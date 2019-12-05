Weekly Review Of Master Limited Partnership CEFs: 'Black Friday' Came For The Sector's Leading Benchmark

The US Oil Fund crashed on the last trading day of the week.

Introduction

In our brief review today, we will see once again how well the sector is performing. The leading benchmarks are quite unstable and are reaching new lows. We will see that some of the Z-scores are higher today and the NAV/Price spreads are wider as well. From my point of view, I am in a waiting position to see a statistical opportunity to review some of the funds.

The News

The Benchmark

The ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) finished the week in negative territory once again. The trading volume was around its average volume. On Friday, AMLP closed at a price of $7.83 per share. On a weekly basis, this is a loss of $0.13 per share.

The week was quite calm for the US Oil Fund (USO), until it came "Black Friday". As we see the start of the week was modest, not promising. The following two days were even better, without any great volatility and normal trading volume. Then came Friday... on the last trading day of the week, USO opened lower than the previous day and continued falling until it hit its lowest point for the week of $11.54 per share. However, USO closed a little bit higher, but a little bit. On a weekly basis, the oil fund fell $0.41 per share, finishing the short week at a price of $11.62 per share. Congratulations to those who bought it at the end!

1. Highest Z-Score

From the table above, we can see the statistical evaluation of the different closed-end funds in the sector.

The undisputed leader in the chart today is the First Trust MLP&Energy Income Fund (FEI) with a Z-score of 3.10. Without a doubt, the closed-end fund is a potential "Short", but as we move our sight on the right, we see that FEI is currently trading at a discount.

The second fund in the table today is the Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV). The MLP fund has a 1.90 point which evaluates the CEF as an overvalued from a statistical perspective. Of course, I would not consider it a "Short" opportunity at the moment.

2. Lowest Z-Score

The ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund (CTR) is obviously at the bottom of the chart today. CTR has a negative score of -1.86. During the past week, the fund hit its 52-week low with quite a high trading volume as we can see on the chart beneath:

3. 5-Year Annualized Return On NAV

The aim of the above ranking is to show us the closed-end funds with higher yields based on net asset value. A combination of the return with the other metrics that we have is a foundation of our research for potential "Long" candidates. Clearly, we do not have a positive result from any of the funds.

4. Highest Premium

In the chart above, we can see only one high premium. The First Trust Energy Income And Growth (FEN) grabs the gold medal with a NAV/price spread of 3.07%:

The numbers show us that FEN is trading quite above its 52-week average levels:

Despite the high premium, I do not see much an edge here at the moment. I would wait a little bit more before I enter a position.

5.Biggest Discount

The closed-end fund with the widest NAV/price spread today in the table is the Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM). Currently, SMM is trading at a -15.49% discount which is the lowest result in the group; therefore, it is considered as one of the most undervalued closed-end funds among all in the sector:

The spread between SMM and its peer group is huge as we can easily see. The fund is trading way below its peers for a while now.

6.Effective Leverage

Despite the fact that the sector does not provide positive returns to its investors, it is definitely not the same thing with leverage - as we can see above.

The average effective leverage of the sector is 28.50%.

7. Lowest Effective Leverage

Of course, leverage is a double-edged sword because it might look great when the company is achieving great results and distributing big returns, but when it starts to sink, things start to get a little bit gloomy, I would say. What I mean is that the higher debt brings a bigger risk.

8. Highest Distribution Rate

Most of the fixed-income investors are drawn to closed-end funds because of their relatively high distribution rates. However, for me, the distribution rate of a fund is not the most important metric to look at. For long-term investors, a CEF's total return is far more important than its distribution rate. Often, income-seeking investors become enamored with a CEF's distribution rate. They lose sight of the share price return.

9. Lowest Distribution Rate

The average yield on price for the sector is 11.45%, and the average yield on net asset value is 8.45%.

Conclusion

Compared to our previous article, today things look much more optimistic. However, I do not see a strong "Buy" signals yet. These brief reviews are quite helpful to stay in touch with the statistical evaluations, spreads, prices, and benchmarks movements. At the moment, it is hard to find potential trades.

Note: This article was originally published on December 1, 2019, and some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date.

