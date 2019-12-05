Hedging Stock Market Risk: Part 3

With a very low risk which may be suitable for retirement accounts in a later stage.

I pointed to a warning in Part 2 of this series of the potential sell-off in the stock market in 2020 if it looks like a perceived 'socialist' may be elected the next President of the United States. The U.S. economy may be seriously impacted and energy prices could rise if fracking is banned on public lands.

I provided an analysis of hedging stock market portfolio risk with puts in Part 1 and by using covered calls in Part 2. In this Part 3, I present an analysis of combining puts and calls with an underlying S&P 500 portfolio and just using puts and calls without an underlying stock portfolio. But first I will review the risk and reward of the basic stock portfolio from July 1986 through July 2019.

SPX Risk and Return

SPX is an index of the S&P 500. That means that it is calculated directly by the value of the underlying stocks. SPY is an ETF, which means its price is set by buyers and sellers of the ETF. Note that indexes are not investable.

CBOE provides a history of the index from July 1986 through July 2019. Over that period, an initial $1,000 investment would have increased to $12,063.

There are many techniques used to measure investment risk. The one I find most important is maximum drawdown from peak. The reason is that it shows how much (percentage) an investment had lost from its "high water mark." Based on investor behavior and hedge fund practice, this is a risk tolerance limit wherein an investor would consider exiting the investment. In the hedge fund industry, this limit is typically set at 30 percent; i.e., any "lock-up" of capital is released if that limit is reached (or exceeded). The best investments are those in which an investor can remain for the long term rather than locking in losses by exiting.

For SPX, the maximum drawdown from peak over this period was 57 percent on March 9, 2009. This is obviously a very large loss which is why risk management is needed.

Combining Puts and Calls with SPX Portfolio

In this analysis, I combined the CBOE BMX Index (as described in Part 2) with the CBOE PUTT Index as described in Part 1. The BMX Index holds a long SPX Index coupled with a covered call. The PUTT Index is an out-of-the-money put strategy.

I varied the ratios of BMX and PUTT to assess the impact on risk (measured by the maximum drawdown from peak) and return over the period July 1986 through July 2019.

BMX 100% 90% 80% 70% 60% 50% 40% 30% 20% 10% 0% Put 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% Return $ 15,932 $ 15,389 $ 14,811 $ 14,204 $ 13,572 $ 12,922 $ 12,260 $ 11,592 $ 10,921 $ 10,254 $ 9,594 Max DD 40% 40% 40% 40% 40% 40% 41% 41% 41% 42% 42% Ch Return $ (542) $ (1,120) $ (1,728) $ (2,360) $ (3,009) $ (3,671) $ (4,340) $ (5,011) $ (5,678) $ (6,337) Ch DD 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 1% 1% 1% 2%

I found that adding the PUTT did little to reduce risk. However, it reduced return as the ratio of puts increased (due to the payments of the put premiums). Using BMX alone provided the optimal combination of the BMX and PUTT strategies.

The BMX return was superior to the SPX-only return. And the BMX risk was superior to the SPX-only return.

Combining Puts and Calls without SPX Portfolio

Because the BMX risk was still higher than many investors would likely tolerate, I tried another combination, using just writing calls in combination with puts; i.e., no underlying SPX portfolio. That combination produced superior risk results.

I calculated the write call-only results by subtracting the returns from the SPX portfolio from the BMX portfolio. Writing calls only produced poor results. The return was -8 % over the period.

And because the SPX returns were strong, the call-writing strategy continued to lose money, pushing the maximum drawdown up to 42%.

But the PUTT strategy made money over time (as discussed in Part 1). And the combination of writing calls and buying puts produced the risk and return results in the table below.

Write 100% 90% 80% 70% 60% 50% 40% 30% 20% 10% 0% Put 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% Return $ 921 $ 1,241 $ 1,648 $ 2,159 $ 2,787 $ 3,548 $ 4,453 $ 5,511 $ 6,724 $ 8,089 $ 9,594 Max DD 42% 30% 16% 7% 4% 11% 18% 24% 31% 37% 42% Ch Return $ 320 $ 727 $ 1,238 $ 1,866 $ 2,627 $ 3,532 $ 4,590 $ 5,803 $ 7,168 $ 8,673 Ch DD -12% -26% -35% -38% -31% -24% -18% -11% -6% 0%

Graphically, I charted the return from the 60% calls and 40% puts below:

I also graphed the drawdown from that same strategy:

BMX was a superior strategy to SPX-only in terms of risk and return. I reduced the size of the BMX portfolio until it gave the same risk as the write-put strategy (4% drawdown). The portfolio had to be reduced to just 8 % of its size. At that level, an initial $1000 portfolio grew to $1,274, much lower than the write-put strategy which grew to $2,787. As such, the write-out strategy provided a better risk-adjusted return.

With a maximum drawdown of only 4% even during the 2008-09 financial crisis, the write-put strategy is clearly protective. In addition, it produces reasonable returns.

Conclusions

The S&P 500 has enjoyed a long expansion this time around. The economy and stock market have been cyclical and so there is likely to be a downturn at some point. In the present case, I find it difficult to believe that China will give-in to Trump's demands for a fair playing field when it comes to the transfer of U.S. corporations' intellectual property. It's simply too valuable and China uses a long-time horizon in its planning and so it may just wait-out Trump's presidency.

At any rate, there is a significant risk of an economic downturn sooner-or-later. And investors' stock portfolios are exposed to such risk. In the 2008-09 financial crisis, the S&P 500 lost 57 percent of its value from the high-watermark to the trough.

For many investors, that was enough to sideline them. If investors cannot stomach the loss, they turn what might be a temporary loss into a permanent loss if they do not reinvest. For those near, at, or into retirement, a sizable loss has the potential to upend their retirement plans and could be life-changing.

The focus of this three-part series was to analyze hedging strategies. The first strategy of using put options to limit "tail risk" did reduce the maximum drawdown and provided a better risk-adjusted rate of return in the study. However, I concluded that the maximum drawdown was still too large for many investors.

The second strategy of using covered calls also produced a lower risk profile, using maximum drawdown as the criterion, than SPX alone. In addition, it provided a higher risk-adjusted return than the put strategy. But it still exposed the portfolio to a higher risk than I believe most investors can tolerate.

The third strategy was to combine the put and call strategies with the SPX position. It did not improve over the covered call strategy.

Finally, I removed the SPX position and just used the put and call strategies. That provided the best risk-adjusted returns of those I tested with a very low maximum drawdown. The trade-off is that the average return is much lower. But for investors in retirement who want a 5-6% average return with little risk to fund spending, this strategy may be the ticket and worth investigating further. Consult your financial advisor for assistance (and send a link to this article if you wish to show what you are interested in considering).

