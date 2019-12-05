Neurocrine Partners With Xenon To Add New Early-Stage Pipeline Assets

Early-stage epilepsy assets are very risky, but this looks like a risk worth taking for Neurocrine as it looks to partnerships to build an earlier-stage pipeline.

I’ve noted before that for all of the positives of the Neurorince Biosciences (NBIX) story, the company has never had an especially dynamic or productive R&D operation when it comes to generating new clinical candidates. With Ingrezza driving the company to profitability and positive free cash flow, management is augmenting its internal R&D efforts by actively looking for licensing and acquisition candidates, and the company announced another such deal earlier this week.

Neurocrine’s agreement with Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) is fairly typical for an early-stage licensing and development agreement. Xenon doesn’t really have the resources to go it alone, and has chosen to partner out certain assets to Neurocrine to better fund other programs, while Neurocrine pays a relatively low entry price for a risky but promising portfolio of compounds for various forms of epilepsy. While the Xenon assets are too early in development to make a meaningful impact on Neurocrine’s valuation, I consider this a worthwhile use of assets for the company and consistent with the strategy management has previously laid out for investors.

The Deal

Neurocrine is acquiring development and commercialization rights to multiple compounds owned by Xenon Pharmaceuticals. Neurocrine is paying $50 million upfront ($30 million in straight cash and $20 million in the form of an equity investment) and pledging up to $1.7 billion in potential milestone payments (“bio-bucks”). These milestones look quite typical, tied to various regulatory/development milestones, with the closest being milestone payments tied to IND filings for XEN901 (likely in 2020).

Xenon will also be entitled to receive royalties on sales ranging from the low to mid-teens, though Xenon will also have the option to elect to co-fund development after Phase II in exchange for a higher royalty rate (up to 20%).

What Neurocrine Is Getting

Neurocrine is buying its way into Xenon’s sodium channel inhibitor development, and particularly Nav1.6 channel and dual Nav1.2/1.6 channel inhibitors. Companies have been working on voltage-dependent sodium channel drugs for some time, with most of the work I’m aware of having focused on pain, but Xenon’s efforts have been focused on epilepsy and related seizure disorders.

The lead drug is XEN901, a Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor that appears to be highly selective. A small initial Phase I study provided encouraging safety data (with respect to dose-related/dose-limiting toxicity), as well as some evidence of activity in CNS tissues (transcranial magnetic stimulation studies), but there are really no efficacy data at this point.

Neurocrine will likely file an IND in mid-2020 for XEN901 in SCN8A-DEE, a condition caused by gain-of-function mutations in the SCN8A gene and that leads to recurrent seizures (and different seizure types), encephalopathy, and other developmental issues. XEN901 has shown broad inhibitory activity against a range of gain-of-function mutations in pre-clinical testing, and this rare pediatric disease would make Neurocrine eligible for a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher.

Neurocrine could also file an IND in 2020 for XEN901 in focal seizures in adults and/or children. This would be a far larger potential market for Neurocrine, as SCN8A-DEE affects an estimated 1,250 or so children in the U.S., EU, and Japan, versus the roughly one million estimated adults with refractory epilepsy.

Neurocrine is also gaining access to a preclinical pipeline of Nav1.6 and dual Nav1.2/1.6 inhibitors, including three identified pipeline assets, and the two companies will be collaborating to develop additional follow-on compounds for at least two years (with an option to extend to three years).

The Bottom Line

Similar to the Voyager (VYGR) deal, this is a high-risk early-stage collaboration that could lead to significant benefits down the road or absolutely nothing at all. Epilepsy drug development has long been challenging, with companies struggling to develop compounds that offer both meaningful seizure control and acceptable safety/quality of life. It is also similar to the Voyager deal in that it gives Neurocrine exposure to an area of drug research where the company is not currently active and that has worthwhile long-term potential.

Given the long odds that any Phase I compound faces, let alone drugs targeting riskier categories like epilepsy, this partnership does not add any value to Neurocrine today in my model. Should the companies produce positive data down the road, that will be a different story.

The Bottom Line

While this deal means that cash will flow out of Neurocrine with absolutely no guarantee of return, I think this is a good deal for the company. Management is realistic about where the company is today, and that a profitable, cash-rich biotech with a weak early-stage pipeline isn’t necessarily what biotech investors want. The assets Neurocrine is licensing are risky, but it looks like a risk worth taking and the sort of risk that biotech investors should expect from companies.

