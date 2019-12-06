Boeing Suffers Major Blow

In a blow to Boeing (BA), United Airlines (UAL) has selected the Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) A321XLR to replace some of its aging fleet members. The order does not come as a surprise as United is one of the companies impacted by the Boeing 737 MAX grounding and has been interested in a new Boeing jet, while the jet maker hasn't been rushing to launch such a new multi-billion project. In this report, we will explain why this is a blow to Boeing, but we will also deal with part of the order announcement that hasn't been paid close attention to. This piece is an introductory piece as we prepare to dig deeper into the United Airlines fleet.

Order for 50 Airbus A321XLRs

United Airlines is the latest airline to sign for the Airbus A321XLR, which has a boosted range with respect to the Airbus A321LR. The airline ordered 50 Airbus A321XLRs with deliveries scheduled to start in 2024. At list prices the deal is valued $7.1B, but customary discounts would put the actual sales price closer to $3.2B, according to an AeroAnalysis estimate. The aircraft will be used to explore European destinations from Newark/New York and Washington.

Painful for the past and the future

Obviously, for Airbus this is a big win as they are now selling the Airbus A321neo to all big airlines in the US except Southwest Airlines (LUV). Some decades ago, it was an order from United Airlines for the Airbus A320 that triggered Boeing to develop the Boeing 737 Next Generation and we are now seeing United Airlines turn to Airbus for a single aisle order yet again and this time it's not quite clear what Boeing's response will be.

Figure 1: United Airlines fleet replacement decisions (Source: airinsight.com)

When Airbus launched the Airbus A321XLR earlier this year, we believed that it certainly is not an aircraft that would be vastly more capable than the Boeing 797 or Boeing's New Mid-Size Airplane, but it could seriously complicate the business case for such a new development to the extent that, in combination with timeline pressure, it would become less and less worthwhile for Boeing to launch such a jet.

In a January 2018 presentation, United Airlines marked the Boeing 737 MAX 10, Airbus A321neo, the Boeing NMA, the Boeing 787-8 and Airbus A330-800neo as potential candidates to replace the Boeing 757 and Boeing 767. At the time, United Airlines already had converted 100 Boeing 737 MAX orders to orders for the newly launched Boeing 737 MAX 10 and with four possible Boeing candidates and two Airbus candidates to provide replacement aircraft for part of the aging fleet, Boeing seemed to be in pole position to win an order from United Airlines.

Fast forward two years and things look different. The elephant in the room here is the Boeing 737 MAX (crisis). United Airlines is not solely dependent on the MAX as it also operates Boeing 737 Next Generation aircraft and some of the Airbus A320ceo family member. But with a grounding that's likely going to last a year the impact on United Airlines is significant. The airline has grounded 14 MAX jets and is missing out on deliveries scheduled for 2019, and the coming years the delivery schedule also will be impacted. So, the MAX crisis even when partially offset by the utilization of older and bigger aircraft, resulting in higher operating costs, has impacted United Airlines, and the company is now sending a strong signal to Boeing that the US jet maker cannot always count on its business, especially not with the Boeing 737 MAX crisis in mind.

So the MAX crisis plays a role in the decision making to the extent that United Airlines can make a statement with its order, a statement that likely will appeal to travelers who lost confidence in Boeing.

Also not unimportant, with the Boeing 737 MAX crisis, Boeing has been burning money and actually had to borrow money to keep the Boeing 737 MAX in production. That puts pressure on any future development such as the Boeing NMA for the simple reason that engineering resources are required elsewhere and with cash flowing out and higher interest costs, launching multi-billion development is not the smartest thing to do.

With United Airlines ordering the Airbus A321XLR, Boeing - while already awfully late with a launch decision for a new mid-size jet - sees some of the replacement potential falling into the hands of Airbus. Before the MAX crisis, we already pointed out that the business case for the Boeing is complex when keeping in mind price point, timeline, demand and development costs and the order for the Airbus A321XLR isn't really doing anything good to Boeing, which will see 50 Boeing 757-200s being replaced by Airbus jets.

Airbus A350 deliveries deferred

Source: Up in the sky

While this is a win for Airbus, there's also a downside to this latest order development and that is the delivery of the Airbus A350 has been deferred and that is what really lies in line of expectation given that United Airlines has been backtracking on that order multiple times. The airline is quite a loyal Boeing customer, so Airbus had to offer something good and next to discounts it seems that the deferral of the Airbus A350 was part of the negotiations that would result in an order that at first sight sends an extremely strong signal to Boeing, but we also are seeing that 45 Airbus A350s with a market value of nearly $7B is delayed yet again. So, to some extent this is bittersweet for Airbus.

Conclusion

The order for the Airbus A321XLR is a clear signal to Boeing which has failed to resolve the Boeing 737 MAX crisis timely and also has been reluctant on the launch of a new mid-size aircraft, partially driven by a complex business case as well as the complex crisis the jet maker is facing. With the latest order for the XLR, the business case for the Boeing NMA seems to be slimming and one could wonder whether this is an aircraft that will be developed. The latest order from United actually raises more questions than it provides answers for.

Some of those questions are:

What will happen to the Boeing 737 MAX 9/10 orders which were initially envisioned as replacements for the Boeing 757-200?

Is this the start of a replacement of all Boeing single aisle jets in the United fleet?

Will Airbus ever deliver the Airbus A350 to United?

How will the aging Boeing 777 fleet be replaced?

One thing that ultimately could be playing out with United stepping away is that what Boeing loses in potential for the NMA, because possibly after this order the business case for the Boeing NMA is gone, it will gain in orders for the Boeing 777 replacement. It's far too early to speculate about what will happen to the Boeing 737 MAX in the United fleet, but it certainly is something to follow.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.