Hecla Mining: Lucky Friday Is The Silver Key

However, a tentative agreement between Hecla Mining and the USW has been reached and is about to be ratified.

Hecla Mining announced its third-quarter results recently, and they were not impressive. The stock initially sold off on the news.

Investment Thesis

The Idaho-based Hecla Mining (HL) is considered a "silver" stock. Unfortunately, silver has been late at the party, and up until recently, the metal was not moving in correlation with the gold price. Finally, it did get a boost, but it did not last. However, silver has found support around $17.

The investment thesis is not as simple as it seems. While it is difficult to consider the miner as a long-term investment, the recent developments could indicate that the stock is about to go much higher. Thus, starting to accumulate a position for the midterm makes sense. I still recommend trading about one-third of your position to take advantage of the volatility.

If we look deeper, Hecla Mining is more a "gold" stock than a "silver" stock now. The metal production is strongly skewed to gold, which represents ~50% of the output, while silver represents only ~30%, and lead, and zinc are serving ~20%. Please look at the chart below:

The price of silver could be partly blamed for the poor performance of the stock. But, it is not the central issue that has influenced the company stock so negatively of late. The main problem is more attached to the intrinsic quality of the company producing assets than a meager price of silver.

I will comment more in detail later, but the troubles at Lucky Friday mine, Casa Berardi mine, and, more importantly, at its three high-grade gold mines in Nevada, especially at Fire Creek (e.g., Fire Creek, Midas, and Hollister) - purchased from Klondex Mines in July 2018 for $413.9 million - constitute a significant matter for the company balance sheet.

The CEO, Phil Baker, said it quite simply on the conference call:

We're glad there is a tentative agreement between the union's negotiating committee and the company that can be put before the membership for a vote. While neither side got all that it wanted, we think this agreement is consistent with agreements at other North American mines, unionized or not, and puts the Lucky Friday on a path towards long-term success. We don't know when or even if this will be brought to a vote by the membership, but we hope it's soon. Lucky Friday being fully operational will be good for our workforce or shareholders in the Silver Valley community. It's just a good thing for everyone.

Company Balance Sheet And Production In 3Q 2019 - The Raw Numbers

Hecla Mining 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Sale Revenue and others in $ million 147.60 154.36 149.18 140.17 158.65 144.08 166.88 Net Income in $ million 8.10 11.94 -23.32 -23.83 -25.67 -46.67 -19.65 EBITDA $ million 48.29 55.94 30.25 14.11 18.18 4.18 42.87 EPS diluted in $/share 0.02 0.03 -0.05 -0.05 -0.05 -0.10 -0.04 Cash from operating activities in $ million 16.4 30.6 28.2 19.0 20.0 -11.3 54.9 Capital Expenditure in $ million 17.6 25.7 40.0 53.6 33.1 38.2 26.1 Free Cash Flow In $ million -1.3 5.0 -11.8 -34.6 -13.0 -49.5 28.8 Total Cash $ million 246.9 245.3 60.9 27.4 11.8 9.4 33.0 LT Debt in $ million 533.6 533.2 534.1 532.8 533.7 586.7 584.6 Dividend per share in $ 0.0025 0.0025 0.0025 0.0025 0.0025 0.0025 0.0025 Shares outstanding (diluted) in a million 401.9 403.6 452.6 481.1 482.8 486.1 490.0 Silver and Gold Production 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Silver Production K Au Oz 2534 2596 2524 2715 2923 3018 3293 Gold production K Ag Oz 57.8 60.3 73.0 71.0 60.0 58.4 77.3 Silver realized $/oz 16.84 16.61 14.68 14.58 15.70 15.01 17.02 AISC by-product 5.66 11.40 15.68 11.44 9.34 11.16 8.8

Silver and Gold Production Details For The Third Quarter of 2019

1 - Total Silver/Gold production

Total production for the third quarter of 2019 was 3,293,272 Ag oz and 77,311 Au oz for silver and gold, respectively. It was up 30.5% for silver and up 5.9% for gold compared to the same quarter a year ago.

Production below per mine.

2 - Silver and AISC by-product in $8.89/Ag Oz

The silver price was up 15.9% from the same quarter a year ago, and AISC (by-product) went down from $15.68 last year to $8.89 this quarter.

Financial Snapshot

1 - Total Revenue was $166.88 million in 3Q'19

Revenues were $166.88 million in 3Q'19, up 11.9% from a year ago and up 15.8% sequentially. Hecla Mining reported a third-quarter loss of $19.65 million compared to a loss of $23.32 million in the same period a year earlier, or $0.05 per share.

Lindsay Hall said in the conference call:

The $55 million of third quarter cash flow provided by operating activities was higher than the first and second quarters; and after deducting $26 million of quarterly cash expenditures for the quarter, resulted in us generating $29 million of free cash flows before financing transactions and $24 million after.

2 - Free Cash Flow was a loss of $49.49 million in 2Q'19

The generic free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx. It is an excellent financial value that I always indicate in my analysis.

Free cash flow yearly is now a loss of $68.3 million, with a gain of $28.8 million this quarter. The company is paying a dividend of $0.01 per share annually, or 0.36% yield, which is not large but still too high based on free cash flow.

3 - Net Debt and Liquidity. Net debt is $551.6 million in 3Q'19.

The company indicated $33.0 million remaining in total cash, but the revolver was still undrawn and available with some change in the covenants for Q2 and Q3. Net debt is now about $551.6 million. The net revolver borrowing has been reduced this quarter by $26 million.

Hecla had adjusted EBITDA of $69.8 million. The company amended the revolving credit agreement to allow higher net debt/EBITDA ratios through the second quarter of 2020. Lindsay Hall said in the conference call:

This quarter's increase in the margin demonstrates progress towards our leverage goal of 2 times net debt-to-EBITDA. Clearly, we are not there yet on the last 12 months basis, but with this quarter and what we expect in Q4, we are certainly headed in the right direction.

4 - Lucky Friday: Reaching a tentative agreement between Hecla Mining and the Union.

While the company indicated progress at Casa Berardi and a plan to reduce costs at the Nevada mines, this quarter, the primary element that has continuously hurt the company for many quarters is the Lucky Friday mine labor dispute that has dragged on for two and a half year.

A tentative agreement has been finalized by the company and is waiting for approval from the United Steelworkers Local 5114 representing more than 200 workers, which is expected to be ratified.

A point of contention among union members was the prerogative of lead miners to pick their own work crew - an established tradition at the 77-year-old silver mine... ... Silver production at the mine dropped to 169,041 ounces in 2018, a decrease from the 838,658 ounces produced in 2017, according to the report. ... If an agreement is finalized between Hecla and the union, a ramp-up to full production at Lucky Friday is expected to take about a year, according to the company.

It is a positive step that will allow the company to get to higher production at the Lucky Friday mine.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Hecla Mining delivered its third-quarter results, and they were not impressive. The stock initially sold off on the news. However, the situation changed for the better when we learned that the company reached an agreement with the USW concerning the Lucky Friday mine. It is a dispute that has lasted two and a half years.

Since the news hit the wire, the stock has gone up significantly.

The question now is to guess where the stock can go if the agreement is signed, which will end the long-standing dispute?

It is extremely tough to give a fair opinion, but let's give it a try.

Technical Analysis (Short Term)

HL is showing a clear breakout of its ascending wedge pattern. Line resistance was at around $2.50-$2.60 and has been crossed decisively with volume, which means a potential run to $3.00. The line resistance is now the line support until a new pattern can be defined.

The strategy is to sell about 35% of your position at $3 or over and wait for a retracement at around $2.60 or less.

The prices of gold and silver are paramount, and any short-term trading strategy must be conducted in correlation with the future price of gold and silver.

In a bullish case, with commodity prices going up, HL may eventually reach $3.50-$3.75, but it is unlikely, in my opinion.

The short-term bearish outlook for gold and silver is more potent, which means that HL is likely to retest $2.60 and eventually $2.35 (second line support).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short term HL occasionally