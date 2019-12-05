REIT Preferreds At 8.5%-9% Yields Thanks To A 'Sympathy Drop' - From Washington Prime And Pennsylvania REIT

Balance sheets matter and peers are in much better condition than CBL was.

While many are surprised, we predicted this earlier this year.

As most are likely aware, CBL Properties (CBL) has announced a suspension of all future dividends, including their preferred dividends on CBL-D (CBL.PD) and CBL-E (CBL.PE). CEO Stephen Lebovitz stated in the press release:

We anticipate a decline in net operating income in 2020 as a result of heightened retailer bankruptcies, restructurings and store closings in 2019. Offsetting these declines by retaining available cash is necessary to maintain the market dominant position of our properties and to reduce debt.

This is a move that we anticipated and was the main driver of us encouraging members to sell early this year even if it meant taking a loss. While some have characterized the suspension as a "surprise," the writing has been on the wall for quite some time. The only real unknown was what CBL's taxable income would be and CBL seems to believe that they can get taxable income low enough to suspend the preferred dividends in 2020.

Other investments in our portfolio have been impacted by this announcement including the preferred shares for Washington Prime Group (WPG) and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI). This is a sympathy drop that's being driven by the fear that there are similarities between them and CBL.

Several bearish articles have been posted on Seeking Alpha using the logic that since CBL suspended their dividends, then WPG and PEI are going to as well. That is rather ridiculous logic, neither WPG nor PEI is financially tied to CBL in any way. They are in a similar business, but have completely different locations, completely different balance sheets, and most importantly in this case different agreements with their revolving lenders.

While all are in the mall business and all of them have faced challenges in regard to tenant bankruptcies, there are key differences that have a significant impact on the security of their preferred dividends.

PEI's Preferred Shares

PEI has three preferred shares currently yielding 8.5% to 9.25%:

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, 7.375% Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Series B (PEI.PB) Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, 7.20% Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Series C (PEI.PC) Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, 6.875% Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Series D (PEI.PD)

WPG's Preferred Shares

WPG has two preferred shares, both yielding around 8.75%

Washington Prime Group Inc. 7.50% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (WPG.PH) Washington Prime Group Inc. 6.875% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (WPG.PI)

These shares have presented another opportunity for those who missed our original articles.

Flexibility

CBL dug their hole by encumbering virtually all of their Tier 1 properties with mortgages at a high loan-to-value. Their revolving lenders, getting nervous about their ability to repay, reduced the size of the facility along with converting it to a secured facility. The new agreement also restricts CBL's ability to buy their unsecured bonds in the open market at a discount to par, which would be one of their easiest and most logical steps to deleverage.

This had the impact of putting CBL in a position where they have few unencumbered malls, and the malls they have unencumbered are very low quality.

Source: CBL

Since secured lenders get "dibs" on all of the encumbered malls, it's a safe bet that there would be little to no value left over for the unsecured bonds and the preferred equity. The unsecured debt and the preferred shares would rely on the unencumbered portfolio as their last resort for recovery in the event of a bankruptcy. More importantly, CBL cannot issue mortgages on any of these properties without violating covenants. Refinancing through property-level debt is not an option for CBL.

If we look at WPG, we can see that more than 55% of their NOI is unencumbered and that NOI is primarily coming from their Tier 1 properties.

Source: WPG

This has provided WPG with the all-important ability to be flexible with debt when it comes to needing cash for redevelopment. To pay off their 2020 unsecured bonds, WPG has been able to refinance and use property level mortgages, which do not rely on their corporate level credit rating. If needed, WPG could pay off their entire unsecured debt obligations with property level mortgages, completely removing all covenant restrictions.

PEI is nearing the tail end of their development and is now turning their attention to deleveraging their balance sheet.

Source: PEI

As PEI sees improvement in cash flows from projects like Fashion Place Philadelphia, winding down of their redevelopment spending and cash proceeds from sales of vacant, non-income producing properties, PEI will be in a good position.

Bonds

We can look to the bond markets to see how concerned the lending market is. WPG's 2024 Bonds continue to trade in the mid-$90s. Hardly a sign of lenders getting nervous. WPG will very likely have the option of refinancing using unsecured bonds if they choose.

Source: FINRA

In fact, WPG's bonds have generally climbed throughout the year.

PEI does not have any public bonds, but there has been no indication of their revolving lender getting nervous, and they have plenty of time to implement their deleveraging plans.

Source: PEI

Conclusion

The bottom line is that while all of these REITs are facing similar challenges from tenant bankruptcies, CBL's balance sheet problems are far more severe and are isolated to CBL. Back in March we predicted that CBL might suspend their preferred dividends in 2020, and now that has occurred.

WPG and PEI both have the funds that they need in order to finish their redevelopment - WPG with a large base of quality unencumbered properties and PEI is nearing the end of their redevelopment needs.

While there might be legitimate concerns in terms of whether WPG or PEI might maintain their common dividend, their respective preferred shares are much more secure. CBL is suspending their preferred shares because they are desperate for capital and have a draconian agreement with their revolving lenders which significantly impacts their ability to make capital allocation decisions. WPG and PEI will not be renegotiating their revolving contracts for several years, long after their redevelopment efforts are showing results.

Any dip of WPG or PEI preferred shares due to concerns with CBL is an opportunity to get a larger discount due to perceived risk, not a real risk.

