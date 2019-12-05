Think Alibaba Is Up $6 On China Trade News? The Smart Money Has Another Reason

The economic numbers - if you just scratch the surface, you'll see the green shoots. I still hold that the economy re-accelerates in 2020. This market is going higher - at least 3,400 on the S&P.

I'm more positive on Slack than ever. The fact that Microsoft tries to bury Slack by giving Teams away free and overstating their usage is all you need to know.

Everyone Knows Alibaba (BABA) is the Amazon of China

The bull case for BABA is well-known; it is a colossal eCommerce and a technology player with its hands in many businesses just like Amazon (AMZN). The difference is that it has mainland China all to itself. With 1.5 billion Chinese and probably 300 million middle-class consumers, BABA is not done growing. Good, and good, all this is known.

They recently had a very successful IPO in Hong Kong. What they do with that money; it has been conjectured to be used for investment in their cloud business or eCommerce. That is the standard first-level explanation

The second level is to domicile the stock closer to home, let's dig deeper.

The other justification for the IPO is that BABA wants to come home, to have Chinese equity holders. Or, if one wants to sound conspiratorial, the Communist Party wants them to trade in China. Frankly speaking, it does make sense if you're a Chinese company and you want to be risk-averse to do this. US politicians are talking of forcing Chinese companies trading in the US to delist. This could happen if things get real crispy. I am not a fan at all of the Chinese stocks. Frankly, BABA is the rare Chinese stock I would recommend for a trade, and only for a trade. Habitual readers will note that I generally eschew all foreign stock investment. Chinese stocks are especially untrustworthy as far as corporate governance, so stay away. However, BABA is about as safe as a Chinese stock, and this is a special situation; so I'm okay with this.

Last week, BABA's IPO Was Well Received and Boosted its Price Here

The Hong Kong IPO has influenced a relatively small rally here in the US in BABA shares. Currently, the stock is floating up with the optimism on a Phase 1 trade deal, but that isn't the whole story. What is not clear is the upside potential of Mainland Chinese participation. So far, the Chinese shareholders are actually only the Hongkongolese. The mainland Chinese are not yet been able to buy. In order to do so, there needs to be a connection from the Hong Kong Exchange to the Shanghai Exchange. This should happen early next year. So, I would suggest that you consider a longer-lived trade what I call a speculation - for a 3- to 6-month hold. Perhaps buy a bit now and then wait to buy BABA as the fear of the Trade War is heightened going into the December 15th. Right now, both Trump and the Chinese are all sweetness and light, but as we get to the Tariff Deadline, we could get some turbulence. I would consider selling in the first few weeks that the Shanghai Exchange carries the shares.

Now, the question is how does trading in China affect our shares?

Our US Alibaba shares will rise with the new valuation of HK/Shanghai Exchange in two ways. One is just the psychological connection between the two. The other is the actual arbitrage between the 2 exchanges that will push the US shares higher. A big player can buy them here and deliver the certificates to float there. Also, BABA itself could buy the shares here at a discount and sell them in HK/Shanghai for a bigger profit. In fact, this may just be the plan for BABA from day one. BABA raised $11 billion in HK, and all told, it is sitting with $40 billion. It makes sense to buy in their shares here and float them in the Mainland, keeping the price here in the US strong. The key premise rests on the well-known enthusiasm the Chinese average citizens have for stock speculation and the excitement that the availability of Alibaba shares debuting in China. There are millions of more stock traders in China than they are here. Why wouldn't they want to own the best business, the biggest corporate champion of China? I won't project the upside of BABA when it is allowed to trade in Shanghai, but I would imagine it is significant.

Slack Reported Earnings Last Night, and I am as Optimistic As Ever on This Name

Slack Technologies (WORK) Q3 non-GAAP earnings beat by $0.06; GAAP EPS beats by $0.09. Revenue of $168.73M (+59.7% Y/Y) beats by $12.59M.

Nearly 60% growth is pretty damn good especially since Microsoft (MSFT) is trying to bury WORK by offering their Teams product bundled into their licenses free. If MSFT was really eating their lunch, WORK's growth rate wouldn't be this crazy. The CEO shared on their conference call that many if not most of their paying customers get Teams, yet they choose to pay for Slack anyway. MSFT is furiously trying to copy the functionality of Slack, but it's not working. The Slack CEO didn't come out and say it directly, but he all but accused MSFT of overstating Teams adoption over Slack. That kind of shade-throwing, states volumes.

Slack CEO on CNBC - Slack manages all workflows for our customers. 50+ customers have booked $1 million, with us. 821 customers are at $100k and up. We are seeing, user growth is 70% year on year and all over the world. As a measure of productivity TD Ameritrade had a 30% reduction in email exchanges."

Asked by CNBC if Ameritrade will stay a customer; Slack CEO stated, we are seeing success with divestitures and mergers, we tend to be adopted at new entities".

I transcribed this interview as it was being broadcast, so I may have introduced inaccuracies, and this should not be taken as a verbatim quote. Before you make a decision, double-check facts.

WORK is one of the best speculations out there. I recognized that I said market participants should buy WORK when it was trading at $27, it was a bargain then and it is even more of a bargain now. The fact that WORK will be a platform for enterprise functionality. Do your own research, but if you have some patient money, consider WORK.

Now, we know why there was insider buying at Chesapeake (CHK)

Yesterday, CHK has announced refinancing that is buying them time to straighten out the business. The Oklahoma City-based company said before the market open yesterday that it has engaged with a number of banks to help with the arrangement of a $1.5 billion secured 4 1/2-year term loan facility.

ISM service falls more than expected, but below are some green shoots:

November ISM Non-Manufacturing Index: 53.9 vs. 54.5 consensuses, 54.7 prior.

Business activity 51.6% vs. 57.0: Anything over 50 is still growing, but the delta has slowed. Pulling down overall stats.

New Orders 57.1% vs. 55.6: New orders mean that business activity is about to turn to fill those orders.

Employment 55.5% vs 53.7: This number speaks for itself.

My take: A lot of bears keep averring that the economy is still faltering. If you are not willing to look a little deeper at the data, then sure. But to my eye, the economy is turning, and we didn't even get close to a recession. Next year, the economy will re-accelerate, that is my baseline thesis, and I see nothing to dissuade me from that. If the economy is above 2%, GDP will easily meet the $180 projected earnings for the S&P 500; with our low inflation and low-interest rates, I think stocks are worth 19x PE which gets us above 3,400 for next year. That's nearly 10% from here. In this kind of environment, high tech names should outperform. Until I see something different, that is my view.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WORK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am considering going long WORK in CALL options. If BABA falters on the trade deadline, I would consider long CALLS on BABA too.