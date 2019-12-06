AMD: Rally On

Readers and investors would be better off if they initiated long-side positions in the scrip.

It seems like the Street is growing bullish on AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) with each passing month. Latest data reveals that traders and speculators once again actively wound up their short positions in the scrip in the first half of November. This suggests that the stock may be far from peaking out, which should come across as an encouraging sign for its long-side shareholders. Let's take a closer look at it all.

Shorting Activity Subsides

The short interest figure is basically the number of short positions that are open and are yet to be covered. A sharp rise in the metric, usually a bearish indicator, suggests that market participants are betting on the stock to collapse in the coming weeks. Conversely, a sharp decline in the metric, usually a bullish indicator, suggests that market participants feel the stock is about to stall or rally further. So, the short interest metric helps us in understanding how bullish or bearish the Street is on any particular stock.

In the case of AMD, its short positions stood at about 118.8 million shares in the last reporting cycle. The chipmaker has about 1.08 billion shares outstanding which means that a good 10.44% of that figure stood shorted in the last cycle. These numbers may seem huge and alarming in isolation, but looking at past trends paints a different picture altogether.

For starters, its short interest is down by about 24.5 million shares in the last cycle alone, marking a near 17% decline on a sequential basis. Another way to look at this data is that the reduction in short interest in itself accounted for a good 2.2% of AMD's overall shares outstanding. So, it's evident that market participants scrambled to wind up short positions in AMD during the last reporting cycle.

The chart below highlights that this major short covering took place while the chipmaker's shares were still rallying. This goes to suggest that there was a material shift in market sentiment, arguably from bearish to bullish.

Now, there could be two scenarios at play here:

Shorts were squeezed out and that amplified the rally in turn, and/or; Shorts felt AMD's shares have far more upside, and they wound up positions;

Unfortunately, there isn't enough data to provide us with enough granularity to reliably determine which of the above-mentioned scenarios was more dominant, so your guess is as good as mine.

But having said that, when a stock rallies too far and is about to peak, market participants generally try to profit off of its eventual decline to fair value by initiating short positions in the name. But that clearly did not happen here.

Short interest dipped materially while the stock was appreciating in value. This goes to suggest that market participants feel that AMD's shares aren't due for a major correction anytime soon and, perhaps, even feel they're worth far more. Otherwise, we would have seen some sort of a buildup in its short interest in AMD in the last cycle.

So, this brings us to a critical question - Why is a broad swath of market participants growing so bullish on AMD in the first place?

Reasons for Optimism

I had discussed in my last article that AMD's shipment and ASP growth metrics had surged in its Q3 due to its new Zen 2 chips. But what we did not know at the time was, how did AMD's shipment volume stack up against Intel's. This would have shed light on the former's market share advances and the extent of its new-found popularity amongst tech enthusiasts and mainstream users.

This time around, we have an SKU by SKU breakdown of Intel and AMD's sales, with data coming from Mindfactory, a PC-part buying e-commerce store in Germany. Our tracker, covering 52 SKUs at the time of writing this article, reveals that AMD is outselling Intel, in terms of sales volume, by a factor of 4.

Naturally, the volume differential between Intel and AMD would vary by different end-markets and even by geographies. But this tangible dataset sheds light on AMD's popularity and how it continues to be in vogue amongst DIY PC builders. This is a huge achievement for a company that was relegated to compete for the scraps and was still struggling to grow its shipment volume, till a few quarters ago.

AMD is scheduled to release its Zen 2-based Threadripper line-up next year, which, per preliminary reports, is coming with an even higher core count, and its flagship might sport an even higher price tag. Besides, the chipmaker is still in the process of updating its Zen 2-based Navi GPU and Ryzen APU line-ups.

Gauging by the success of its desktop Zen 2-based CPU SKUs so far, I believe AMD's pending launches would be a technological and financial success as well since they belong to the same architecture family. The magnitude of their success would obviously vary from SKU to SKU. But overall, I believe these upcoming SKUs can bolster AMD's ASP and shipment growth going forward.

Final Thoughts

Having said that, it's reassuring for long-side investors that AMD isn't left to compete for the lower end of the market, like it did for the better part of the past decade, anymore. The chipmaker is outselling its larger rival because it's now able to pack a fierce fight in terms of performance per watt and performance per dollar basis.

Its growth story is now driven by a good product, which is getting better with every generation, that can command top dollar rather than depending on deep discounting. This reinforces investors' confidence and encourages long-side investing in AMD. This also makes AMD a risky stock to short. So, I recommend readers and investors to buy the chipmaker's stock on weaknesses.

AMD's shares may see minor corrections in the coming weeks, but they stand to offer plenty of upside from the current levels. That's probably why shorts actively wound up their positions. So, I'm of the opinion that initiating long positions, rather than placing short-side bets, offers a better risk-reward ratio.

