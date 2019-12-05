Verisk To Acquire FAST For Life Insurance Software Tech

With the deal, VRSK is acquiring increased capability to enable life insurers take advantage of its full suite of offerings.

FAST provides software solutions to help insurance companies modernize their information technology systems.

Verisk said it will acquire FAST for $193.5 million.

Quick Take

Verisk Analytics (VRSK) has announced the proposed acquisition of FAST for $193.5 million.

FAST has developed a SaaS family of software tools for modernizing insurance company policy administration processes.

VRSK is acquiring FAST to assist life insurers in transitioning to a more capable technology stack and offer the firm’s other services.

The stock has come off recent 52-week highs and is still pricey at its current level, so my bias is NEUTRAL.

Target Company

Iselin, New Jersey-based FAST was founded to develop a suite of components that enable insurance companies to transition to more modern systems for their policy administration processing.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Tom Famularo, who has been with the firm since co-founding it in 2010 and was previously a partner at Accenture (ACN) and SVP Technology at NaviSys.

Below is an overview video of the FAST system:

Source: FAST Technology

FAST’s primary offerings include:

FAST Technology Platform

FAST Insurance Components

FAST Cloud Services

Investors in FAST have included 42 Ventures and NexPhase Capital.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by 360 Market Updates, the market for insurance software is expected to reach $15 billion by 2023.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 4.48% from 2018 to 2022.

The main drivers for this expected growth a growing insurance industry needing to make investments to modernize and expand their information technology stack.

Major vendors that provide competitive services include:

IBM (IBM)

Microsoft (MSFT)

Oracle (ORCL)

Salesforce (CRM)

SAP (SAP)

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms & Financials

Verisk disclosed the agreed acquisition price as $193.5 million.

Management didn’t provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the proposed transaction.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of September 30, 2019 Verisk Analytics had $311.8 million in cash and equivalents and $4.2 billion in total liabilities, of which $2.7 billion was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $627.1 million, so the acquisition should present no undue financial hardship for VRSK to complete.

In the past 12 months, Verisk Analytics’s stock price has risen 23.2% vs. the U.S. Professional Services industry’s growth of 22.5% and the overall U.S. Market’s rise of 14.5%, as the VRSK chart and corporate events graphic indicates below:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive in six of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $23,830,000,000 Enterprise Value $26,460,000,000 Price / Sales 9.36 EV / Sales 10.40 EV / EBITDA 24.77 Earnings Per Share $2.79 Total Debt To Equity 142.70% Free Cash Flow [TTM] $735,520,000 Revenue Growth Rate 8.19%

Source: Company Financials

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above general DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $92.94 versus the current price of $146.20, indicating they are potentially currently overvalued, with the given assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

VRSK is acquiring FAST to expand its offerings to the life insurance market, which is likely antiquated in its technology development.

As Mark Anquillare, COO of Verisk stated in the deal announcement,

The acquisition of FAST will extend our offerings to the life insurance market as we build a comprehensive suite of innovative solutions to support insurer modernization. By working with FAST technology and its customers, we’ll be able to improve our predictive models and offer integrated data analytics to life insurers through an end-to-end workflow solution.

Verisk already sells solutions to life insurers to ‘apply advanced analytics, automation, and machine learning to existing and emerging data sources.’

My guess is the FAST buy is another piece that Verisk can offer to prospects as a bridge to modernizing their systems to take advantage of Verisk’s other service offerings.

While we don’t know FAST’s revenue run rate in order to determine the multiple that Verisk is paying, the deal may be as much about the team and technology as FAST’s existing revenue.

VRSK’ stock price has come off a 52-week high in recent months, but the DCF shows the stock to be pricey at its current level.

A January 2019 basket of publicly held Information Services companies published by noted valuation expert Aswath Damodaran at the NYU Stern School indicated an EV / Sales multiple of 6.36x.

VRSK is currently sporting an EV / Sales multiple of 10.4x, significantly higher than the comparative data.

My bias on VRSK’ stock upside is NEUTRAL given its current expensive valuation and the firm’s moderate growth rate.

I research IPOs and technology M&A deals. Members of my proprietary research service IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends, and industry analysis for all U.S. IPOs. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.