Technically Speaking For 12/5

The markets are meandering. There's been a modest change in the trading tone, but it's not that strong a trend.

In general, global equity markets are in OK shape: Above are 12 ETFs that I track that cover most of the globe. The SPY (lower right) is the best performer; it's been up solidly over the last two months. Several charts hit highs at the beginning of November and then trended sideways. A few are trending modestly lower. The worst performer is Latin America (lower row, second from left). Between political problems (Chile and Venezuela), slowing economics (Brazil), and debt issues (Argentina), it's easy to understand why. China (middle row, second from right) is in fair shape -- it hasn't dropped sharply lower, but instead has trended more or less sideways.

The US service sector is growing. The latest ISM number was a pretty healthy 53.9. New orders, production, and employment are expanding. The anecdotal comments are mostly positive, with the exception of trade-war issues (emphasis added):

“Generally sluggish demand in the past month; back to summertime levels.” (Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting)

“Activity is still up in all areas, but primarily in commercial construction.” (Construction)

“No significant changes in business conditions. Closing out current projects and initiatives. Preparing for year-end and the beginning of 2020.” (Finance & Insurance)

“Lower reimbursement rates will continue to affect funding levels.” (Health Care & Social Assistance)

“Tariffs are impacting prices for a broad array of products used in the delivery of services and completion of projects for our clients. Upward pressure is impacting suppliers and their pricing to customers. We are seeing no relief from our customers, so we’re being negatively impacted by tariff-driven price increases. Numerous suppliers report looking for alternative manufacturing/supply locations outside of China, but with limited or no success so far.” (Management of Companies & Support Services)

“Tariffs on steel and aluminum are still having a negative impact on costs. Oil and gas business is increasing, which is favorably impacting our orders.” (Other Services)

“We’re optimistic [because the] economy appears to be on autopilot, despite all the political distractions. Stock market seems invincible, [and the] trade war with China appears to be in a stalemate. Job growth appears to be reaching an equilibrium point. Final economic demand appears strong, with positive spend forecast for the holidays.” (Professional, Scientific & Technical Services)

“Business activity is lower after the end of the 2019 fiscal year. The federal government is under a continuing resolution appropriations bill. This means we have not received a full annual budget, and all spending is restricted to past operational budgets for only necessary items.” (Public Administration)

“Fourth-quarter seasonal retail volume increase is affecting labor hours, temporary labor demand and availability of short-term rental trailers to compensate for overflow.” (Transportation & Warehousing)

Since this sector is larger than manufacturing, this report bodes well for the next few months.

Earlier this week, the Bank of Canada maintained rates at 1.75%. Here's how the bank described the Canadian economy (emphasis added):

Growth in Canada slowed in the third quarter of 2019 to 1.3 percent, as expected. Consumer spending expanded moderately, underpinned by stronger wage growth. Housing investment was also a source of strength, supported by population growth and low mortgage rates. The Bank continues to monitor the evolution of financial vulnerabilities related to the household sector. As expected, exports contracted, driven by non-energy commodities. However, investment spending unexpectedly showed strong growth, notably in transportation equipment and engineering projects. The Bank will be assessing the extent to which this points to renewed momentum in investment.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables: From a performance perspective, today was a wash. The biggest gainer was the OEF, and it was only up 0.19%. The long end of the Treasury market was off 0.45%. We have a similar situation with the sectors. The good news is the top four performers are all bullish; the bad news is the best performer was only up 0.45% -- not exactly a great day. Defensive sectors hovered around 0%.

At the end of last week, the markets were in great shape: small-caps advanced, the Treasury market was in a modest selloff, and the more bullish sectors had decent charts. That's been more or less reversed over the last four days.

The two-week charts really show this trend the best. On the SPY chart, prices dropped sharply on Monday and Tuesday in reaction to bad news on the US-China trade war front. Since then, prices have rebounded somewhat, but they're hitting resistance at the previous trend line. Last week, the IWM moved strongly higher -- which was a potentially very positive development. But prices are stuck below last week's highs after the earlier-in-the week trader-related selloff.

There's also been a fair amount of damage at the sector level. Industrials have dropped sharply thanks to the trade news. This sector is near a two-week low. Technology is a bit better; at least it's rebounded. But it's still contained by the 200-minute EMA.

And, two defensive sectors have caught a bit of a bid: Healthcare is near a two-week high, as is ... ... the XLP.

None of these trends are set in stone. There's been a modest selloff followed by modest counter moves. But the new trends are, well, new, and very small. All that we need to change the trading tone are a few pieces of solid news and the bulls should be back in business.

