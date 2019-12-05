Winnebago Cannot Escape The Weakening RV Industry

Source: Truck Trend Network

I believe the U.S. economy is slowing. One place to look for clues could be the recreational vehicle ("RV") industry. When shipments of big-ticket items ground to a halt, then the slowdown can reverberate through the economy. In its most recent quarter, Winnebago (WGO) reported revenue of $508 million, down 2% Y/Y. The company is a leading manufacturer of RVs. Its revenue decline was less than the fall in RV industry shipments. For the month of October, RV industry shipments fell 11% Y/Y and were down 18% through year to date October 2019.

On a segment basis, revenue from Motorhomes fell 12% Y/Y, while revenue from Towables rose 6%. Winnebago's acquisition of Grand Design from a few years ago helped the company gain share in the Towables segment. The company has outperformed the overall RV industry for several quarters. Motorhomes were hurt by declines in Class C and Class A products. Dealers continue to rationalize inventory levels, which are creating headwinds for new shipments.

Deliveries for Motorhomes fell 20% Y/Y, while average selling price ("ASP") rose 9%. The increase in ASP was encouraging. Deliveries for the Towables segment were flat, while ASP rose 7%. The RV industry continues to contract, yet Winnebago's contraction has been less pronounced. This implies the company is taking market share from Thor (THO) and/or other RV manufacturers.

Margins Remain Stagnant

Given Winnebago's declining scale, I anticipated a decline in margins. I also anticipated heavy discounting to move units may have also crimped margins. That was not necessarily the case. Gross margin was 15.7%, up 10 basis points versus the year-earlier period. Gross margin was aided by a favorable product mix. Gross profit on a dollar basis was $83 million, down 1% Y/Y.

SG&A costs rose 4% to $36 million. The fall out was that EBITDA of $52 million fell 1% Y/Y. EBITDA margin was 9.7%, practically flat versus that of the prior-year period. If revenue remains stagnant, then EBITDA margins could also come under pressure. Management could attempt to cut SG&A costs to buttress margins, but it could have a negative impact on sales. For now, management may have to rely on a favorable product mix to keep margins from sliding too much.

WGO Remains Overvalued

Winnebago appears to be a great house on a bad block. Its financial performance has been surprising given the fact that the RV industry has been left for dead. Winnebago has an enterprise value of $1.8 billion and trades at 10x last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA. The valuation has likely benefited from the incessant melt-up in financial markets. If trade issues are resolved, then WGO could go higher. However, the stock appears overvalued given weakness in the RV sector and the overall economy.

Conclusion

WGO has more than doubled over the past year. The weak RV sector makes the stock a sell.

Disclosure: I am/we are short THO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.