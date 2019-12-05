After That Mustang Mach-E Launch, 4 More Reasons Ford Shares Will Break Out

After testing, and holding above, the $8.50 level since October, Ford Motor Company (F) stock is holding steady. This should limit any further selling pressure on the stock. And while the U.S./China trade war may lead to more tariffs on Dec. 15, the macroeconomic headwinds are immaterial to Ford’s longer-term prospects.

Ford continues to pivot its business from cars to trucks, SUVs, and high-end Lincoln vehicles. Its rapid adoption of EV gives investors good reason to accumulate Ford shares. There are four more reasons Ford is due for a breakout on the stock market.

1/ Tesla Misrepresented Cybertruck on EV Tug of War

Shortly after it unveiled the Cybertruck, Tesla (TSLA) posted a laughable video of its tug-of-war with an F-150. But the promotional stunt backfired.

Big time.

Tesla essentially misrepresented the Cybertruck's tug of war win by picking an under-powered, real-wheel drive F-150 model. In the video, the Cybertruck also got a head start, giving the EV an advantageous initial momentum that assured its win. The hype was so successful that bookies are accepting bets for a rematch. But Ford smartly said, in response to the match, that “Sunny’s tweet was tongue in cheek ... nothing more." Unfortunately, the initial response validated Tesla’s apparent advantages over the F-150.

In reality, Tesla has no Cybertruck on the market, nor does Ford. So, it could just have said that it will hold a match when the Cybrertruck is in production. Besides, some suggest Tesla may have misstated its 200,000 pre-order claim because some loyal fans were charged multiple times despite ordering only once. Neither Elon Musk nor Tesla responded to the suggestion that the order count be audited or revised

2/ Mustang Mach-E Sold Out

Instead of accepting unlimited pre-orders, Ford will limit the production of Mach-Es for 2021. Due to supply constraints, it will produce only 50,000 units. This restriction led to the first edition, a $60,000 model, selling out. To get a more accurate gauge of demand, Ford should accept additional pre-orders while putting them on a waiting list. If demand is far stronger than expected at, say, 300,000 units, that would justify adjusting the supply chain sooner. If battery supply is constraining output, then Ford also should ally with a supplier to speed up battery production. General Motors (GM) announced a $2.3 billion new joint venture with LG Chem to mass-produce battery cells. Increasing battery output will lower supply costs. Ford may increase Mach-E production to meet initial demand. And if sales are profitable, it may re-invest the earnings back to the EV segment.

3/ Shorter Product Development Time

Ford is set to refresh or replace 75% of its portfolio over the course of next year (2020). Mach-E already is in development while the new Escape and Edge models already are on the market. The refreshed F-150 will come next and so will the Bronco. But behind the release is a faster product development time. Ford went from identifying an opportunity in the consumer space to a funded concept in 12 weeks. With this commissioned team, it reached the product definition milestone 15 weeks faster than before. So, the company will have newly-designed products for customers in the 2021 calendar year.

4/ Technological Advancements Offered in Mach-E

The Mustang Mach-E represents a shift from the emphasis from hardware to software. Hardware has fewer changes, in that Ford may redesign the look or may increase the range. But the software will require rapid prototyping. With Mach-E, Ford will employ AI learning so the system learns the user’s most frequent interactions. The navigation will be cloud connected and will connect through FordPass. By being constantly connected, drivers will get navigation in the Mach-E in a seamless way.

Valuation and Your Takeaway

Based on its future cash flow, Ford is worth $10.09, according to simplywall.st:

Similarly, investors may use a 10-year DCF EBITDA Exit model that assumes a terminal EBITDA Multiple of 13.5 times. In that scenario, investors will come up with a fair value of $10.50.

In reality, Ford shares will continue to underperform as investors use the trade war as an excuse not to hold this dividend-income stock. Tesla may get to enjoy an over 60 times forward P/E compared to 6.8 times for Ford. Yet if Tesla is out of favor again, the tide may turn and investors will pick up Ford stock for the potential rebound and collect consistent dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.