H&R Block: Solid Business Generating Consistent Cash Flow And Trading At Depressed Levels

The ability of the business to turn earnings into cash flow for shareholders is being overlooked.

The Wave acquisition gives H&R Block access to a fast-growing market (small business solutions), and it has the tools to grow the business without cannibalizing its current core offerings.

The market can’t see past the volume decrease in U.S. Assisted filings over the past five years and is under accounting for the impact of their change in strategy.

Recommendation

H&R Block (HRB) is trading around 35% below its intrinsic value. I have calculated an intrinsic value of approximately $40 per share (currently priced around $24-$25). The stock is mispriced due to a poor outlook on assisted tax return demand, but HRB's ability to generate free cash flow (FCF), new strategy, and stable dividend have set it up for long-term success.

Company Background and Outlook

HRB provides tax preparation services to millions of individuals each year (mainly in North America). The company offers assisted, DIY, and virtual tax preparation services. These services are provided through company and franchise offices, or online using their internally developed tax preparation services.

Total revenue for FY19 (which ended on 4/30/2019) was $3.1B, with EBITDA of $783M (25% margin). The company has grown revenue at a CAGR of 0.4% over the last five years. For FY19, HRB lowered the cost of their assisted tax preparation services to increase volume. This change led to lower revenues in FY19 (4.5% lower YoY than FY18). U.S. Assisted tax returns accounted for 60% of HRB's revenue in FY19, which is down from 63% in FY18. HRB currently trades at approximately 12 times (TTM) earnings and has a TTM dividend yield of approximately 4.1%.

Over the past five years HRB has significantly underperformed the S&P (HRB; -7.2%, S&P; 48%) when adjusted for both dividends and splits. The main driver of underperformance is the decline in U.S. Assisted tax filings (13.6M in FY14 to 11.8M in FY19). HRB's struggles led to a change in management; Jeffrey Jones was appointed as CEO in August 2017. He previously worked as an executive, focusing on marketing, at companies such as Target, Coca-Cola, and GAP.

Since Mr. Jones joined HRB, a review of the pricing structure was undertaken and on Oct. 27th, 2018, they announced the following strategy changes:

Offer simple and upfront pricing for all tax services provided by HRB.

Lower the prices on assisted tax preparation services.

Strategic acquisitions - This led to the acquisition of Wave, a financial software company, in June of 2019 for $405M (8x revenue for FY 2018). Wave provides free accounting, invoicing, and receipt tracking software, and generates revenue by offering payment processing, payroll services, and bookkeeping.

The change in strategy was expected to lead to a decline in revenue for FY19, and this proved true with a decrease of 4.5% (4% of this decrease was directly related to the pricing structure). In addition, the strategy did not increase the number of U.S. Assisted filers (decreasing from 11.8m in FY18 to 11.6m in FY19).

Investment Thesis

HRB currently trades at very low multiple in relation to some of its main competitors: Intuit Inc. (owns TurboTax and QuickBooks) trades at 45x TTM earnings, whereas HRB trades at 12x.

I believe HRB is imperfectly priced for the following reasons:

1. Change in strategy

The impact of the change in strategy, and its effect on long-term growth for U.S. Assisted volumes, is being underappreciated by the market. Management was right about the need for a change in strategy as U.S. Assisted returns, which makes up over 60% of its revenue, had become overpriced in relation to the competition. The average charge for U.S. customers dropped from $241 in FY18 to $231 in FY19 (4.2% decrease). The short-term drop-in revenue for FY19 was required to reset the market's perception of their offerings. I expect volumes to be flat, or slightly increase in FY20 as the price reductions continue to take effect.

2. Consistent FCF

HRB has historically generated consistent positive operating cash flows for shareholders, and I expect this to continue. EBITDA margins may be squeezed due to the acquisition of Wave (which is cash flow negative), but management expects cost cuts to offset the majority of these losses. In the last three years HRB has generated $1.6B of FCF, and management has allocated this capital effectively through shareholder distributions (dividend yield of over 4%) and smart business acquisitions (see below). The current market capitalization of the HRB is around $5B, meaning that HRB is currently trading at an average of 10x FCF TTM. The average FCF multiple for HRB's peers is 17.7x. The difference in these ratios appears very large, even if the market is expecting negative growth moving forward.

3. Industry characteristics

The tax return preparation industry has "sticky" customers who tend to stay with the service provider they previously used (like switching banks, the time and effort required to change isn't usually worth the cost for customers). This may well have led to HRB sticking with their old business model for longer as the poor strategy was slow to impact their financial performance. This is a positive now as the stock is priced with the expectation of negative growth going forward. I'd expect volumes to slowly rise, or be flat, in the same way the poor strategy slowly lowered volumes (volumes for U.S. Assisted have fallen at a CAGR of 2.8% from FY14 to FY19). The price reductions slowed this decrease in volumes (FY18 - FY19 saw a 1.8% drop in volumes). I believe we'll move closer to flat volumes in FY20 for U.S Assisted.

4. Smart acquisitions

The Wave acquisition (although not cheap at 8x revenue) adds long term value by allowing HRB to gain exposure to a fast-growing industry (small business software solutions). It also gives them the opportunity to offer tax services to current and future Wave customers. Wave currently has 400,000 active users, and I expect this to grow significantly over the forecast period (through FY25). The acquisition also makes sense strategically; HRB is gaining access to a growing user base that will utilize tax return services (most likely assisted). This will allow HRB to filter the small business users from the Wave platform towards their tax offerings without cannibalizing any of their own business; I expect this to be a longer-term play with growth beginning in FY21.

Catalysts

Main catalysts over the next 12-18 months are:

1. Strong economic performance and positive commentary by management in relation to the Wave acquisition.

The acquisition of Wave for $405M represents approximately 15% of HRB's market cap, and therefore, the performance of Wave will have a significant impact on the future economic performance of HRB.

Potential scenarios for Wave (numbers below are on a per share basis): Wave operates as a small cap software company and has been modeled with the following assumptions:

i. Used revenue as the basis of the valuation as Wave is cash flow negative, and then grown that revenue at a constant rate over the forecast period (through FY25). Base case: 20%

Due to limited information available on Wave's growth rate it is hard to estimate, but companies such as Xero and QuickBooks, who operate in the same industry as Wave have been growing their business at around 30% annually.

ii. Applied an exit multiple at the end of the forecast period. Base case: 5.0x

Small cap software companies in the U.S have been trading at around 4.0x - 5.0x. Due to Wave's established revenue, and being in a high growth industry, a multiple at the high end of that range has been selected. There is potential for significant upside here if the integration of Wave beats HRB's and the market's expectations.

iii. Discounted the value back to today. Base case: 9%

WACC used for our DCF model (see below for reasoning).

For the base case, using the assumptions above, I've computed a per share value of $2.31 (market cap of $450M after discounting) for Wave.

Source: Created by author using data from model

2. Lowering U.S. Assisted prices leads to an increase in return volumes and revenues.

FY20 earnings release will have a large impact on the stock price as HRB is a seasonal business. The company operates at a loss for three quarters, and then makes over 100% of its profit for the year in 4Q. This makes it hard for the market to see how HRB has performed until it releases its full year results. If 4Q earnings shows an increase in volumes for U.S. Assisted tax returns, with positive management commentary, I'd expect to see a resetting of performance expectations by analysts moving forward. The market is currently pricing the stock assuming slightly negative growth, and any outperformance should fall to the bottom line due to their ability to turn revenue into earnings; EBITDA margins have averaged 28% over the last three years, and operating cash flow yield is approximately 12% for FY19.

Valuation

Valuation of HRB has been performed using a DCF model. The following base case assumptions have been used:

Revenue growth for the U.S. Assisted segment of 0% throughout the forecast period. This estimate is based on the new pricing structure putting a stop to decreasing revenues.

Revenue growth for the Non-U.S. Assisted segments of 2% through FY22, and then rising to 3% through FY25 as HRB uses its Wave acquisition to generate additional revenue. Average annual growth for the past two years has been approximately 4.5%, but this has been due to a high rate of growth in the DIY revenue stream which I anticipate will slow to a more modest growth rate.

EBITDA margin of 24% throughout the forecast period which is in 100bps lower than FY19 (25%) due to the acquisition discussed above.

Debt has been modeled as 45% of sales throughout the forecast period. This is in line with historical data and backed up by management's acquisition of Wave using current cash. HRB's debt to sales ratio has been relatively stable historically, and I don't anticipate any major changes to the capital structure over the forecast period.

9% WACC (around a 7% premium over the current 10-year U.S. Treasury Note yield) & 1% terminal growth rate. A 7% premium over the 10-year is high, but due to the uncertainty around the business turnaround I believe it to be fair.

Below is the output P&L table from the model for three historical years and the forecast period (six years):

Source: Created by author using data from model

Here is a sensitivity table based on WACC and terminal growth rate:

Source: Created by author using data from model

The analysis is highly sensitive to both WACC and the terminal growth rate. However, even if a negative 2% terminal growth rate is used, the stock still appears underpriced based on the DCF analysis.

Investment Risks

Top risk factors identified include:

1. Strategy change does not increase volumes as expected and revenue continues to drop.

If the lowering of prices does not increase U.S. Assisted volumes, and they fall significantly from FY19 levels, this would fall into our worst-case scenario (4% drop in U.S assisted and 0% growth in other revenue throughout the forecast period). This would lead to a loss of confidence in HRB and its ability to hold market share moving forward.

Even given this scenario, the solid dividend yield (approximately 4%) and FCF discussed above put a high floor on the stock (around $20 a share).

2. Wave acquisition becomes a drain on the FCF the company currently creates for its shareholders.

The Wave purchase is a strategic acquisition by management that has allowed the company to access a fast-growing industry. The purchase price of $405M (8x projected revenue) looks expensive on the surface, and if not managed correctly it could lead to a drain on HRB's operating cash flow. As mentioned above, the strong FCF is what keeps the floor on this investment idea high, so a significant deterioration in this area will lead to a large drop in the stock price.

3. There is a decline in demand for assisted tax preparation as consumers move towards online DIY tax solutions.

This is probably the largest risk factor in determining HRB's value. As 60% of HRB's revenue is generated through assisted returns it will be majorly affected by a decline in the size of the assisted return industry. The reliance on this revenue stream is trending downwards, but it will still be the main driver of HRB's success over the next five to ten years. Software solutions have been increasing their efficiency and have started to cut into the assisted tax preparation industry. In addition, the changes in tax law (TCJA), which has doubled the standard deduction, has simplified a significant number of individuals returns, and could lead to a significant drop in their need to seek in-person advice.

Conclusion

HRB stock does come with risk. Any turnaround story is going to be a battle against the odds, but I believe there is an opportunity here where the risk is worth the potential upside. With strong cash flow keeping the floor on the stock high, and the opportunity for growth moving forward with the acquisition of Wave, I believe this stock can perform strongly over a three to five-year time horizon.

