dynamics in MS. The question could just as easily apply across any transaction, as there is nothing special or “supereconomic” if you will, about the pricing of drugs for any disease over the price of anything else in an economy. What the researchers found was that contrary to industry claims that drug prices are set according to research and development costs that must be recouped, they are actually determined first and foremost by the prices of existing competitors in the market.

Competitor pricing is really the starting point of any product in any market. How much are people willing to pay for it, or something similar to it, in the real world? This pricing strategy is how the Soviet Union for example was able to survive for 70 years with no integrated market economy, namely by pricing goods and services at similar levels to what they were in the United States at the time. Without a basic idea of what a market can support in terms of prices, there is no economy and you end up with chaos.

Another way of putting it is that this new MS drug pricing research once again disproves Karl Marx’s labor theory of value. How much labor (in this case R&D costs) that goes into any product is irrelevant to its final price. If a 1oz gold nugget falls into your backyard from space and you pick it up, it’s still worth about $1,470 even though nobody invested any labor in acquiring it. Prices are set by supply and demand, not by the cost of labor or R&D.

What the paper tells us then is that lowering R&D costs like the cost of clinical trials, will not by itself impact drug prices. What will then? The only way to lower prices is to either raise supply or lower demand. By the laws of economics there is no other possible way. Raising supply is easier than pushing down demand, and in order to raise supply sufficiently to really impact prices there would have to be little to no trade barriers to importing drugs. This is something that the Trump Administration is considering, despite Trump’s reputation for trade wars. CNBC reported late last month that a plan to allow the importation of insulin from Canada is in the works.

If we look at the data, this type of move could actually work for more than just insulin. Consider Medicare Part D for example. Just as taxpayer-funded student loans increase the price of college tuition, taxpayer-funded prescription drug coverage increases the price of prescription drugs. The complete data from Medicare Part D for 2014-2017 shows 16 drugs from 11 companies vacuuming up enormous amounts of taxpayer money. The companies are Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY), Pfizer (PFE), Merck (MRK), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), AbbVie (ABBV), Sanofi (SNY), Novo Nordisk (NVO), Amgen (AMGN), Allergan (AGN), and Biogen (BIIB).

The criteria for “enormous” I used here are drugs that have crossed the $1B threshold in annual Medicare part D spending, and also have an annual rate of price increase per dosage unit since 2013 of 10% or more. If Medicare spending on these drugs is through the roof, then the situation is likely very similar across other venues like Medicaid or private insurance coverage, as prices tend to rise together across an economy in synch.

There is something even more interesting though in the Medicare Part D data, and that is that 6 of the 16 offending drugs, or close to 40%, are for diabetes. Obviously ending Medicare Part D is politically impossible, until and unless a debt crisis forces the issue. What is possible however is to open up trade barriers to drugs, which President Trump can do unilaterally. According to DrugWatch, the average savings for US individuals importing select drugs from abroad is 56%. The exact select drugs here can be found in a dropdown list at the bottom of the page, and some of them overlap with the Medicare Part D offenders above.

Keep in mind that the 56% savings figure is across an inefficient disjointed market of individuals importing retail amounts of medicine at a time. A concerted effort to import industrial quantities of all offending drugs from abroad where they are cheaper could seriously reduce the cost of many of the most expensive drugs. Below is a table cross-referencing some of the biggest Medicare Part D drugs by spending regardless of their rate of price increase since 2013, and their discounts overseas to give you an idea of how much simply trading can lower prices.

Drug 2017 Medicare Part D Spend 2017 European Retail Price 2017 US Retail Price Savings Humira $2,015,734,946.20 €672.2 €2,220 69.72% Harvoni $2,555,839,933.60 €18,624.52 €31,468 40.81% Enbrel $1,157,839,006.00 €281.7 €1,050 73.17% Lantus $4,185,631,715.40 €12.35 €72.5 82.96% Revlimid $3,312,773,264.20 €5,556.33 €12,300 54.82%

Just these 5 drugs alone account for 8.7% of total 2017 Medicare Part D spending. Allow importation of these drugs to the United States and prices would fall drastically, rising somewhat in Europe as supply is shipped over the Atlantic. Overall, AbbVie, Gilead (GILD), Amgen, Sanofi and Bristol-Myers Squibb wouldn't lose much revenue on net because prices would level out.

Thought about more broadly, decreasing price differentials across the world is the very core purpose of international trade. Businesspeople import products from where they are the cheapest to where they are the most expensive in order to make a profit, thereby lowering the differential. If the differential exists, that means trade barriers are forcing it to linger and even widen. If Trump does allow drug importation from overseas for all FDA approved drugs, the savings in the US would be palpable and long-lasting. For investors, if this does happen we may see a knee jerk selloff of these firms, but long term it should have little negative impact because all that is happening is the closing of a price gap between markets, not a lowering of overall revenue. If affected firms fall on such news, the dip should be bought.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, JNJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.