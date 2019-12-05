Wells Fargo: The Shadow Of Bad Management Remains

Like General Electric, Wells Fargo is discovering that it takes a long time for a large organization to build a dysfunctional culture, and a long time to replace it.

Three years after the identification of the fake-account scandal and just a month or so after the hiring of an outsider as its new CEO, things must now really change.

Wells Fargo received a report from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency that it still had a lot of work to do in turning the bank around.

Bad management is not a short-run thing, something that you can get into and get out of overnight. This is a factor investors should be very much aware of, because resolving... or, not resolving... a bad financial situation is not always straight forward.

Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) is a reminder of that., as are other current turnaround headliners like General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE). Investing in turnaround situations is a chancy thing.

Mismanagement is a long-time affair, something that builds up over an extended period of time… and, is only corrected over time.

The latest thing to hit Wells Fargo?

Rachel Louise Ensign writes in the Wall Street Journal that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency still has problems with the way that Wells Fargo has responded to the mismanagement problems that have existed at the bank for a long time.

Ms. Ensign informs us that the bank’s:

principal regulator has said the bank has a massive backlog of employee human-resources complaints and poor controls around pay, a rebuke that adds to the long list of problems facing the lender’s new chief executive.

First of all, the problems at Wells Fargo came to light in September 2016, as a fake-account scandal, hit the news. But, this fake account scandal only represented the tip of the iceberg in terms of the issues that management and the Board of Directors had to face.

In October 2019, a new CEO, Charles Scharf, came on board. He has not been the first to take on that position.

The Board of Directors of Wells Fargo has not done its job.

Yes, there have been changes at the top. Yes, executives have been fired. But, there has been no real leadership with a vision of how Wells Fargo might straighten out its ship and the will to execute the effort.

Ms. Ensign argues “The bank has been at pains to demonstrate since the October hiring of Charles Scharf as CEO that it is making progress repairing the regulatory messes…”

But, something still seems to be lacking:

The HR complaints came in a July letter from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and laid out a lengthy to-do list, people familiar with the matter said. Among the issues the HR department needs to address, the regulator said, are thousands of employee complaints, an inadequate policy for clawing back compensation from executives and controls around pay that aren’t tight enough to ward off potential misconduct, the people said.

This is something more than minor, and, it represents the difficulties in turning around a major organization and the need to have a vision about the future, the need to make changes… dramatic changes… and the need to do this in a timely fashion.

Turnarounds take time, but a new leader does not have a lot of time to set a new direction and gather support for the new culture that has been created.

The fact that Wells Fargo has taken three years or so since the identification that the bank had problems, to get where the bank is today, and to have the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency come out with such a report, is mind boggling.

Somebody has not been doing their job.

Readers of my posts have seen that I have not been very easy on General Electric and its one-year CEO Larry Culp.

Turnarounds are tough, they take vision, and they take lots of leadership strength to pull things together and forge a team to go out and achieve that vision. In almost all of the cases, this cannot be accomplished with the group that helped to get the organization into the trouble it experienced.

A “new” culture must replace the “old” culture.

Hopefully, Mr. Scharf is the leader Wells Fargo needs and hopefully the Board of Directors of the organization will support him as he attempts to build the “new” culture at the bank.

But, Mr. Scharf must lay out his vision for the future Wells Fargo.

It is crucial for a turnaround leader to set out a vision so that the banks’ executives, other bank employees, customers, shareholders, and regulators know where he intends to lead the organization.

This is where I think Mr. Culp at GE has not come through as strongly as he might have and I believe that GE’s lagging stock price has been a consequence of this shortcoming.

This OCC report is a shocker for the people interested in Wells Fargo and the future success of Wells Fargo. Many investors had thought... or, at least, had hoped that the earlier management changes had got the company heading back in the right direction.

However, let this reminder serve as a final incentive for Mr. Scharf to do what he needs to do and get Wells Fargo moving in the right direction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.