Newmont Goldcorp's Buyback Plan: A Wise Move

It's been a busy week in the resource sector with a flurry of M&A activity, and gold majors (GDX) continuing to bolster their balance sheets as we head into 2020. Barrick Gold (GOLD) was the first to strengthen its balance sheet with its Australian Super-pit sale for $750 million, and Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) has followed suit, with two assets sold in the past week and a half, Red Lake, and its Continental Gold (OTCQX:CGOOF) stake. While many commenters seem sour about the decision to do a buyback, I think it's a wise move if the company is positive on the gold price. This is especially true given that Newmont Goldcorp has lagged its peers this year and is trading at a very reasonable valuation of 28x forward earnings. Ultimately, this should help to boost earnings per share growth and is an excellent way to return value to shareholders.

Newmont Goldcorp saw somewhat disappointing Q3 results with all-in sustaining costs up 10% year-over-year. Not surprisingly, the company has made some moves to bolster its balance sheet and divest assets since to clean up its project portfolio. The first move was to sell Goldcorp's former Red Lake Mine for $375 million, as well as up to $100 million in contingent payments to Evolution Mining (OTCPK:CAHPF). The most recent sale was their stake in Continental Gold after the Zijin Mining (OTCPK:ZIJMF) takeover this week for $260 million. In total, these divestitures should add an extra $635 million to the company's balance sheet, not including any contingent payments tied to new discoveries at Red Lake by Evolution Mining.

(Source: Goldcorp News Release)

(Source: Newmont Goldcorp News Release)

While there seems to be quite a lot of push back surrounding the deals, I think both moves were wise, and not surprising at all. Red Lake was turning into a money-pit, with all-in sustaining costs coming in at over $1,700/oz for the first nine months of the year, and it was clear that costs are trending in the wrong direction. All-in sustaining costs came in at $872/oz for full-year 2016 when it was operated under solely Goldcorp (GG) and have since nearly doubled. Clearly, Red Lake was a huge cash-cow for Goldcorp in the past, but the mine's best days are behind it. Newmont Goldcorp's decision to sell for $375 million while participating in further upside by locking in a $20 million payment for every other 1 million ounces discovered is risk-averse and a wise move. If costs had gotten any worse at Red Lake, they'd have a hard time finding a buyer at all.

As for the Continental Gold sale, this deal also makes a ton of sense. Newmont, at the time, was wise to take a stake in Continental Gold in 2017, for roughly $109 million for just below 38 million shares. Newmont Goldcorp then increased its stake further this year to retain its 19.9% ownership, picking up an additional 3 million shares for a little over $7 million. Given the takeover of Continental Gold by Zijin Mining this week, Newmont Goldcorp was given the opportunity to cash out its 19.9% stake and a convertible bond for $260 million. This is a no-brainer deal as it comes at a profit of more than $100 million and takes the entire risk out of their strategic investment. The point of a strategic investment as this was when it was acquired in 2017, was to have a strategy, and exit strategically, if they can realize a nice gain.

(Source: Continental Gold Website)

Despite the belief from some that this investment would only grow over time once Continental Gold's Buritica Mine is in production, Newmont Goldcorp does not need additional risk. Not only is the project in a sub-par jurisdiction as it's in Colombia, but there is never any guarantee that a mine will perform as intended. As Pretium (PVG) shareholders have learned over the past few years, a mine plan does not always come to fruition. While Continental Gold's Buritica Mine and Pretium's Brucejack Mine are not carbon copies of each other, they are similar, in the fact that they are ultra-high grade but rely on relatively narrow width veins to mine from at their deposits.

To summarize, Newmont just made two smart deals to raise over $600 million in cash, while exiting a mine that digging into their profits and a non-core investment that deviated from their strategy of being a producer in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The fact that they are following up these divestitures with a buyback is a very positive move, as it's long been known as one of the best ways to deliver value to shareholders. Apparently, the Twitter Mining Experts disagree, as many are up in arms over the deal (see below).

(Source: JuniorMiningNetwork.com, Twitter.com)

We can see that there are quite a few arguments above, which I will address below. The first seems to be that the stock is trading at its highs and that Goldcorp is still a mess. While Goldcorp may not have been the prettiest miner at the ball when Newmont acquired it, it was acquired near its 52-week lows, and while it was 80% off of its all-time highs. It's undoubtedly true that Newmont got some baggage with the deal, but they got the right price for picking up a miner with a spotty recent track record. They're also in the process of selling off assets and have stuck to their guns regarding not letting go of assets at fire-sale prices. I believe the Red Lake negotiation was a great deal, especially with the contingent payment option on new discoveries worked out with Evolution Mining. As for the argument that the stock is at its highs, one can only infer that apparently, charts are becoming more inscrutable, and harder to read these days. Last I checked, Newmont Goldcorp is sitting 47% off of its highs.

(Source: TC2000.com)

To address the comment about the board deserved to be kicked out for not buying a junior miner, this is also a perplexing argument. Newmont just did arguably one of the largest deals of the past decade when buying out Goldcorp and picked up 52.8 million ounces of gold reserves for $10 billion US. This works out to $189/oz for reserves, in addition to adding over 2.6 million ounces of annual production. I can't think of any rational reason the company would go out and buy a junior miner for $80-100/oz for resources when they can purchase reserves for $189/oz, while also adding 40% to their annual production. The Goldcorp deal may have been controversial and may take some time to implement, but it was a good deal for the price they were able to get it done. It's important to note that the deal added another 20 million ounces in inferred resources that are exclusive of the reserves. If we add this into the mix, the company was buying ounces for closer to $137~/oz.

(Source: Goldcorp News Release)

Finally, addressing the arguments that they could have drilled with this money or found sensible ways to grow the business, I would argue that Newmont has successfully grown its business and has performed better than most producers. The company managed to keep up stable production from 2008 to 2018 despite constant depletion of reserves through mining and has finally found a way in the Goldcorp deal to break through this 5.5 million-ounce annual production barrier.

(Source: Statista.com)

As Newmont Goldcorp's most recent guidance discusses, annual gold production is expected to hit a new high at 6.7 million ounces for FY-2020, with an additional 1.1 million ounces of gold-equivalent output from other metals. This guidance, if met, will finally see the company push through the invisible ceiling at 5.5 to 6.0 million ounces of annual production, and this production will likely move closer to 7 million ounces by 2024. When adding in gold-equivalent production, this figure is closer to 8 million ounces annually.

(Source: Company Presentation)

In addition to the sharp increase in annual production, all-in sustaining costs are expected to stabilize at $975/oz for FY-2020, before dropping towards a 2023 target of closer to $850/oz. This would allow Newmont Goldcorp to retain the title as the largest gold producer among the majors and also move into one of the top spots from a cost standpoint if they can deliver on this guidance. While Goldcorp had a very spotty track record of hitting guidance, I believe the benefit of the doubt should be given to Newmont Goldcorp, as Newmont is now the one in charge of operations and the big decisions. Goldcorp managed to squander what were incredible assets with poor 2017 and 2018 performance. Still, I believe Newmont can figure out a way to turn around or divest the less attractive assets and maximize value from their best assets. It's important to note that the company expects to realize $500 million in synergies by 2021, mostly from supply-chain efficiencies and reduction in G&A (general & administrative) spend.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Based on a growing production profile and renewed guidance forecasting operational efficiencies following a transition following FY-2020, a buyback makes complete sense here. If anything, the buyback should give investors greater confidence in the guidance provided, as it's clear that the company is putting their money where their mouth is. One of the best ways to grow earnings per share [EPS] is through buybacks, and I've always seen it as an excellent return of value to shareholders. The only time that I do not condone buybacks is when a stock is excessively overbought or overvalued or when the earnings trend for the stock has topped out. In these cases, it's wiser to put that money to work at better prices vs. trying to prop up declining earnings by offsetting this with a lower share count.

As William O'Neil discussed in his book 'How To Make Money In Stocks', "the percentage increase in earnings per share is one of the principal driving forces behind outstanding stocks." He pointed out that Tandy Corporation, Teledyne (TDY) repurchased their stock from 1970 through 1984, and this helped to spur massive earnings per share growth, as well as substantial advances in their stock. Tandy increased from $3.00 to $60.00 between 1973 and 1983, while Teledyne soared from $8.00 to $190.00 from 1970 through 1984. Teledyne managed to shrink its outstanding share count from 88 million shares to 15 million shares over the period, and this helped the company grow annual EPS from $0.61 per share to over $20.00 per share, on the back of eight separate buybacks. While a single buyback is clearly not going to have similar ramifications for Newmont Goldcorp, it is certainly not anything to be negative about. I would argue that anyone poo-pooing a buyback while Newmont trades at a reasonable valuation and is in a transition period is either short-sighted or is unclear of how buybacks work.

(Source: YCharts.com)

In summary, Newmont Goldcorp's forward P/E ratio of 28.1x compared to Yamana Gold (AUY) at 29.5x, Barrick Gold at 31.8x, and Agnico Eagle (AEM) at 62.2x presents an opportunity to buy back shares and improve its annual EPS growth. While some seem to believe it's concerning that the company is not making acquisitions with its newfound liquidity, I would argue it would be more concerning if they skipped the opportunity to do a buyback. As long as Newmont Goldcorp continues to execute its buyback at a forward P/E ratio of 30.0x or lower, this is a wise move for the company. While I do see better producers out there, I think the negativity surrounding this buyback is entirely unfounded, and expect this to pay off for shareholders long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.