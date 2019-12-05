Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - Positive Performance For The Sector

Most of the funds from the sector are still trading at positive Z-scores, and we do not see a statistical edge to include some of them in our portfolio.

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional opportunities for active traders like us.

Now that these products have grabbed our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

The Benchmark

The price of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) rose by $0.17 and finished the last session of November at $114.05 per share. The past week was relatively calm due to the holidays and we did not see very serious movements in the municipal bonds area. We continue to follow the Treasury yields as they are crucial for the performance of the municipal sector. The Munis are interest rate-sensitive due to their higher duration, and most of the market participants pay serious attention to the fluctuation of the yields.

Source: Barchart.com - iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them a risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). The strong correlation between these major indices and the chart below proves it. Additionally, a statistical comparison is provided by our database software:

Source: Barchart.com - iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Source: Author's software

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in municipal bonds is popular because they have the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they could find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio, or M/T ratio as it is more commonly known, is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The narrowing spread and 3-month LIBOR are important for the leveraged municipal funds, and they can be highly affected by them. The 3-month LIBOR rate is a commonly used funding benchmark for municipal bond CEFs.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts.com, 10-2 Year Treasury Yield Spread and 3-Month LIBOR based on U.S. Dollar

The News

Source: Yahoo News, Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds News

Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF) announced a dividend of $0.0350 per share.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund (DSM) announced a dividend of $0.0300 per share.

Weekly Charts

1. Biggest price decrease

Source: CEFConnect.com

2. Biggest price increase

Source: CEFConnect.com

Review Of Municipal Bond CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

Another positive week for the net asset values of the municipal bond closed-end funds as 130 of 134 which we do follow reported an increase in the NAVs. Regarding the prices of the same funds, we did not see the same obvious direction from them. However, the overall performance of the sector was positive.

A solid weekly performance by MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE), DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV). These three CEFs increased their prices by more than 2.50% just for one week. On the other side was Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund (DSM) whose price fell by 4.10% and became the worst price performer of the past week. This correction in the price of DSM is not a surprise for me because the closed-end fund was traded at a premium and the history proved that this fund cannot keep its price above the net asset value for a long period of time.

Data by YCharts

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (MYF) is one of the interesting Munis with a negative Z-score. The spread between the price of the fund and its net asset value is 3.17% and compared to its peers, it does not seem impressive, but for this closed-end fund, such a discount is relatively high compared to its historical values.

The yield on the price is 4.78%, and the yield on net asset value is 4.62%. The earning/coverage is another characteristic which most of the investors observe and include in their analyses. In our case, we do have earnings of $0.0560 per share. High enough to cover the distribution rate of $0.0560 per share. An important note which I want to make here is that if this earning/coverage ratio falls below 100% it is possible to see dividend cut. However, currently, the ratio is above that level but we need to keep an eye on it.

Source: CEFData.com

2. Highest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

Мy philosophy is simple when we talk about using the Z-score as a statistical indicator of overpriced funds. When the value of the statistical parameter is above 2.00 points without any fundamental reason, I will not review this fund as a potential "Long" candidate. Furthermore, if we see a trend reversal in the sector, these CEFs with the highest Z-score will be my first choice when I am looking for potential "Sell" candidates.

Another very important point that I would like to highlight is the topic of earnings and dividends. In other words, how to avoid "dangerous" funds which can decrease their dividend. The easiest way is to monitor the earning/coverage ratio and the UNII/share balance. If both of them become negative for several consecutive periods, the dividend cut seems a very realistic event. The Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV) was one of the recent examples which proved that these ratios are important and that the decrease of the dividend can affect the price.

Source: Cefanalyzer.com

Currently, VPV has recovered its price and the fund is traded at 2.78 Z-score even with a lower monthly dividend and I categorize it as statistically overpriced. Definitely, I recommend avoiding long positions in this fund at this price level.

Source: Morningstar.com

The average 1-year Z-score in the sector is 0.67 points. Last time, the average Z-score of the municipal sector was 0.68 points. Only a change of 0.01 bp on a weekly basis.

Source: CEFConnect

3. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com

Many of the funds are traded at an attractive discount. I will highlight the fact that most of them are state-specific. The national Munis are currently traded at a smaller discount, most probably due to their diversified portfolio.

Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund (NBO) is the fund that I am interested in. It has a discount of 11.78% and currently, we do have a Z-score of 0.57 points.

Source: CEFData.com

This closed-end fund seems undervalued compared to its New York peers. On top of that, it has a satisfying level of its earning/coverage ratio and positive UNII balance per share. The current yield which is offered by NBO is 3.82% and the yield on net asset value is 3.37%.

Data by YCharts

The assets in the portfolio from issuers located in New York are 84.70%, and the ones located in Puerto Rico are 4.50%. The number of the holdings in the portfolio is 118, and "Higher Education" and "Special Tax" are the sectors with the biggest weights.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com

PIMCO funds continue to be the ones that are traded at the highest premium. The trust in the management team and the good past results are one of the main reasons why the market participants want to have them even at a price higher than the net asset value. My simple recommendation here is to stay away from long positions in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ), PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (PNF) and PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML). I find them as overpriced due to their high Z-scores and premiums. Also, for PCQ, I do expect to see a dividend cut when the UNII per share balance is fully used.

For a pretty long time, I informed in my articles that BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (MUA) is overpriced and you should avoid long positions. Finally, we saw a 1.66% price decrease for this fund but it continues to be traded at a premium and I think its price can fall even more.

Data by YCharts

The average discount/premium of the sector is -4.67%. Last time, the average spread between the prices and net asset values of the funds was -4.72%.

Source: CEFConnect

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect.com

The above sample shows the funds which outperformed their peers. As you see, most of the participants are sponsored by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC, and these good results are the reason why the market participants are willing to pay a premium for them on a regular basis. The average return on net asset value for the past five years for the sector is 4.68%.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. Additionally, I have included here the distribution rate based on net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric to be more important. The average yield on the price is 4.10%, and the average yield on net asset value is 3.92%.

As I already said, my recommendation here is to also check the earning/coverage ratio and the UNII per share balances of the funds which offer higher yields. I am saying that because if the earnings are not high enough to cover the dividend, it is possible to see a decrease in the distribution which is going to affect the yield of the funds, and it is very likely to see a decrease in the price.

7. Lowest Effective Leverage %

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average effective leverage of the sector is 33.3%. Logically, most of the funds with lower effective leverage have lower distribution rates compared to the rest of the closed-end funds. Three funds from the sector have effective leverage equal to zero.

Source: CEFConnect

Above, you can find the chart of the funds with the lowest effective leverage and their yields on net asset value. If you are not a big fan of the high leverage, this chart will be very helpful.

Conclusion

Compared to the previous years, the discounts of the closed-end funds holding such products have significantly widened, but we remain cautious when we select our long positions due to the high Z-scores in the sector. However, there are several interesting trades that you can review if you use the discount as a metric.

Note: This article was originally published on December 01, 2019, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

