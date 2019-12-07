REIT Valuations Getting Richer, But Opportunities Exist

We remain positive about the prospects for the REIT sector, but the potential for multiple expansion is more limited now and sector selection is more important.

We compare the valuation of REITs with their own history, with equity in general and other equity sectors, with private real estate markets and both Treasury and corporate bonds.

US listed REITs performed very well year to date. Does this leave the sector overvalued or is there more room to run?

Surveys often reveal investor behavior that's challenging to understand. For example, Preqin’s Alternative Investor Outlook for H2 2019 highlighted the following:

65% of institutional investors believe that real estate is overvalued and a correction is likely to occur in 2019, 2020, or beyond. However, 45% want to allocate the same amount of capital to real estate and 28% want to increase their allocation.

Exhibit 1: Investor view on valuation

Maybe REITs are less overvalued than equities or bonds?

Let’s take a look.

Valuation and expected returns

Valuation is an important factor in the expected future performance of REITs and has generally provided a surprisingly reliable valuation signal and a surprisingly reliable predictor for future performance. The reason is simple: Given the extremely steady pace of REIT dividend distributions, major changes in the yield spread arise primarily because REIT stock prices have been driven too high or too low relative to their future performance expectations.

When REIT dividend yields are large relative to Treasury yields, that’s typically a signal that REITs have become undervalued and are likely to outperform in the future. The current spread is 1.7%, which in the past has resulted in an average three-year forward return of 12.7%.

Exhibit 2: Yield spread vs Treasuries

Source: NAREIT

Similarly, when REIT dividend yields are high relative to corporate bond yields, that’s typically a signal that REITs have become undervalued and are likely to outperform in the future. In this case, REIT yields are usually less than corporate bond yields so outperformance has occurred historically when the spread between REITs and corporate bonds is "less negative." The current spread is -0.4% - at this level the average three-year forward total return on REITs has been more than 19%.

Exhibit 3: Yield spread vs Baa-rated corporate bonds

Source: NAREIT

Another valuation measure we can look at is the premium or discount to Net Asset Value. The premium currently stands at 12.3%, which has resulted in three-year returns of 12.6%.

Exhibit 4: Average premium to NAV

Source: NAREIT

The message is clear: When REITs are cheap vs. Treasuries, corporate bonds and/or net asset values, the expected returns for REITs are higher than when those spreads are narrow.

We also will compare the valuation of REITs with their own history, with the broader equity market and specific equity sectors, as well as with private real estate markets and both Treasury and corporate bonds.

REITs vs. their own history

First we take a look at the valuation of REITs vs. their own history.

The current ratio of price to funds from operations is at a record high, which suggests that REITs are overvalued compared to their own history.

Exhibit 5: Price to Funds from Operations

Source: NAREIT

When we look at the history of the premium/discount to net asset values it becomes clear that the nice performance of REITs has brought the current discount (-1.4%) back to the long term average.

Exhibit 6: Premium/Discount to Net Asset Value

All-in-all we can say that the valuation of REITs in comparison with their own history is in-line with the long term average, so we can no longer say REITs are cheap.

Of course, we always have to consider the valuation of other investment alternatives like equities and bonds. Are those valued in line with their historical averages or are they also more expensive versus their own history?

REITs vs. equities

Despite strong fundamentals, REIT earnings multiples remained close to average the past years, whereas multiples for the broad equity market were clearly above average. Now, both trade slightly above their average valuation since 2009.

Exhibit 7: REITs versus Equity valuation

Source: NAREIT

If we compare REITs and equities since 2000 (see chart below), REITs are currently trading at a relative valuation that is higher than average. Therefore, despite equity markets hitting all-time highs, we cannot say that REITs are cheap compared to equities.

Exhibit 8: REITs versus Equity valuation

REITs vs. other equity sectors

What are the reasons a certain sector would deserve a higher fair valuation compared to another sector?

A sector with a higher:

Growth rate,

Payout ratio,

Return on equity and

Profit margins

... deserves a higher valuation, in our view.

If we apply these principles to different equity sectors we can derive a forward-looking fair value and a corresponding upside potential for each sector. The updated figures can be found in exhibit 9.

Exhibit 9: Sector upside potential

This calculation translates into a 5% upside potential for the S&P 500. The expected return for REITs slightly exceeds the expected returns for equities, although there seem to be several sectors with much higher potential upside – such as Energy, Healthcare, and Technology.

REITs vs. private real estate

CenterSquare’s REIT Cap Rate Perspective seeks to quantify the valuation gap between public and private markets. While at times the disparity may be temporary or driven by short-term volatility, the forward discounting inherent in public markets also can offer investors insights as to the possible future direction of real estate values.

Exhibit 10: Listed REITs vs Private Market Cap Rates

History suggests that public markets over-adjust and ultimately move back toward private market pricing. In the first quarter, REITs traded at an implied cap rate of 6.1% which translated in a valuation gap vs. private markets of 10%. In the second quarter this valuation gap was narrowed to 2.6%. This quarter the gap grew slightly to 3.2%. It’s noteworthy that in the hotel sector the valuation gap grew from 6 to 13%. The Hotel REIT implied cap rate rose while the private market cap rate declined. If history will repeat, it would seem that there could be some opportunities in Hotel, Retail, and Office REIT sectors.

REITs vs. Treasuries

REITs also are often seen as a bond proxy. What does the current valuation tell us about the potential for REITs? We take a look at both Treasuries and corporate bonds.

When REIT dividend yields are large relative to Treasury yields, that’s also typically a signal that REITs have become undervalued and are likely to outperform in the future.

The spread between the REIT dividend yield and Treasuries is currently above the historical average, which implies REITs are cheap compared to Treasuries. Note that this might be driven more by overvaluation of Treasuries than outright undervaluation of REITs.

Exhibit 11: Yield spread vs. Treasuries

Source: NAREIT, FRED

We also can check the spread between listed REIT cap rates and 10-year Treasuries.

A cap rate is the ratio of annualized net operating income to the value of the property. High cap rates can result from falling property prices or bearish investor expectations about future real estate returns. Real estate investors should expect a yield premium in the form of a positive spread for this indicator. Narrow spreads and low cap rates suggest investors may be assuming risk they may not be compensated for.

Higher spreads indicate that investors demand higher risk premiums for private real estate investments relative to longer-term, ultra-safe, liquid investments. When this spread narrows, investors may be assuming risk for real estate investments they may not be compensated for.

Exhibit 12: Cap rate spread vs. Treasuries

Source: NAREIT, FRED

The spread between the REIT cap rates and Treasuries is more or less in line with the historical average.

REITs vs. BAA corporate bonds

When REIT dividend yields are large relative to corporate bond yields, that’s typically a signal that REITs have become undervalued and are likely to outperform in the future.

Exhibit 13: Yield spread vs corporate bonds

Source: NAREIT, FRED

The spread between the REIT dividend yields and corporate bond yields is above the historical average which implies REITs are cheap compared to corporate bonds also.

We also can check the spread between listed REIT cap rates and corporate bond yields.

Exhibit 14: Cap rate spread vs. corporate bonds

Source: NAREIT, FRED

The spread between corporate bond yields and REIT cap rates is slightly above the historical average. At a current spread of approximately 110 bps, the REIT sector is trading at approximately 25 bps above the long-term 95 bps spread average.

Conclusion

It’s fair to say that listed REITs are slightly overvalued after their recent nice performance. Due to the low bond yields, however, REITs look undervalued compared to bonds - but this says more about bonds than about REITs. From an asset allocation perspective, there might still be a rationale for overweighting REITs relative to bonds.

We also think the REIT sector has a slightly higher expected return than equities in general, although there are several sectors that might offer more upside potential.

The caveat is that the reduced valuation gap vs. private markets provides less valuation support compared to the start of the year and certain REIT sub-sectors may have climbed too far too fast.

All in all REITs are not cheap, nor extremely overvalued. There are pockets of opportunities within sub-sectors that investors may not get enough exposure to through broadly diversified REIT funds like the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ).

