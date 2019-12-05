American Outdoor Brands: When The Earnings Call Is Not About The Earnings

Most important aspect of the earnings call may not be the earnings results, but discussion of the planned breakup.

On Thursday, Dec. 5, after market close, American Outdoor Brands Corp (AOBC) is set to report their latest quarterly results, for Q2 FY2020.

What I feel will be most important is not actually the earnings results, but rather additional commentary and clarity expected regarding the planned company divestment and split.

Looking Ahead

As my regular readers know, American Outdoor Brands, unlike their competitor Ruger (RGR), publishes forward-looking guidance. For the longest time, this forward guidance was merely a guideline and a marker that the company would most always blow through to the top side.

Over the last few years, however, the guidance became rather hit or miss with the company: either blowing through the expectations or terribly missing the expectations they had just set two months into the quarter.

From the last earnings call, we have the following guidance.

Source: Q1 FY2020 Results Release

The company is guiding for net sales of between $140 million and $150 million with a GAAP loss of $.04 to break even per share.

On a non-GAAP basis, the company guided to $.03 to $.07 per share.

This would be down from $161.7 million in sales and $.12 per share income a year ago.

But What About The NICS?

As we discussed in prior articles, there seems to be a disconnect this year between the increases we have seen in the NICS data and the actual sales as reported by the publicly traded companies such as Ruger, Vista Outdoor (VSTO) and American Outdoor Brands.

We just received the latest November background check data and we once again saw a year-over-year increase in the sales data.

Going back and looking at the three months of August, September and October 2019 vs. 2018, there was an increase of 336,146 background checks or 12.58%.

Do I expect it to show up in the sales data?

Partly.

The largest increases have occurred within the handgun checks data. While a good chunk of the handgun NICS checks are most certainly "AR Pistols," we should be seeing an overall uptick in pistols too. This would benefit American Outdoor Brands as their product mix is tilted towards handguns.

On the flip side, the company had done a great job previously of bundling products and getting distributors to buy them earlier. As such, I still believe the distribution chain should be fairly good with inventory.

At the same time, I do not believe that the Q2 data would represent any new product introductions yet.

What we do know is that the company has done a great job promoting their existing concealed carry firearms such as the M&P 380 Shield EZ pictured below, offering a $50 rebate and getting many into the sub $300 price point.

Bottom Line

I am patiently awaiting the latest earnings results.

While the earnings results will certainly be interesting, the more interesting discussion will happen regarding the recently announced plan to separate the company into two individual companies: Smith & Wesson Holdings, focused on firearms, and American Outdoor Brands, focused on the outdoors and accessories space. I noted last month:

The board of directors had unanimously approved proceeding with a plan to spin off its outdoor products and accessories business as a tax free stock dividend to its stockholders upon the planned completing in the second half of 2020. The transaction would create two independent publicly traded companies, Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. which would hold the firearms business and American Outdoor Brands which would own the outdoor products and accessories.

If you have not done so already, please take a look at my article on this plan, "American Outdoor Brands Corp.: 1 Becomes 2."

While the reasoning and questions behind the move will certainly be interesting, what I believe investors need to focus on is twofold.

First, what is going to happen with distribution and the new distribution center that was recently completed? Are both companies going to use it? Or is one going to go back to others?

The second question is what happens with the debt. Is it going to be split evenly, accounting for how it was picked up and which acquisitions? Or is one of the companies going to get spun off without any debt while the other will retain it in entirety?

Overall, while there are many discussions can be had (many of which I have had with numerous investors messaging me here on Seeking Alpha), I think at this point, looking ahead, investors and analysts need to focus on the good and look at this split as something beneficial.

My own outlook is that while there have been numerous headwinds in the past, and in all likelihood will resume in the future, for now we need to enjoy the tailwinds that have helped the NICS data rebound and will likely propel it over the next 12 months. What am I talking about? Mayor Mike Bloomberg entering the presidential race.

As always, thank you for reading and I look forward to your questions and comments!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.