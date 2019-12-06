3 Reasons Pembina Is Hands Down The Best Monthly Dividend Stock You Can Buy For 2020

For taxable accounts, there's a tax credit that can recoup all of the withholding amount.

Monthly dividend stocks are a great way to pay the bills, which is why they are so popular among income investors. The trouble is that most monthly payers are in riskier industries or asset classes such as CEFs or BDCs.

We aren't interested in yield traps that cut their dividends during recessions (i.e. - CBL article here), but only in recommending quality income paying stocks you can rely on in all economic and market conditions.

As part of a promise that promise we want to offer a deep dive on Pembina Pipeline (PBA), one of the safest midstream and monthly dividend stocks few people have heard of.

Pembina Total Returns Since 2004

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = PBA

That's a shame because even factoring in the longest midstream bear market in midstream history, Pembina is a proven master of compounding both safe income and wealth over time. That includes doubling the market's returns over the past 15 years, all while delivering a utility like 75% less volatility over time.

So let's look at the three reasons why 5.2% yielding Pembina isn't just a very strong buy today, but hands down the best monthly dividend stock you can buy for 2020 and far beyond.

Reason 1: A Great Recession Resistant Business Model That Makes For Very Safe Dividends

Midstream is all about the dividend which means the first thing investors need to consider is the stability and recession-resistance of its cash flow.

(Source: investor presentation) - proforma to include Kinder Morgan Canada assets

Pembina is a mini-version of Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), with a vertically-integrated midstream infrastructure base that's focused primarily on the Alberta tar sands (the Texas of Canada). Like Enterprise, Pembina has its finger in virtually every part of the energy supply chain

(Source: investor presentation)

Pembina is the largest gas gatherer, processor, and fractionator in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin which is home to the largest gas reserves in North America.

Pembina's strong balance sheet is what allowed it to cut a $3.3 billion deal with Kinder Morgan (KMI) to acquire Kinder Morgan Canada (OTCPK:KMLGF) and the US portion of Kinder's Cochin pipeline. When that deal closes in Q1 2020, it plans to hike its dividend 5%, similar to the growth rate investors have enjoyed over the past 20 years.

That Kinder deal alone is expected to boost cash flow by 3% over the next five years as Pembina expands those assets via lucrative and contracted growth projects.

Cochin condensate pipeline is one of just two North American condensate pipelines and will serve North Dakota's Bakken shale formation

Edmonton storage terminals with 10 million barrels of capacity, located in the heart of Western Canada's oil industry

Vancouver Wharves: Well situated on the West Coast to export oil and gas products to booming demand markets like China, India, and Japan

Basically, Pembina is a juggernaut in its industry that few income investors have ever heard of, and its using smart M&A to grow and improve its asset base even more.

A strong combination of organic growth projects and well-executed M&A is what's allowed Pembina to grow:

Storage capacity four-fold since 2012

Fractionation capacity five-fold since 2012

Oil pipeline capacity six-fold since 1997

Condensate services business 7.5 fold since 2009

Gas processing capacity 20 fold since 2009

Morningstar's Joe Gemino estimates that 65% of Pembina's contracts are volume committed, "take or pay," meaning customers reserve capacity on its system, and pay it regardless of how much oil or gas products get shipped. Among its oil pipelines, the average contract length is for 10 years (range of 10 to 25 years), creating extremely stable cash flow.

The gas gathering part of the business has shorter contracts, but most include evergreen clauses meaning that they automatically renew at the same terms unless one party specifically requests they be renegotiated.

The midstream part of the business (fractionation, marketing, and storage) are mostly where Pembina is focused on for growth, via expanding existing assets. That includes the NWR Sturgeon Refinery infrastructure expansion which has a 30-year fixed rate contract in place.

(Source: investor presentation)

Pembina's cash flow comes from more than 200 companies, 78% of them investment grade, and 31% A-rated companies. Of the 22% non-investment grade customers, just half are oil and gas producers, and all its investment-grade clients are required to provide a parental guarantee, letter of credit, pre-payment, or cash deposit.

As a result of this conservative approach to risk management, in 21 years Pembina has never suffered a significant default from any of its customers.

The strong contract profile, including hundreds of investment-grade counterparties, is why PBA's cash flow was so stable even during the second worst oil crash in history when crude plunged 77% from mid-2014 to early 2016.

(Source: investor presentation)

How safe is PBA's dividend today? Its volume fee-based, long-term cash flow alone can cover the current dividend 1.28 times over. 1.2 coverage is considered safe for self-funding midstreams.

(Source: investor presentation)

Pembina's fee-based cash flow alone is sufficient to ensure the dividend's safety even if the 15% of cash flow that's tied to commodity prices were to go to zero (highly unlikely barring another global Great Depression).

And while many midstream stocks ran into trouble due to low coverage ratios during the oil crash, and excessive debt, that's not an issue for Pembina.

(Source: investor presentation)

Today PBA has the fourth lowest leverage ratio in the industry. Morningstar estimates that by the time PBA's backlog of growth projects is complete its leverage ratio will fall to about 2.0, literally the lowest of any midstream operator.

That would likely not just get PBA an upgrade to BBB+ but possibly make it the first midstream in history to enjoy an "A" credit rating. Which in turn would lower its borrowing costs and cost of capital even more, boosting long-term profitability.

PBA Fundamental Stats

DCF payout ratio: 56% (preliminary 2019 results): 1.8 coverage ratio (1.2 or higher is safe for self-funding midstream)

Debt/EBITDA: 3.7 (5.0 or less is safe according to credit rating agencies)

Debt/annualized EBITDA: 2.9 (one of the lowest in the industry)

Debt/capital: 34% (60% or less is safe)

Interest coverage 8.8 (2+ is safe)

BBB credit rating from S&P

94% of debt fixed-rate, average borrowing cost 4.2%

$3.1 billion in current liquidity

Positive cash flow growth in eight of the last 10 years (including oil crashes)

Seven consecutive years of dividend growth (no cuts for 22 years)

There are few midstream stocks with lower debt levels than Pembina or which are as far away from breaching their debt covenants.

(Source: earnings presentation)

The company even has four specific policies in place, which it calls financial guardrails, to ensure the safety of its dividend.

(Source: investor presentation)

Basically, Pembina offers one of the safest dividends in midstream and is the second-highest quality monthly dividend stock I've ever come across. But that's just the first reason to buy this little known beauty today.

Reason 2: The Industry's Best Long-Term Growth Runway Means 5% Dividend Growth Is Likely For Decades

Pembina's growth runway is the largest in the industry if you account for market cap. Using a 1.3 USD/CAD conversion ratio and factoring in its 50% sale of the Jordan Cove LNG project, the company has $16.2 billion in total growth projects it expects to eventually complete.

(Source: investor presentation)

That growth backlog is designed to reduce the chronic pipeline capacity shortage that Canada has been facing for years, and which has even caused the government to force oil companies to pull back on production.

$2.3 billion of those are for projects expected to come online in 2020, driving 12% cash flow growth per FactSet Research.

40% of its growth backlog is the Jordan Cove LNG export facility on Oregon's coast. That's designed to serve the thriving LNG export market, which is expected to double by 2030.

(Source: IHS, investor presentation)

65% of that demand growth is expected to come from Asia, where China increased its LNG imports by 50% in 2018 alone. Japan also is racing to replace shuttered nuclear plants with gas generation, and 50% of Japanese LNG contracts expire between 2019 and 2025.

Jordan Cove is expected to export 1.3 billion cubic feet per day worth of gas, and lock-in fixed-rate and volume contracts for up to 20 years. Why does management believe that it can win a lot of market share and thus obtain excellent contracts for Jordan Cove?

Because due to its location shipping costs from Jordan would be about $1 per thousand cubic feet of gas, compared to $2 to $3 that it costs to ship LNG from other locations (such as the US Gulf Coast).

(Source: investor presentation)

And Jordan Cove is hardly the only LNG project PBA is considering. If it can obtain sufficient contracts ahead of time and regulatory approval, it might end up with three LNG export facilities.

Pembina's growth prospects aren't at the mercy of the fickle stock market. It's self funding its 2019 growth and expects to be able to fund up to $2 billion per year in growth capex without tapping equity markets.

(Source: investor presentation)

Pembina's $16 billion growth backlog has been planned out so that it can be completed without any need to sell new shares. Self funding is the new gold standard in midstream and a hallmark of all the midstream stocks the Dividend Kings recommend.

How realistic is Pembina's self-funding plan? Very, given the strength of its balance sheet, very low payout ratio, and over $3 billion in current liquidity.

(Source: investor presentation)

Add to that more than $1 billion in retained (post dividend) and rapidly-growing cash flow each year and you can see why PBA's growth potential is so strong. It's not just has a mountain of lucrative growth projects to focus on but has sufficient access to low-cost capital to execute on that plan.

Overseeing Pembina's growth efforts is CEO Mick Dilger, who has been in the top job for five years, but with the company for 14 years. He has served as COO and vice president of business development. He has 25 years of experience in the industry, including at fellow SWAN stock TC Energy (TRP) where he worked in finance and business development.

Basically Pembina's management team is led by one of the top executives in the industry, with a strong track record on strong project execution and who has a great track record of conservative but profitable capital allocation.

(Source: investor presentation)

PBA's primary goal is safe dividends, with a secondary focus on organic growth and smart M&A.

(Source: investor presentation)

During the past 10 years, Pembina has invested $25 billion into growth while averaging 10% returns on investment, which includes goodwill. That's similar to industry leaders like EPD which averaged 12% excluding goodwill.

Here's Morningstar's Joe Gemino explaining why Wall Street is so excited about the $16+ billion in growth efforts Pembina is planning.

Management’s growth projects are among the best in the industry while carrying minimal risk. Most of the company’s proposed growth projects are secured by long-term take-or-pay or cost-of-service contracts, which further strengthens the company’s portfolio. In addition, the new projects will strengthen the company’s integrated value chain and carry attractive long-term contracts... We applaud management’s investment in high-return projects that strengthen the company’s portfolio and underlying contracts. As such, we assign an Exemplary stewardship rating. " -Morningstar (emphasis added)

Even factoring in the five-year midstream bear market, PBA's excellent management and capital allocation have managed to deliver nearly 500% total returns over the last decade. That not just trounces MLPs in general (which still nearly tripled) but also most infrastructure stocks and the tech-fueled and red hot S&P 500. (Source: investor presentation)

But we're not recommending Pembina due to past glories, but because this very safe 5.2% yielding monthly dividend stock is likely to deliver similar returns in the future from today's highly attractive valuation.

Reason 3: The Most Undervalued Safe Monthly Dividend Stock You Can Buy

We don't value a stock based on hunches but purely on the multiples that investors have paid for its fundamentals, meaning dividends and cash flows, during periods of similar growth and fundamentals.

Yield Current Price 2019 Fair Value Approximate 2020 Fair Value Discount To Fair Value 5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential 5.2% $35 $49 $55 29% for 2019, 36% for 2020 9% to 20%

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, Reuters', Ycharts, Gurufocus, YieldChart, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

Pembina is currently 29% undervalued for this year's expected results and about 36% undervalued for 2020's consensus 12% growth rate.

Classification Margin Of Safety Required For 10/11 SWAN Stocks 2019 Price 2020 Price Reasonable Buy 0% $49 $55 Good Buy 5% $47 $52 Strong Buy 15% $42 $47 Very Strong Buy 25% $37 $41

PBA is currently a very strong buy for 2019, and even more so for 2020. There's literally no more undervalued safe monthly dividend stock you can buy today. That means not just a generous 5.2% yield that management is planning to hike 5% in early 2020, but also excellent long-term return potential over the next five years.

Pembina Growth Profile

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 6.7% CAGR

Reuters' five-year CAGR growth consensus: 24.5% CAGR (includes 46% growth in 2019, not realistic over the long term)

Ycharts long-term growth consensus: 7.0% CAGR

long-term historical growth: 10.6% CAGR over the last 9 years

Realistic long-term growth range: 5% to 10%

Historical fair value (for use in total return modeling): 11 to 13 times EBITDA

Pembina's strong backlog of highly lucrative growth projects is expected to result in one of the fastest long-term growth rates in midstream. But for the conservative end of our total return model, we assume just 5% long-term growth, slower than any consensus estimate.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Pembina growing at 5% and trading at the low end of its fair value range (Graham fair value formula says it would be worth far more than that) can deliver about 10% CAGR total returns.

Today most asset managers expect 2% to 7% CAGR long-term returns from the broader market. PBA's current dividend alone might be able to exceed those modest return forecasts.

The upper end of our return model assumes 10% long-term growth, which is reasonable given the long secular growth runway for the industry, PBA's growth projects and the following consensus growth estimates from FactSet

2020 growth consensus: 12%

2021 growth consensus: 8%

2022 growth consensus: 8%

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If PBA grows at 10% and returns to the upper end of its fair value range, then it could deliver almost 20% CAGR total returns, potentially tripling the broader market's returns or more. That's similar to the total returns its delivered over the past decade, courtesy of its excellent valuation today.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Our base case is for mid-range valuations and FactSet's long-term growth of 6.8%, generating about 14% CAGR total returns that could nearly double your investment over the next five years.

There's no safe monthly dividend stock you can buy with superior long-term return potential, and only Realty Income (O) - which is 31% overvalued - is a higher quality monthly dividend stock.

But while Pembina is a 10/11 quality SWAN stock, and a very strong buy today, that doesn't mean it doesn't have a risk profile you first need to consider before adding it to your diversified portfolio.

Risks To Consider

First we need to point out that PBA is a Canadian corporation meaning that it pays qualified dividends (no K-1) in Canadian dollars and thus there is some currency risk involved with owning it.

(Source: Ycharts)

While currency risk tends to cancel out over time, it can persist for many years. A strong US dollar means US investors will receive smaller dividends than when the Greenback falls relative to the Loonie.

There's also a 15% tax withholding to consider, for taxable accounts. Due to a tax treaty between Canada and the US, this doesn't apply to retirement accounts like IRAs or 401Ks.

For taxable accounts, there's a tax credit that can recoup all of the withholding amount. However, just the first $300/$600 per individual/couple for all your foreign dividend withholdings can be taken with the standard 1040EZ tax form. For amounts over this, the more complex form 1116 is required.

In terms of fundamental risk, Pembina is one of the less regulated midstreams you can own. The good news is that means projects can be approved and completed faster. The bad news is that some of its assets (like oil and gas gathering ones) have narrower moats. The long-term contracted nature of its business means that PBA's cash flow sensitivity to commodity prices is still about as low as most quality midstreams.

But in a severe recession, that caused oil and gas prices to fall significantly and stay below $40 for many years, it might find it more challenging to grow cash flow and dividends at the expected rate.

While 20% of cash flow commodity risk isn't sufficient to threaten the safety of its dividend, in a severe oil and gas crash the temporary hit to cash flow could result in slower than expected growth which would reduce the stock's margin of safety as well as lower expected total returns.

In terms of valuation risk, that's low, though it could always become more undervalued and experience severe volatility, as can any stock.

Pembina Peak Declines Since 2004

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = PBA

Over the last 15 years, PBA's beta has been a utility like 0.25, but even very low beta stocks can be volatile at times. PBA did amazing well during the Financial Crisis, falling just 20% at its peak. But it did spend three years underwater during the MLP bear market, though it's also clawed its way out of that decline, something most midstreams can't say.

Today's valuation is attractive enough to make another 30%-plus crash unlikely. PBA started out 30% overvalued in September 2014, and today it's 30% undervalued. But remember that the market only has to make sense in the long term, and in the short term there's no limit to how irrational investor sentiment can become.

(Source: imgflip)

MLPs are set to have their 11th consecutive week of declines, which is unprecedented levels of bearishness despite the strongest industry fundamentals (and safest payouts) in history.

Should trade talks fail and recession risk rise (Moody's chief economist says recession becomes likely if December tariffs go up) then PBA could join the broader market in a pullback or outright correction.

This is why prudent risk management is the most important component of long-term investing.

No dividend stock is a true bond alternative, as many investors learned the hard way during the late 2018 correction.

PBA, Dividend Aristocrats And Bonds During Late 2018 Correction

(Source: Ycharts)

Defensive stocks just mean "recession-resistant cash flow and tend to fall less during market downturns." SWAN stocks mean "sleep well at night because you know the dividend is safe." During periods of intense market fear few stocks actually go up, unlike bonds like MINT, SCHZ, and SPTL, all of which Dividend Kings owns in our $1 million retirement portfolio.

That portfolio is 30% bonds, 10% preferred shares and 60% blue chip high-yield stocks. The bonds are there precisely to provide stable or appreciating assets to sell to pay the bills rather than stocks during inevitable market downturns.

Bottom Line: Pembina Is The Best Monthly Dividend Stock You Can Buy For 2020... And Far Beyond

Monthly dividend stocks can make a great addition to a properly-diversified and risk-managed income portfolio.

The trick is to avoid dangerous yield traps that create a minefield for monthly income investors. Pembina Pipeline is the second-highest quality monthly dividend stock I know of and one of just seven that makes the Dividend Kings' "safe monthly stocks" List.

Among those seven monthly stocks, four are trading at reasonable valuations, but just two are reasonable to very strong buys today (LTC is a reasonable buy). Pembina, at a 29% discount to 2019 fair value and a 36% discount to next year's expected results, is hands down the best monthly dividend stock you can buy for 2020 and far beyond.

Its industry-leading growth rate, combined with attractive valuation and very safe and steadily growing 5.2% yield, offers the potential for 10% to 19% long-term CAGR total returns, by far the most of any monthly dividend stock.

