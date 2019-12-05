Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Management presents at Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Boston Scientific Corporation. (NYSE:BSX) Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference December 5, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Susie Lisa - Vice President, Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Matt O'Brien - Piper Jaffray

Matt O'Brien

All right. Good morning. Thanks so much for joining us. My name is Matt O'Brien. I cover Devices here at Piper Jaffray. We've got Boston Scientific with us on stage here. Susie Lisa, who is the Head of HR -- or Head of HR, Head of IR. So thanks for -- I don't think we have a joke for that. But thanks so much for joining us, and I know it's been a long day for you. So I do appreciate, again, you coming.

Susie Lisa

Thanks for having me. Battlefield promotion there maybe?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Matt O'Brien

Yes. That’s a promotion that’s pretty much it. So let's talk about Q4 Guide. You know, you posted really strong Q3. Q4, you got a little bit easier comp, but one less selling day. You’ve guided to a little bit less than that. So are there some puts and takes in there on the guide that we should be aware of, speaking about Q4 or is it just maybe a little bit of conservativism?

Susie Lisa

Sure. So I think, as you said a strong Q3 9.3% organic growth, which was above the high end of our guidance range, we're talking 8% to 9% for Q4, which is still, I think, a really strong results, overall and 7.5% organic growth for the full year, which I think is, again, we're pleased with that outlook particular given some of the headwinds that we faced this year, many of which were unexpected.

But some reason for that slowdown, which is against an easier comp, as you notice, kind of in priority order. I won't give specifics on it. But the biggest differential really, is that we've talked all year about a back end loaded year, related at least in part to selling days. So there's more than a full day benefit in the second half of 2019 year-on-year versus second half of 2018. It was the opposite in the first half of the year. And there was more of a benefit accruing in Q3 than in Q4. So that sequential, less of a benefit from selling days is probably the biggest factor.

We would also expect to see our peripheral business slow in Q4, given that they're facing really tough comps from the Alluvia launch in the U.S. a year ago, and also a competitor to manufacturing issues that probably added 100 basis points of growth from our share capture that, which has since been, that situation has been rectified.

And then some smaller timing issues, I'd say again, this is kind of third of three factors related to change of a distributor in Japan. On the CRM side of things, were some stocking Q3 that benefited and then some minor kind of revenue recognition, benefits in Q3 and some of the lumpier emerging markets where we have strict essentially -- we recognized sales upon cash collection, and so you might see a little bit of slowdown, but nothing too fundamental. So I think overall, there’s more continued solid momentum and proud of that guidance range and seek to seek to deliver.

Matt O'Brien

Got it. Okay. So, think about next year a little bit 2020, lots of products coming out, you know, talk about some of the different technologies, you're introducing some of the bigger ones that you really kind of drive things for Boston?

Susie Lisa

Sure, so some of what should have helped drive that, that [Indiscernible] growth in Q3 and should see continued more good momentum in their launches, principally in Structural Heart, so kind of across the board there. LOTUS EDGE launching in in the U.S. and Europe this year is a big driver. Watchman continues to do well. We're launching second-gen flex in Europe now as we speak and our target to do that in the second half of 2020 in the U.S. Our Sentinel product which is for cerebral embolic protection device to reduce the risk of stroke during TAVR procedures. We have been somewhat capacity constrained to the first half of the year. That's since been rectified, as the beginning of Q3 will continue to drive global adoption there and excited to start a randomized clinical study in 2020 that we believe will help prove it out as standard-of-care protected versus unprotected TAVR.

And then our Accurate valve, I'm sure we'll get into a little bit, we would expect to see that slow a bit. But then are excited in middle of 2020 to launch and next gen there in Europe called Neo 2, which has a skirt to help address paravalvular leak and improve that. And so we're excited for the overall structural heart franchise as well as we continue to plug away still very early days, but our Millipede acquisition closed at the beginning of 2019. And we are still on track to get into an early feasibility study in the U.S. next year.

So that's kind of structural heart and aggregate. We said, we expected to be this year at the high end of our 770 $25 million guidance range. Outside of a structural heart our coronary therapies business continues to do well. And I see we talked about the Megatron launch which is in our large vessel segments, and continue to push forward on that whole complex PCI portfolio of products. I say in peripheral, really be a story of how we’ve closed BTG and really excited, we have clear direction from, we’ve stabilized in the field force. Everyone knows kind of what jersey they're wearing, what's in their bag, who their manager is, what their quotas are, etcetera. And so we're excited to really now be the truth, the only really skilled player in Venus and interventional -- interventional oncology with both therapeutics and accessory products, we have the legacy accessory product, BTD brought the therapeutics to go with our arterial category leadership and really CPI kind of hit the next segment.

And then just briefly, I'd say some highlights outside of those -- the big one is certainly in Medsurg, where we're launching single-use scopes, the duodenoscope, exalt remains on track to launch by the end of this year, will launch by discover another in that whole therapeutic imaging portfolio in 2020. And in urology, I’d say the focus is on SpaceOAR which is the hydrogel uterus and prostate cancer radiation therapy. There is rectal injury, that should continue to expand in the U.S. as well as globally.

And finally, in rhythm and neuro -- sorry, yes, in Rhythm and neuro, we'll launch an implantable cardiac monitor in 2020 and around the middle of the year and I think exciting times in EP, by the end of this year, we'll get into the single shot market in the U.S. with Polarex, that’s our criteria and acquisition. And in the neuromodulation space, I'd say continued rollout of our Vercise, Deep Brain Stimulation system, Vertiflex on the pain side will go organic next year. It's the story of portfolio diversification and then we'll have data at NANs on the spinal Quick time side.

Matt O'Brien

So you don't have much going on at...Okay, so let's talk about structural heart a little bit. The thing I've been, I guess a little surprised by Medtronic, do you have to opine on any of this stuff, but you know, they said you’re only probably about one or 2% share owner at this point domestically. So it kind of feels to me like you're going a little bit slower. The rollout of LOTUS in the U.S. you know, kind of on track for you guys is a little slower than you might have thought, is there, are there some learning’s. Do you need Sentinel to bring that in, have more capacity to sell that product to me, what's going on with LOTUS specifically?

Susie Lisa

And I’d say we're really pleased to have the LOTUS launches going, and we're not giving specifics in terms of dollars or account. And we said we're on track to launch into 150 accounts in the U.S. one year end. So that ticket to the end of Q1 of 2020. But I think one point of evidence is, you know, we grew mid-teens in interventional cardiology in Q3, which was a clear acceleration and back to structural heart, we're comfortable at the high end of our of our guidance range.

So pleased with how LOTUS is going? It's a differentiated valve. It's not a me too. It's the only one that's always fully repositionable and retrievable. And as a hashtag [ph] drama free TAVR, you can get it exactly where you need it to be. It's well suited in heavily calcified patients or bicuspid patients. It's getting tried out in those tough cases and doing very well. So we're really pleased with how LOTUS is doing.

Matt O'Brien

Got it. Okay, what about a little bit finer point on Japan, and when you're going to launch in Japan?

Susie Lisa

So we’re on track to launch Japan next year.

Matt O'Brien

Any more clarity on the timing of the first half, second half?

Susie Lisa

No, we’ve stayed big there, but working in and believe will be 2020. We also continue to enroll our intermediate risk study here in the U.S. that's for [Indiscernible] and then similarly on accurate side of things are super annular valve. We're also enrolling the accurate IDE. And that's extreme high and intermediate risk combined. And hopefully, we're on track for 2021 launches in the U.S. for those.

Matt O'Brien

Got it. Okay. Can you talk a little bit about you know, this potential impact from the scope one data, you know, as Accurate neo in Europe? Do you still expect accurate to be accretive, the -- of cardiology and the question really is though, is it still on track for that mid 2020 launch that you’ve talked about? Or could it slip a little bit and you know, kind of airbars you have around that?

Susie Lisa

Yes. So for accurate, Neo-2 is the second gen that I mentioned add that skirt to help address paravalvularleak. And we back in the middle of this past year, we had pushed that timeline out essentially with European MDR. And the changes in the regulations there. We kind of gotten stuck and had changed notified bodies and the ones that the one that we had inherited previously to the one that we use, traditionally at Boston Scientific, so feel we have good visibility on that mid 2020 European launch.

And we know the data, we've seen it, it's a really good valve. And I say with respect to scope, one impact, although that study again, on the first gen did show inferiority versus safety in three. We've gone back to all of our key implanters who feel, frankly, that their clinical experience is not reflected in the scope one results, and that they know it's a very good valve and have no intention of changing their implant pattern. So that's why we talked about expecting so to see accurate growing and kind of that mid-teens rate. Admittedly, I think new account openings will be tougher. So that's what we said, that's an expected slowdown that should be addressed with the launch of Neo-2 on track for middle of next year.

Matt O'Brien

Okay. And so yeah, I’m going to bounce around a little bit on you here. But you mentioned MDR? I know, you're prepping for it now. But I've heard some huge numbers for companies as far as the expense associated with that. And that's something that can be a meaningful expense headwind next year for Boston.?

Susie Lisa

We've been working on this for five years. And I say it has been an expense headwind, and there are portions of it that we think are appropriate to be excluded from adjusted EPS results. So we'll get more guidance on that in February. But it's baked into our overall assumption and what we've been talking about for this kind of annual rate of adjusted operating margin improvement in a 50 to 100 basis point range.

Matt O'Brien

Okay. So let's, let's shift over to Watchman real quick. Unbelievably strong results there. Can you just talk about, you know, the launch of Watchman in Japan? I know it's early days. But how do we think about that, that going forward?

Susie Lisa

There's I think one great thing we've learned with the Watchman U.S. rollout or if you call we were kind of our own gatekeepers and opened about 125, 150 centers a year is that it's so important to have, proctoring and onsite training, feel clinical support for every case to make sure that anytime you go from a pharma standard-of-care to an intervention, you have to make sure you have excellent results or you risk, you know, losing that referral channel. And I say in Japanese market is, you know, probably even more that way. So there are about a million afib patients in Japan. We see this as likely our number two or number three largest markets after the U.S. China and Japan, we think will vie for that number two spot, but we're taking our time and making sure that physicians are trained and comfortable. I think there is a higher incidence of bleeds in Japanese patients. So that's a strong driver. But then perhaps a higher bar, cultural reticence to go from a pharma to an interventional standard, but so far, so good. We're excited about it. It has good reimbursement as of September 1 and with this networking opportunity.

Matt O'Brien

Okay. But on the sell side, we should probably transcend our expectations a little bit and I get too bored up about things just given how well everything is done in the U.S. with Watchman?

Susie Lisa

I think in Q3, our U.S. and O-U.S. growth rates were pretty comparable. So U.S. still dominates. But we're seeing nice growth, nice balance growth globally. But yeah, I think that's lower expectation I think the stickier market share longer term will derive from a slow steady launch in Japan.

Matt O'Brien

Got it. Okay. And so then, thinking about the U.S. with flex next year, how big of a contributor could that technology be as far as expanding utilization of Watchman?

Susie Lisa

So we're hearing great things from the field in Europe about just the improved ease of use. It's fully repositionable, it’s fully retrievable, it’s a little shorter, just as a wider range of anatomies. We move the knob to help address potential issues with device related thrombosis etcetera. So I think hearing really great things and it's sort of just that the whole way we're trying to come at building Watchman from all directions, all the direct-to-patient, direct-to-for advertising, improving the product, pushing the clinical science, training additional docs, etcetera. So I think it's all part of it, but it has helped us definitely accelerate in Europe.

Matt O'Brien

So expecting, somewhat of a tail window when you do get it to the U.S. next year?

Susie Lisa

I think, I think that's right. Yes. And also, but it's probably a little hard to tell how much will be flex versus as you get to kind of a tipping point within centers. And you have built that referral channel through all your direct-to-patient marketing. Like I said, we’re -- they don't, it doesn't really matter. It's where they come from, but we're trying to drive it from all directions.

Matt O'Brien

Got it. How do you think about? And I should probably pause, now see if there's any questions from the audience? Right, move on. Okay. So how do you think about the competitive landscape going forward? There's, there's big companies come in, there's a small company that we're aware of, it's got a nice system that they're working on. How do you, kind of combat that that threat that that they're going to have a probably over the next few years to what's a pretty meaningful franchise for you?

Susie Lisa

Yes. So expectation is currently for U.S. competition in 2021. So I think from that standpoint, the flex timing of the U.S. launch back half of the next year is ideal, really. And we'll see how the you know, Watchman is the most studied LAAC device on the market. And I think, it'll also be helpful as they're launching their products. It'll be compared to our older Gen device. So I think that's helpful too. And then all the work we've done in terms of that patient and refer education and building referral channels. We've tried to build a moat essentially. And I also think it's such a large market, adding more voices to make people aware that there's an alternative to oral anticoagulants is important.

Also, I just touched on a little bit, but on the clinical side while we continue to enroll in ASP 2 which expands into patients with an absolute contradiction, oral anticoagulants. And then exciting is this year, we started for the first time, our options study which is looking at first line therapy for Watchman, and that's an a totally new patient populations, post atrial fibrillation ablation patients. You're a younger patient, you're cured of your aFib from your ablation procedure and then you're told to go take oral anticoagulants rest of your life. They are pretty motivated to get off those drugs. And so this study will randomize you first line to either Watchman or do ac and so continue to push things forward that way.

Matt O'Brien

What’s the timing on that, because I think that could be enormous for you guys?

Susie Lisa

Yes, I think we're excited. These are long studies, typically the kind of 18 months, 24 months endpoint, so probably three plus years, but we'll keep 50%.

Matt O'Brien

Got it, okay. And then you mentioned the duodenoscope. I know that was an area that Mike was really excited about. I think there was competitor that just got approval. And love just to hear about, the opportunity that you're considering for that technology.

Susie Lisa

Try and do duodenoscope. Yes. Okay. Yes, So Exalt-D is the name of our product, a single-use duodenoscope. These are used in what are called ERCP procedures for your pancreas and bile duct. There are 1.7 million of these procedures done annually. So a really large target market for us, and we're on track to launch Exalt-D by the end of this year. And the motivation we're excited about this is that FDA published results earlier this year showing about a 5% rate of contamination between scopes that are used from one patient to the next, despite increased processing and regulations around how to sterilize these, I think there are 38 steps now that are required and still you have this 5% contamination risks given. It's a tricky scope with kind of an elevator that turns the corner at the tip.

These are lifesaving procedures, and I think worth that risk. But if you can eliminate that infection and contamination risk, which has resulted in patient deaths, unfortunately, at some facilities, we think this would be a major step forward. And so we've run one clinical trial and presented those results at the UEG in Europe a few -- last month. We are on track to have another kind of concurrent with launch to support commercialization next year to expand globally and additional sites. And we think that, based on sort of key opinion leaders regulatory tailwinds encouraging a shift towards addressing this issue, including single use tips, which I think is what you mentioned, as well as fully single use scopes, we're excited about that.

Single use tips alone don't guarantee that you won't have an infection, it's the only way to do that is to have a fully single use scope. So I think that is a step in the right direction. But also, there's only one approved tip in the U.S. today. That is not on kind of the 80% share, the 80% share player and reusable scopes today does not have an approved tip. So we think Exalt-D could be an easy alternate an easier alternative for many to consider.

Matt O'Brien

Got it. Okay, so let's flip over to BTG. Deal closed a little bit later, you know, that we were expecting the message, as I think Q3 recall, though, was that you continue to view it as a double digit grower in 2020 and accretive to legacy of Boston growth. What really drives that? I mean, why are you so confident in that in that commentary?

Susie Lisa

Yes, so it’s back to being maybe one example, and we bought a mass on the neurology side of things, where our legacy business had been, you know, kind of a steady grower low single, maybe mid-single digits in kidney stones. We brought in 3 leading franchises in urology from AMS. Being that clear category leader, the only scale player to address every need in the urologist practice. We saw not only faster growth in our hands of the legacy AMS product, but better pull-through, faster growth in our in our legacy core business.

And we think that what BTG does uniquely is we have category leadership, the broadest portfolio in arterial. Now it does it in Venus, where we really just had a thrombectomy system. BTG brings us pulmonary embolism, of being a Cava filter, a varicose vein system. And the individual oncology side, there is fear bringing up the therapeutic as well as their galeal microwave ablation system, cryoablation system and we really were in accessories and coils before.

So having that full portfolio with therapeutics, which is what KOLs and physicians, kind of -- is most interesting to them. And just given the patient demographics, right, you'll hear Venus's, you know, poll number multiples larger than arterial and intervention oncology is I think it's really just getting started in terms of the growth outlook and penetration into into certain types of cancers like liver and kidney.

Matt O'Brien

Got it. And so I mean, Therasphere, I think, is probably the asset that you really wanted to get your hands on the most. Can you talk about the differentiation there? And then I know there's clinical studies going on for some of those technologies, when might some of those readout?

Susie Lisa

Sure, so they're essentially that was another big attraction of this, of this deals that there are centrally 2 players in irradiated bead market, 190 [ph] beads and that’s ourselves and Sirtex, which was acquired by a Chinese private equity company. And we believe Therasphere is a better product, it is easier to handle, it's a little more forgiving in terms of how it shifts and dose ranges you have to receive it at the hospital. So a lot of ease of use features. And I -- but it's a huge market and growing fast. And with only two players, I think it's a very attractive for the long term.

The other interesting thing is that we're not even in China today and half of all liver cancers each year are diagnosed in China. Like 350 of the 700,000 each year in China, we see significant potential there. And these are patients it's, it's kind of, you know, third fourth line therapy, typically of cirrhosis. They're in a rough shape. And if you can have therapy delivered directly to the tumor site versus trying to take chemo systemically, it can really be a meaningful improvement in quality of life and hopefully extended as well.

There are two studies, EPIC and Stop HCC that you're talking about, these are long event driven studies a little tough to peg, you may see results in 2020. I think 2021 is probably more likely, but unfortunate they were upside to our deal model, or not in the base case assumption of successful studies in those both would be upside.

Matt O'Brien

What about international? It seems like a big opportunity for you. You talked on it a little bit with China on the live side. What should we expect from Boston on the international side with BTG going forward? You have a huge international footprint.

Susie Lisa

That's right. So the China opportunity will be much longer term, but in very near term 10% of BTD sales for outside of the U.S. And we have existing commercial infrastructure, as you mentioned, and we'll look to leverage those products through that channel immediately. Some we can do right away. Some will take a little bit of work in terms of product registration, others like I mentioned Therasphere, in certain geographies will take longer with clinical trials.

So it's stage over the time we talked about for the deal 175 million in synergies that use – 80% of those are cost, synergies, precedents, people insights. That 20% in revenue, synergies is related primarily through pretty straightforward leveraging to our OUS-US Commercial infrastructure.

Matt O'Brien

And is that more back end loaded there as far as that’s through….

Susie Lisa

Well it’s stayed. For some, we can start right away. Others will take a little bit of work on registration, and others will take clinical trial work.

Matt O'Brien

Got it? Okay, so let's just over – got a couple minutes left, peripheral. I'm sure you're sick of talking about paclitaxel. But where do we stand now? There was some data that came out of Viva. Last month that was pretty was pretty solid for both the Eluvia and Ranger. So is that is that issue behind the entire industry at this point, is it just lingering a little bit? You know, can you kind of frame that up? And then I think you've taken want to say you've taken some revenue out expectation out associated with that, are you comfortable with, you know, kind of back to full, you know, kind of full steam ahead?

Susie Lisa

Yes, so I'd say it's definitely still a factor in the market. To the extent that back in April with the initial news from FDA, we had cut our global Olivia forecast by 50%. And we're still there. It's tracking to that. But we're still there. But I think because of this impact, as you mentioned, we were really encouraged by the two data sets we showed at Viva last month to your data on Olivia one year data On Ranger still show very, very good results, low rates of revascularization. Good patency rates, in line or better mortality rates. And I think it will take continued, industry ourselves included putting up longer and longer term data that hopefully, you know, fully put that issue to bed, there's still no hypothesis for what the, what the causality might be, if you have this signal. Our launch in Japan of Eluvia is still going very well, where they have not taken as much stock in the in the meta analysis. So I say it's improving now to have some definitive guidance is helpful, not where we thought it would be. But it's in line with our expectations through today. And our messages, you know, Eluvia is by far the lowest dose, the only one with controlled release. And it's been studied more in these tougher subgroups that they've called that where it's appropriate.

So we'd hope over time to be able to drive kind of greater market share in this constrained market given Eluvia’s characteristics and where it’s been studied.

Matt O'Brien

Got it. That's helpful. Last real quick question, 20 seconds. M&A next year should we just I know there's only one this year but should we expect a lot more from Boston? Or are you know just kind of depends on what kind of what you see.

Susie Lisa

Yes, so I guess it always depends on what we see in valuations. I mean discipline there. We have been more quiet this year partially though focuses on debt pay down for BTG, where our goal is to pay down a billion to a billion and a half of debt by the end of 2020 to get to around 2.6 times leverage. But that still gives us capacity for about a billion in tuck-ins both this year and next. So this year we closed Millipede and bought Vertiflex, we're about 840. You may see something else may not next year; maybe two to three tuck-ins in kind of that you know billion dollar total type of range is our expectation. But continue to push our venture capital portfolios, the source as well, and continue kind of scour the globe for good opportunities to extend our category leadership.

Matt O'Brien

Got it. All right. Well we are all out of time. Suzie, thank you so much participating.

Susie Lisa

Thanks