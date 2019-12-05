AT&T Awaits 5G iPhone

AT&T share price looks to hit $45 by 2020 if the 5G iPhone is a go, or $38 if it is a no go.

By K C Ma and Sam Vaughn

AT&T (T) is in the process of transforming itself from a telecom company to a modern media company. In the long run, AT&T seeks to monetize content by leveraging an awesome customer base, ad technology and broadband delivery capabilities. Yet, AT&T’s ability to expand its wireless, entertainment and wire line sales still matters most in the short run. In a recent interview, AT&T’s CFO Stephens reiterated the company’s confidence in the potential for core growth while acknowledging that the revenue and EBITDA guidance is set on the scheduled growth in 5G. As AT&T’s wireless revenue fell in 2018, the company plans to offer nationwide 5G beginning in 2H20, which should reduce churn and attract new high-margin subscribers. The analyst community expects that AT&T’s wireless equipment sales will turn positive in 2020 when 5G phone sales gain momentum following the roll out of 5G in 2H20. Apple’s 5G iPhone scheduled to be introduced in September and will become a critical factor for AT&T’s revenue boost, as a high percentage of AT&T’s customer base are iPhone users due to an exclusivity deal with Apple in 2007-10. In particular, roughly two thirds of AT&T’s handsets are iPhone (JP Morgan), and had very low upgrade levels for the past four years. So, it is very likely to upgrade to the new 5G iPhone coming next year. This is why the average revenue forecasts expect a high Q4 2020 revenue over $47 billion (Figure 2A).

On the other hand, CFO Stephens also pointed out that if a major iPhone (5G) upgrade cycle does not materialize next year, it could cause the company to miss its 1-2% revenue target. But the miss should have little to no impact on profit. EBITDA is expected to increase with service revenue growth and cost cutting. The EPS in 2H20 is still expected to hit $0.91-$0.93 (Figure 1B).

Since AT&T’s near term fortune will be closely related to AT&T and Apple’s growth prospects in 5G, AT&T shareholders may want to be informed of the likely impact on the AT&T share prices given different 5G resolutions. In this post, I estimate the resulting high-ground and low-ground AT&T share prices for 2020.

The Process

Since I am more interested in future stock prices and stock price is always forward looking, I need to first identify some relevant financial metrics that AT&T investors are forward looking at. Then, I need to establish the relationship of how these metrics affect AT&T share prices. Using the forward estimates of these financial metrics and the valuation relationship, the future AT&T share prices can be estimated.

To the first end, AT&T share prices have been historically related to forward revenue, EPS, FCF, and CAPEX estimates, as shown in Figure 1A-Figure 1D. The correlated relationships between AT&T stock prices and forward estimates of these metrics are easily understandable. The current concern on 5G is a good example of investors’ first focus on near-term revenue growth. The profitability of a well-established AT&T allows the company to generate free cash flow for future capital expenditure and sustainable dividend growth. Capital expenditure is particularly important to AT&T at this time since 5G and media space are a new area the company has entered, which requires significant investment.

To develop the historical valuation relationship, I used last 10 years’ worth of financial data to correlate with AT&T stock prices. Note that even though I used historical data to develop the model, the valuation relationship is still on a forward-looking basis as the financial metrics were all analysts forecasts at the time.

Finally, I collected the current analysts’ forecasts of these financial metrics for 2020. For brevity, I showed those forecasts in hollows for revenue, EPS, and free cash flow (Figures 2A-2C). These forecasts were fed into the valuation relationship to generate the future valuation of the AT&T shares.

AT&T Future Target Price Path

In Figure 3, I showed what T price targets derived by this procedure should have looked like (in red), compared with the actual T stock prices (in black) over the historical period. Since December 2012, AT&T’s actual stock price has moved closely with the fundamental forecast price. This would give me confidence about the validity of the assumption that investors did look at these forward fundamental metrics in pricing AT&T shares. Though, it should be noted that there have been occasional divergences but the actual T prices quickly reverted back to the model predicted target price line.

In a further close-up, I showed the future quarterly target prices in Figure 4 from 3Q 2019 through 4Q 2020. They predicted T price moves from $39 at 3Q 2019 to $43 at Q4 2020 (the black line). Based on the model, AT&T looks to fluctuate between the low ground $27 to the high ground $45 in the next year.

I should also point out one major caveat of this process. The accuracy of the target price forecast completely relies on the accuracy of the current forecast of the future financials to realize. Whenever the financial forecasts change, the estimates of future target prices should change accordingly. Further, the real world stock price does not move like a straight line but up and down with the up and down of the realized financials, as shown in Figure 3. Though, the fact that T currently trades around $38.35 which is remarkably close to the target price of $39, offers some support to the accuracy of this process.

Takeaways

Leveraging from a historically large telecom customer base, AT&T attempts to transition itself into a modern media company. They use analytics to sell narrowly targeted advertising spots on Turner Network and DirectTV. They also used HBO and Warner Media content to craft an over-the-top streaming service, HBO Max, which will likely debut in 1H20. But the near-term catalyst for the revenue growth is on the growth prospect of 5G equipment sales, and critically depends on the forthcoming iPhone 5G upgrades. In this post, I estimated that AT&T share price will hit $45 by 2020 if iPhone 5G is a go, or $38 if it is a no go.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.