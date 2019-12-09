Era Group: A Fortress Balance Sheet, Superb Management, And Strong, Growing FCF With 100%+ Upside

Investors are likely to earn 100% even without an offshore recovery,while M&A or an industry recovery will generate 300%-400%returns, but the downside is likely only a 10-15% decline.

Shareholders will benefit as the company is run by superior capital allocators who can take advantage of optionality to either pursue highly accretive M&A or grow BVPS through share repurchases.

ERA, with the best management team and an attractive valuation (FCF yield of 12%; 60% discount to BV), is leveraged to an offshore recovery that appears to be underway.

The company has the best fleet in the industry – 100% owned/no leases. The fleet has been trimmed recently to focus on the tightening market for AW139s.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Large Margin of Safety as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

ERA Group is the fourth-largest operator of helicopters servicing offshore markets. The company owns a total of 105 helicopters, which are used primarily for transporting workers to offshore oil and gas (“O&G”) installations. However, they also engage in search and rescue work and lease helicopters to smaller operators. The U.S. Gulf of Mexico is the company’s most important region, but ERA also has smaller operations in Brazil and Suriname, while its third-party lessees are in various other countries. As is well known, the offshore O&G space is highly distressed. The helicopter industry has not been spared and there is significant oversupply of certain types of aircraft. The three largest companies in the industry and a major O&G helicopter lessor (i.e., CHC, Bristow, PHI, and Waypoint) have all gone through bankruptcy, along with many other companies in the offshore oil patch.

While its competitors have been busy driving themselves into bankruptcy (largely due to poor balance sheet management with a healthy dose of incompetent leadership), ERA has only gotten stronger during the last five years, dramatically reducing its net debt and other financial obligations, while positioning its fleet to benefit maximally from any recovery. The company accomplished this feat, largely thanks to the efforts of its CEO, Chris Bradshaw, despite this period witnessing the worst ever market conditions in the offshore helicopter space.

Mr. Bradshaw inherited his job in November 2014, just as the oil bust was beginning. The offshore O&G industry quickly became massively oversupplied with helicopters, many of ERA’s aircraft were idled, and those still under contract commanded much lower rates. At the end of Q3 2014, the company had $283M of net debt, ~$10M NPV of lease obligations, and $154M in non-cancellable helicopter purchase obligations, adding up to total net financial obligations of $406M. To make things worse, during the darkest moments of the downturn in 2016, the Airbus H225 became impaired after a tragic accident, grounding ERA’s H225 fleet of 9 aircraft, and requiring a $117M write-down.

Despite these challenges, the company has shrunk its balance sheet, generates positive free cash flow, is run more efficiently than peers, and operates a fleet comprised disproportionately of industry-preferred and in-demand helicopter models. ERA is therefore almost certain to be able to ride out the downturn and may even be able to take advantage of it by consolidating portions of the industry. Even without an offshore recovery, ERA’s FCF yield in 2020 is likely to be in the low teens and the book value per share of $22.13 is likely to increase. However, with an offshore recovery, the upside is truly massive. At the current stock price of $8.98, the company gets practically zero credit, neither for its achievements and enviable position in the industry, nor for its potential upside. With essentially no sell-side coverage (the last two earnings calls have been very short with almost no questions), the market is ignoring the opportunity in ERA.

In the graph below, I’ve plotted ERA’s EBITDA and net financial obligations (“NFO”) from 2014, when the current CEO took the job, through Q3 2019. NFO is the sum of the company’s debt, the present value of its aircraft leases, and the cost of non-cancelable helicopter purchase commitments, less cash on the balance sheet. NFO is my preferred financial health metric for this industry because leases and purchase commitments can seriously damage a company even if net debt alone is manageable. ERA’s bankrupt competitors that heavily relied on leased aircraft and took on too many purchase commitments can attest to that.

The chart shows that these obligations were a crushing $406M when Bradshaw started as CEO, right before EBITDA was about to plummet to a low of $25.8M—a very high leverage ratio of 15.7. However, over the past 5 years, ERA has paid its NFO down to $64M, reducing TTM leverage to 2.2, with a combination of asset sales, lawsuit proceeds (related to the H225 grounding), and cash generated from operations.

Source: Author; ERA Group SEC Filings

Bradshaw acted quickly when the industry downturn first began, knowing that he needed to reduce the company’s NFO quickly in order to ride out the storm. The company worked to become extremely efficient and took immediate action to reduce expenses, shrinking headcount from 835 to 438 (as of Q1 2019). ERA’s focus on medium aircraft that are cheaper to operate and less specialized (vs. the heavy helicopters that many of its peers bet big on – more on this later) and its lack of crippling helicopter leases allowed ERA to generate ~$125M of cash from normal business operations since the downturn began. In addition, the company sold many noncore assets, including its base in Alaska for $14M, its flightseeing business for $20M, its Canadian joint-venture DART for $38M, and various other hangars and helicopters for almost $120M. Remarkably, despite the terrible industry conditions, these assets have collectively been sold at a premium to book value, a testament to the capital allocation skills of management.

Additionally, while the company’s H225s were eventually impaired by $117M following the grounding of that model, ERA successfully pursued litigation against the manufacturer Airbus, receiving cash proceeds of $42M. Eight of the nine H225’s were subsequently sold in sale-type lease arrangements to military contractors for ~$25M, of which $13.6M will be received over the next ~18 months.

Employee Headcount by Category 9/30/2014 3/31/2019 % Reduction Opex 621 361 -42% G&A 214 97 -55% Total 835 458 -45%

Source: Author; ERA Group SEC Filings

ERA has been wildly successful over the past 5 years at paying off and otherwise reducing its NFO by ~$340M from $406M to $64M today, with net debt currently a mere $55M. An impressive feat given that ERA's enterprise value is only ~$240M. However, this reduction in NFO doesn’t even include the $13.6M they are still owed from the sale-type leases or the ~$4M of vendor credits still owed from the Airbus settlement. The company therefore essentially has ~$38M of net debt vs $29M of TTM EBITDA and $767M of total assets. Incredibly, all this careful balance sheet management has allowed ERA to maintain its book value steady since the downturn began, declining only a nickel since Q1 2014.

Now that the balance sheet is a source of strength and no longer a liability, how can it best be used to the benefit of shareholders? Mr. Bradshaw recently addressed this point on the Q3 2019 earnings call:

...we believe that our strong balance sheet, including the cash balance and the financial flexibility we have, give us multiple opportunities to drive value creation for shareholders. In the past we have purchased a good portion of the senior unsecured notes that are due in [December] 2022. In fact, we bought back about 25% of the original issue amount to get the current balance below $145M. That's something we'll continue to evaluate. We've also at times repurchased shares. So far this year we repurchased about 5% of our previously outstanding unrestricted shares. We'll continue to evaluate share repurchases on an opportunistic basis. We also believe that in the context of the potential for industry consolidation, a strong balance sheet, a cash balance and that financial flexibility, could be an asset in helping to effect that consolidation. So really all of those opportunities remain on the table and I think we’ll take an opportunistic approach in evaluating how we deploy our capital going forward."

The flip side of the balance sheet strength is that it is also quite inefficient. With $163M of debt, $108M of cash, and $12M of annual interest expense, the company is clearly paying a significant sum to keep all that cash in the bank. However, management has been signaling that they will use the untapped potential of the balance sheet to benefit shareholders in some way. The options are debt pay-down, share repurchases, M&A, or a combination thereof. Each has merit:

Paying down gross debt, from $163M to $65M for example, would substantially reduce interest expense, improve the company’s credit metrics, and move the company close to break-even on a GAAP basis. The 7.75% 2022 notes can be called at a small premium and paid for using cash plus the company’s L+350 revolver. Paying down gross debt to $65M with the cash on the balance sheet would maintain net debt at $55M and result in annual interest savings of ~$8.5M or $0.41 per share. Net debt to EBITDA would remain unchanged at 2x (using TTM EBITDA of $28M), while gross debt to EBITDA would decline from 5.8x to 2.3x (assuming $10M in cash is retained on the balance sheet). The interest coverage ratio would improve dramatically from 2.8x to 7.8x. Breaking even on a GAAP basis in 2020 would be achievable at the Q3 2019 EBITDA run rate of ~$38M (for example). Fully taxed, free cash flow (“FCF”) per share would be $1.12/share (at the Q3 2019 EBITDA run rate and assuming a constant share count of 20.6M).



Share repurchases would grow FCF/share and book value/share (“BVPS”): Share repurchases can be accomplished without increasing net debt by utilizing FCF and the $17.6M of sale-type lease receivables and vendor credits. Roughly $40M could be used to repurchase shares through 2020 while maintaining net debt constant. At the current $8.98 share price, a $40M share repurchase: adds ~$3.60 to BVPS and increases FCF/share by ~27.5%. Since ERA’s financial strength allows it to ride out the downturn, investors will probably value the company at BVPS or higher eventually. For example, the stock's price-to-book ratio peaked at ~1.6 in early 2014.



M&A, however, is likely to be the best option – a “generational opportunity:” “This is...essentially, a generational opportunity to create value by consolidating the market…That being said, if none of them come to fruition, as we noted before, there are other avenues by which we can create values for shareholders.” – Chris Bradshaw, Q4 2018 earnings call. When assessing M&A opportunities, management’s credibility is critical. After having demonstrated themselves to be proven operators and capital allocators, no one has more credibility in the industry than ERA’s executives. The team has worked very hard over the past 5 years to painstakingly strengthen the company’s balance sheet, including the sale of many assets. They are not empire builders. They are unlikely to put all they’ve accomplished at risk with a foolish acquisition. They are very patient, as they haven’t rushed into anything yet, many years into the industry downturn. They are clearly aware of the attractiveness of their other options and would only consider M&A if it’s the best choice. The M&A opportunity is (mostly) not about buying distressed assets. The biggest opportunity is in achieving cost synergies. There are so many duplicative costs in the helicopter industry that the synergies are enormous. The industry is set up such that each company operates totally stand-alone. As an analogy, it’s as if each commercial airline operated its own independent airport. Consolidation will not only help reduce excess capacity in the industry, but will also help absorb the significant fixed costs of the business. The synergies from a single combination might exceed ERA’s current EBITDA. Yes, the opportunity is truly that large: “...a combination of any two of the three large deepwater Gulf of Mexico (‘GOM’) helicopter operators is likely to result in synergies that are equivalent to or greater than either stand-alone company’s GOM oil and gas EBITDA levels. The magnitude of these cost savings is such that a combination could create significant value for both companies’ stakeholders.” – 2018 ERA Shareholder Letter. All of ERA’s principal competitors, CHC, Bristow, and PHI, as well as a number of other companies in the space, have gone through bankruptcy are now under the control of their former creditors. The former creditors are generally motivated to achieve a shareholder-focused outcome in a way that former management may not have been. ERA’s management is the best in the industry, an important consideration for sellers who will likely get paid partially in ERA stock. And, of course, sharing the post-merger cost synergies with ERA is also obviously attractive to the new shareholders of these competitors.



Base Case: $38 Million EBITDA in 2020

ERA’s EBITDA is likely to grow meaningfully in 2020, supporting a higher stock price. My base case 2020 estimate of $38M is substantially higher than the TTM Q3 2019 number of $29M. $29M is roughly equal to the lowest ERA’s annual EBITDA has ever been and is, of course, significantly lower than the pre-downturn high of $80M+.

That being said, EBITDA in the space is difficult to predict with any confidence. Over the past 2 years, EBITDA has been anything but steady at the company. Q1 2018 saw a very solid number of $12M, while EBITDA was only $11.3M in Q4 2018 and Q1 2019 combined. EBITDA subsequently increased back to $9.5M for Q3 2019.

We do, however, have an important clue from management that suggests the most recent quarter is likely to be a decent base case for the next few quarters. The company doesn’t provide forward guidance, but during the recent Q3 earnings call, the CEO provided some interesting comments:

We felt for a while that the offshore oil and gas market recovery was underway, but that [the] recovery would be a gradual one. And I think what we see in our Q3 results is consistent with that. We did see an increase in utilization driving incremental improvements in revenues and EBITDA. And based upon the information that's available to us today, we believe that a consistent level of customer activity is likely to exist, particularly in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, in Q4 of this year and into 2020.”

Q3 is therefore our best estimate as to what the foreseeable future will look at ERA, which is great, because it was a reasonably strong quarter. There are, however, a few other moving parts to consider here, but they will likely roughly offset one another. One is that the company has a lucrative AW139 contract with Petrobras for seven aircraft that is coming to an end over the next couple of quarters. This contract has reached the end of its natural term and new contracts are put out for competitive bid. Some or all of these aircraft have already been awarded new contracts and, with the market for the AW139 model relatively strong, the remaining helicopters (if any) should be able to find work at rates that are not that much lower than those of the current contract. Overall, however, the end of the Petrobras contract is a modest negative. On the plus side, ERA is currently ramping up a new non-O&G search and rescue (“SAR”) contract with either SpaceX or Blue Origin. Whether the loss of the Petrobras contract will be fully offset by the SAR and other new contracts or whether other items pop up in the coming quarters remains to be seen.

While it is impossible to precisely predict EBITDA in 2020, it seems clear that EBITDA is going to increase significantly from the current TTM run rate. In the short term, the stock price will likely respond positively to such an improvement in the income statement. The market will likely start pricing this in ahead of time as higher EBITDA is not hard to see coming. Q4 2018 and Q1 2019 were the two worst quarters in the company’s history and unusually bad even when considering the downturn. Given that the environment has since improved, those quarters should provide easy comps to beat. As for my $38M base case estimate mentioned above, management has said earnings from the Gulf of Mexico, their largest market, are likely to be consistent with the Q3 run rate going into 2020, so simply annualizing the $9.5M of EBITDA in Q3 might be about as good as we are able to do.

A Post-Acquisition ERA

What might the company look like after an acquisition? In ERA’s annual shareholder letter, CEO Chris Bradshaw wrote, “A combination of any two of the three large deepwater Gulf of Mexico (“GOM”) helicopter operators is likely to result in synergies that are equivalent to or greater than either stand-alone company’s GOM oil and gas EBITDA levels. The magnitude of these cost savings is such that a combination could create significant value for both companies’ stakeholders.”

Using Bradshaw’s guidance on synergies, you might conservatively assume that acquiring a target that has $15M of EBITDA in the Gulf of Mexico will generate $25M in cost synergies. This might be the scenario if the acquisition target is PHI, for example.

If the companies agree to split the synergies equally, the purchase price might be $165M, which is 6x a pro-forma EBITDA of $27.5M ($15M in stand-alone EBITDA plus half of the $25M in synergies). Obviously, the multiple may be higher or lower and the synergy share may not be even, but I think this is a reasonable starting point to analyze.

Recall that $38M in EBITDA is our base case run rate for ERA and that the company has net debt of $55M. If ERA pays $165M in cash for the acquisition, the combined company would look like the following:

Pro-Forma EBITDA of $78M (ERA’s $38M plus the target’s $15M and $25M of synergies)

Net Debt of $220M $240M of gross debt if $20M of cash is retained ~$19M of interest annually at a rate of 8% (ERA’s bonds currently have a YTM of ~7%) Net leverage ratio of 2.8x Gross debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.1x Interest coverage ratio of 4.1x

$10M of Capex (eventually this will move higher, but likely not until an offshore recovery)

$49M of pre-tax FCF

$39M of fully taxed FCF (at a 21% effective tax rate)

At the current 20.6M shares outstanding, this would result in $1.88 FCF per share.

However, it is likely that the seller will insist on receiving at least a part of the purchase price in stock. This would reduce leverage at the company post-acquisition, but would also dilute the share count. I think it is unlikely that ERA would issue stock at the current price, but at a modest premium it might be possible. Here I assume that the acquisition price remains at $165M, but that ERA issues 6M shares to the target at a price of $11 and pays the remaining $99M in cash:

EBITDA remains $78M

Net debt of $154M $174M of total debt, again assuming $20M of cash $14M of annual interest

Net leverage ratio of 2.0x Gross debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.2x Interest coverage ratio of 5.6x

$10M of Capex

$54M of pre-tax FCF

$43M fully taxed FCF

At 26.6M shares outstanding, FCF per share would be $1.60.

As this example demonstrates, paying part of the purchase price in stock makes the transaction very attractive to both the buyer and the seller. ERA shareholders would see FCF per share rise dramatically (e.g., 40%+ in this example) from the 2020 base case of $1.12, while the seller would be able to realize $165M in transaction value for an asset that currently generates only $10M of pre-tax FCF per year.

What If There Is No M&A?

What if ERA is unable to execute any M&A? Given how massive the cost synergies are, such an outcome would obviously not be as attractive, but is also probably not very likely. Nevertheless, you might examine four such scenarios: 1) offshore O&G activity declines back to its old lows, 2) offshore activity remains steady, 3) there’s a partial offshore recovery from here, and 4) offshore activity completely recovers back to its old highs. In Scenario 1, annualizing the two worst quarter period in the company’s history provides EBITDA of only $22.6M. Scenario 2 is our base case where EBITDA remains at the current run rate of $38M. For the partial and full recoveries, you might expect the company to reach $50M and $80M EBITDA run rates, respectively, after 3 years.

For my model, in each case, I assume net debt remains steady at $55M. I also assume that the cash on hand is used to reduce gross debt to $65M ($10M of cash is kept on the balance sheet) and then subsequently all FCF is used for share repurchases. The share price is likely to change significantly depending on which of these scenarios unfolds, which in turn will impact how many shares are repurchased. In each scenario, I assume today’s stock price moves steadily over the next three years to 30%, 60%, 80%, and 120% of BVPS for each of the four scenarios, respectively.

2022 Year-End Projections FCF/Share BVPS Debt/EBITDA Price/Book Shares Out. (M) Share Price Scenario 1 (Worst Case) $0.72 $25.92 2.43 0.30 14.95 $7.78 Scenario 2 (Base Case) $1.72 $28.92 1.45 0.60 13.40 $17.35 Scenario 3 (Partial Recovery) $2.42 $28.90 1.10 0.80 13.41 $23.12 Scenario 4 (Full Recovery) $4.25 $29.33 0.69 1.20 13.21 $35.20

Source: Author

When Will the Offshore O&G Industry Recover?

Is the recovery here? How fast will offshore activity recover? Unfortunately, I don’t have the answers. That’s not what this article is about.

For what it is worth, offshore companies are generally in agreement that the offshore market is in recovery. Certainly, at ERA, the recent EBIDTA trend supports that notion. On the Q3 earnings call, Mr. Bradshaw, who tends to be quite conservative in his commentary, also offered some very measured optimism when he said that “we felt for a while that the offshore oil and gas market recovery was underway, but that [the] recovery would be a gradual one.”

Other CEOs in the space have been less cautious in their optimism. A typical example is what Transocean, the largest operator of floating oil rigs, said on its Q3 2019 earnings call concerning the overall market environment:

Turning now to the market… customer interest is now [at] a five-year high… we are pleased to observe that the recovery is certainly upon us… we're very encouraged by what we're seeing in the ultra-deepwater markets across multiple basins.”

And, specifically on the Gulf of Mexico (ERA’s most important market):

A number of players continue to inquire about ultra-deepwater rig availability in the Gulf, largely for activity commencing in the first half of 2020… the U.S. side of the Gulf of Mexico is very interesting, more active than it's been [in] probably four, five years.”

Source: Transocean.

In the slide above (taken from RIG’s Q3 2019 investor presentation), Rystad Energy Consulting, a major industry analytics firm, claims that offshore spending will rise 25% from 2019 levels by 2022 and 75% by 2025, the latter of which is close to the old highs. Is this forecast right? It seems reasonable enough to me, but ultimately the timing of any recovery is difficult to predict.

Fleet Overview

It’s important to remember that ERA isn’t in the offshore O&G business, it is in the offshore helicopter business, and that the supply-demand balance varies substantially depending on the model of helicopter. For some models, demand is quite weak, while, for others, demand is decent or even recovering sharply. ERA’s fleet is heavily weighted towards the models for which demand is relatively strong, which is a huge advantage for the company.

On ERA’s Q1 2019 earnings call, the CEO provided some important commentary:

The story is different for heavy, medium, and light helicopters. On the heavy side, we still see an industry that's characterized by excess supply, and it may take multiple years to work through all of that excess supply to put those aircraft back to work. When you get down into the medium category, breaking it down by model, the AW139 market is an area where we've seen significant improvement over the last year in the supply/demand balance, and the amount of available or idle 139s is pretty limited today amongst both the operators and the lessors… And then when you get down to the light aircraft category… you have a very constructive supply/demand balance for those light aircraft.” (Emphasis mine.)

Since that call the market for AW139s has continued to tighten and the AW139 contracts that are being signed now are at higher prices than they were in early 2019, which was already a big step up from 2018’s levels. Critically, ERA’s fleet is heavily weighted towards the AW139, with the model representing a large fraction of the book value of the company’s fleet. There is an inevitable lag between the market getting tighter and ERA getting paid more (contracts are typically for terms of one year in the GOM), but as old contracts expire and new contracts are signed, the company should be earning significantly more.

The larger, “super-medium” AW189 appears to be in even higher demand than the 139 and, along with the light aircraft models, is benefiting from a constructive supply-demand balance. This leaves the S-92 and S-76 as the only “troubled” models owned by ERA.

ERA’s fleet is therefore heavily tilted towards the most in-demand aircraft, which gives the company a significant advantage both in winning new business and securing increasingly attractive pricing. Here’s a breakdown of the fleet, along with my best estimate of book value (“BV”) for each model:

Heavy and super-medium aircraft 4 S92 heavies, ~$100M BV – Oversupplied, Impaired 4 AW189 super-mediums, ~$60M BV – In high demand, Not Impaired 1 H225 heavy, ~$2M BV – Not likely to return to offshore service, Extremely Impaired

Medium aircraft 36 AW139’s, ~$265M BV – Market improving rapidly and getting tight, Not Impaired 5 S76’s, $15M BV – Oversupplied but ERA’s are on contract, Impaired 5 B212’s, $5M BV – Probably can be sold for BV

Light aircraft 50 aircraft of various models, ~100M BV – Supply-demand constructive; Not Impaired



Roughly 80% of the fleet’s book value is composed of helicopter models enjoying a constructive supply-demand balance. This stands in stark contrast ERA’s competitors who have well over half of their BV, perhaps as much as two-thirds, tied up in oversupplied S92s and H225s, the latter of which are unlikely to return to widespread use in offshore oil and gas due to the model’s poor safety record. The S92, in contrast, is a solid aircraft and for some missions it’s the only one that has the range and capacity required. However, the S92 is also more expensive to operate than the AW189s and 139s. The substantial oversupply of S92s is therefore unlikely to be remedied until the recovery is well underway.

As an aside, the S92 is currently the only heavy helicopter operating in most markets due to problems with the H225. ERA owned 9 H225s at the time the model was grounded and absorbed a $117M write-down as a result. ERA sued Airbus, ultimately receiving roughly $50M in cash and other consideration from the manufacturer. Subsequently, ERA sold 8 of the 9 H225s for around 10% of their original cost.

It’s also worth noting that ERA regularly sells aircraft when a sale provides the most attractive economics. Remarkably, the company has managed to do so, on average, at a premium to BV, even in the midst of the offshore downturn. Here’s a year by year breakdown of helicopters sold:

ERA Helicopter Gain on Sales ($000s) Initial Cost BV at Time of Sale Sale Price Gain (loss) on Initial Cost Gain (loss) on BV 2004 1,401 936 1,385 -16 449 2005 13,599 10,958 19,011 5,412 8,053 2006 34,373 27,231 36,628 2,255 9,397 2007 20,842 19,362 28,170 7,328 8,808 2008 11,781 9,776 14,790 3,009 5,014 2009 24,670 24,853 25,267 597 414 2010 471 254 740 269 486 2011 20,848 12,640 28,680 7,832 16,040 2012 4,164 1,268 3,435 -729 2,167 2013 74,296 50,247 68,165 -6,131 17,918 2014 2,317 931 6,950 4,633 6,019 2015 49,103 31,081 35,784 -13,319 4,703 2016 22,821 25,377 2,556 2017 4,462 5,870 1,408 2018 41,169 43,441 2,272 2019 6,500 7,300 800 Total 257,865 264,489 350,993 11,140 86,504

Source: Author; ERA Group SEC Filings

Over fifteen years, ERA has amazingly sold aircraft at a premium to book value each and every year, typically also for more than initial cost (although I don’t have initial cost data after 2015). Yes, it is true that the gains over book value have declined since the offshore downturn began, but these data argue strongly that ERA is at lease worth book value, if not more. (Note that 2018’s numbers include the special case of the sale of the H225s – recall that the aircraft had previously been written down significantly, but ERA also received a large monetary settlement related to their grounding that is not included in the table above.)

Summary

ERA has positioned itself where every company in a cyclical industry wants to be: near the bottom of the cycle with a lean cost structure, the best assets (especially the highly in-demand AW139 which comprises ~50% of the book value of ERA’s fleet), strong positive FCF, and a pristine balance sheet. None of ERA’s competitors have been able to achieve anything close to this even after restructuring in bankruptcy and remain hamstrung by aircraft leases and a preponderance of relatively undesirable S92 and H225 helicopters. This is a clear testament to the operational and capital allocation skills of ERA management, especially CEO Chris Bradshaw.

Priced at a forward FCF yield of 12%, an EV to EBITDA ratio of 6.3, and a 60% discount to BV, while earnings and cash flows are at cyclical lows, ERA’s stock is cheap by any metric, just as it appears that the bottom is in and the recovery has begun. The industry is ripe for consolidation, and ERA, with its strong balance sheet and capable management, is best positioned to take advantage of the “generational [M&A] opportunity,” in Chris Bradshaw’s words. Synergies from consolidation are truly ENORMOUS in this industry. A roll up of one or more competitors could lead to truly staggering returns for ERA shareholders, as less efficient competitors are rolled into the most efficient company, run by the most capable management team in the space.

In my worst case scenario, where EBITDA declines back to the lowest quarterly run rate in its entire history, M&A is not possible, and the BVPS multiple declines by almost 30% (in other words, absolutely nothing goes right), the downside case after three years is still only a negative ~13% from here. But every other scenario leads to truly mouth-watering returns. Even the steady scenario with no recovery and no M&A leads to a near double over three years. If there is no recovery but they can achieve M&A with just one target, it is likely that FCF/share approaches $2 in the near term and $3 after a few years of share repurchases, a recipe for a three- or four-bagger over a few years. And, if the recovery is truly in the offing, we are likely also looking at 3-4 times increase in the stock price, without any help from M&A. Either of those outcomes would likely be enough to get ERA’s stock back to its old highs of ~$35. If everything goes right, such that ERA acquires at least one competitor AND the offshore industry recovers, the returns will be staggering with the stock soaring above $35, possible well above $50.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ERA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.